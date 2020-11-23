Stoinis 'five times better than a year ago': Ponting

It took only a few days for Ricky Ponting to realise things were different.

The Marcus Stoinis who arrived in the UAE for the 2020 Indian Premier League was not the same player Ponting had had under his watch at last year's World Cup, when a side injury and a loss of form had crippled the allrounder's campaign.

Ponting had been told what to expect, but it wasn't until he saw it with his own eyes that he realised his Delhi Capitals side had a potential match-winner on their hands.

This wasn't the Marcus Stoinis he remembered from the World Cup. He was fitter. Bolder. Smarter.

"Alex Carey said to me, 'trust me, he's on top of his game and he's a different player than he was before'," Ponting told cricket.com.au this week.

"And as soon as I saw him, I understood what he was talking about.

"From the moment he turned up at the IPL, having come straight from England … he was pretty keen to show me improvements that he'd made. And his first few net sessions, I could just tell then.

"Having spent a fair bit of time with him over the past couple of years, what I saw from him at the IPL suggests to me that he's a five times better player than he was 12 months ago."

Carey's eyes had been opened on Australia's preceding tour of the UK, which marked Stoinis' return to the national side for the first time since he'd been jettisoned following the disappointment of the World Cup.

He'd forced his way back thanks to a jaw-dropping KFC BBL campaign for the Melbourne Stars, thriving in his preferred opening spot to score the most runs in a single season and the highest score (147no) in the tournament's history.

Despite producing only middling performances on that UK tour, batting first at No.5 and then No.3, Stoinis showed enough to compel Carey to pass on the message to Ponting before the three Australians linked up at up Delhi for the IPL.

"The way Marcus presented himself and the confidence he had in his batting and bowling was something that stood out to me, more so than in the past," Carey says.

"We know the presence he has on the field but the way he was hitting the ball to all areas of the ground and the way he spent his off season (was exciting).

"And the condition he got himself in … he was in tip top shape."

Stoinis wasted little time justifying the hype. In his first game of the tournament for Delhi, he came to the crease with six overs remaining and slammed 53 from just 21 balls before taking two crucial wickets late in the final over to force a Super Over, which Delhi won.

And it continued; 53no from 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 65 from 46 against Mumbai, even brief cameos like his 24 from 14 balls against Chennai were all important contributions late in the innings, where he'd struggled in the past.

He finished the tournament in 19th place on the run-scorer's charts but with a better strike rate (148.52 compared to 136.62) and balls per boundary rate (5.04 to 5.73) than he did in his record-breaking Big Bash season, underlining his development away from his preferred opening spot.

Stoinis claimed 13 wickets in his 17 IPL games this year // BCCI/IPL

"He's worked really hard on his play against spin bowling and that's one of the things that's slowed him down a little bit (in the past)," Ponting says.

"When he's had to go out and start against quality spin, he hasn't had the options to rotate the strike as much as he would like. He's a lot more positive and aggressive against spin bowling now.

"Even the best spinners in the world were trying tie him down in the IPL, but they couldn't do it. If they over-pitched, he'd hit them straight back down the ground first ball. If they were a little bit short, he was happy to go back and pull them for six first ball.

"He's a lot more confident in his own game and he's done a lot of work on trying to get better at starting his innings, whether that's against fast bowling or spin bowling.

"In T20s, it's thrust upon him to play that way … (and) I think that's actually a good thing for him because he's got to go out and try and hit a boundary first ball.

"And he's starting to prove to himself, he knows within himself, that he can do that now against the best fast bowlers and spinners in the world."

The question that troubled Ponting for the entire IPL campaign, as is often the case when it comes to Stoinis in T20 cricket, is where the allrounder should bat in the order.

A wealth of Indian top-order players at Delhi meant Ponting had little choice but to bat Stoinis in the middle order, even though he would have preferred him to open. But as the tournament progressed and the top order started to stumble, Stoinis's hot form forced Ponting's hand.

Elevated to open for the second qualifying final, the Australian posted 38 from 27 balls and took three wickets in a player-of-the-match display before he was undone by Trent Boult with the first ball of the final, a golden duck an unfitting end to a breakout campaign.

Ponting believes Stoinis can be the solution to Australia's finishing troubles in T20 cricket, a long search for answers that will continue against India later this month, but the former skipper maintains the right-hander is best suited to the top.

"I think the future for him either at Delhi or whoever he plays for in T20 cricket will be at the top of the order," he says.

"I think he can do (the finishing role). I think he's proven that he can do multiple different roles now.

"And I think the more responsibility he gets in the white-ball team, the better he'll be as well.

"We'll see what happens over the next few weeks (against India), but if he gets a decent chance at it, I think he'll impress everyone.

"With the way he's thinking about the game, with a bit of experience and the consistent exposure he's had with the Aussie guys, I don't think it really matters where he plays."

Having spent the best part of the past three months with Stoinis for both Australia and Delhi, Carey says the start of the international season next week can't come soon enough for his teammate.

"He's one guy I'd be really looking out for this summer," he says.

"We mentioned his batting, but he plays a huge role with the ball now and I won't be surprised if he's one of the better bowlers we see throughout the summer.

"He's in great mental and physical shape to tackle the summer. He's so keen to build on those skills … and no doubt he's got a huge summer in the green and gold and the Big Bash ahead of him."

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements