Dettol ODI Series v India

Stoinis 'five times better than a year ago': Ponting

Ricky Ponting has spent a lot of time with Marcus Stoinis in the past few years but even he was shocked at how quickly the allrounder had improved when they reunited at this year's IPL

Martin Smith

23 November 2020, 03:32 PM AEST

Martin Smith is a writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for Yahoo!7 Sport and Fox Sports.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo