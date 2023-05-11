Men's Ashes 2023

Coming around: The evolution of Marcus Harris

After averaging less than 10 during the 2019 Ashes, Australia's opener-in-waiting has good reason to believe it could be a different story four years on

Louis Cameron

11 May 2023, 05:35 PM AEST

Louis Cameron is a Melbourne-based journalist. A former Victorian Bushrangers fast bowler, Louis joined the cricket.com.au team with assistance from the Australian Cricketers' Association's Internship Program in 2016.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo