Queen of country: Marie Cornish and a story of survival

Marie Cornish is switching diligently between phone and laptop, trying to bring calm to her small universe of chaos. Between her work at the Wellington Golf Club and her various duties within the Western NSW region's cricket community (Cricket Association secretary, Western Zone female coordinator, sometimes-coaching-assistant with the Academy Program), Marie's life is a juggling act. It is a good thing, then, she has safe hands; before Marie Cornish was everything to every cricketing type within cooee, she was a dual World Cup winner with Australia, a devilishly deceptive off-spin bowler, a capable lower-order bat, and one of the sharpest gully fielders the women's game has seen.

But that was then. These days, Marie is more concerned with keeping the Golf Club open for business. She played this morning – shockingly, she surmises – and this afternoon she will jump behind the bar and pull some beers for the day trippers and barflies and probably a few friends as well. She is paid for 25-30 hours each week but does more than that voluntarily, because she knows the place won't survive with its 120 members if there isn't a bit of giving back.

"I believe in giving back," she says. "My motto is: Never forget where you come from, and the people who helped you get there. And Wellington did that for me."

The precarious fate of the Golf Club is symptomatic of the whole town. Marie holds fears for the future of Wellington, and with it, its cricketing legacy.

***

Before she was Marie Cornish, she was Marie Lutschini. It is an Italian surname but the heritage on her father's side is actually Russian; her grandfather escaped the Soviet Union with a travelling circus between the Wars and wound up in Italy, where he acquired a local surname before making his way to Canada and ultimately Australia. There is South African blood on the side of her mother, Jan, who was born in Sydney, but Marie is as country as the parched lands that surround Wellington.

Amid the 1956 floods, her Mudgee-born father, Peter, drove Jan from their home in Conoble to the larger town of Condoblin when she was almost due to ensure Marie had a safe entry into the world. She arrived on October 1; a cricket future must have been written in the stars, she says, because during her early playing years October 1 was the age cut-off date for junior teams.

Marie batting as a four-year-old, with brother Mitchell and sister Pauline, 1961

Only 11 months separate Marie and her brother Mitchell, who carved out his own cricketing prestige in Papua New Guinea. He is based in Queensland now but still returns to PNG regularly for work. In 2012, Mitchell was named on that country's New Year’s Day Honour List for Services to Commerce and Sport through his involvement in Civil Construction and the promotion of cricket, both as a player and administrator.

Marie's sister Pauline captained NSW women's Under-21s team, and a third sister, Veronica, was also a handy school cricketer. They had been introduced to the sport as their farmhand dad packed up the family each weekend and drove two or three hours from their home in Ivanhoe for a game in far-flung towns like Wilcannia, Cobar and Hay. In the lunch breaks, the kids would run to the centre wicket, imitating their fathers with bat and ball.

During the year, Peter took his wife and kids across the vast country region of western New South Wales to wherever the work was, which was generally where the drought was not. Being laid off was a fact of life and the Lutschinis' financial situation was at the whim of the weather.

The family eventually settled in Wellington, and within 12 months Marie's cricket skills were being noticed. She remembers being approached by home science teacher who was taking a group of Wellington High students to nearby Mudgee for the Brown Cup sports tournament. Twelve-year-old Marie required her parents' permission to play in an event usually reserved for Years 10-12.

"The funny thing about it was, she wouldn't let me even warm up (in front of their opponents) because I was the little secret weapon," she grins. "I was only about five foot.

"So here I am, from memory I got 19 wickets for the day with my off-spinners. The opposition were wondering who this little girl was.

"From that I came back and all the Year Seven boys were saying, 'Why don't you come and play with us on a Saturday?'

"I said, 'I don't know whether that's allowed'.

"Dad went to the association meeting, and said, 'My daughter really wants to play cricket, can she play?

"They said, 'Yeah, no problems'.

"There was some animosity from a few people, who I still remind occasionally that they didn't want me to play, but I was very well accepted.

"They still support me in anything I do now. The whole town supports me, and they've supported a lot of the kids we've had go through."

It wasn't long before she was captaining her brother ("we had some heated arguments," she grins, "because he had the mentality of all fast bowlers – the further you get hit, the shorter you bowl") and when she was 15, Marie played for a NSW Under-25s side against the touring New Zealand national side. In the first innings, she top scored, and was promptly picked for a 'North Harbour' side to take on the Kiwis again two days later at Manly Oval in Sydney. Second time around, she took two wickets and batted for more than an hour unbeaten to salvage a draw.

At the teams' dinner that evening, she was approached by the New Zealand captain, Trish McKelvey.

"She said to me, 'You will play for Australia one day'," Marie remembers.

"As a young kid I thought, Yeah, sure, but it did plant a seed for dreaming."

***

Nineteen-eighty-five. The year Marie and her husband Peter bought their first home. And the year Wellington High won the inaugural Marie Cornish Trophy as girls cricket state champions. Marie was three years out of her six-year international career by then, having retired at 25 so she could work full-time at her job with Commonwealth Bank in order to help save for a deposit on the house. She had played nine Tests and 16 one-day internationals, with no small number of highlights. In her second match in Baggy Green, she took 5-51 against West Indies at Kingston's Sabina Park, while in an official ODI against a star-studded International XI in New Zealand six years later, she helped bowl Australia to victory with 3-23. There were also the two World Cup triumphs, in 1978 and 1982, with Marie making a match-winning 24no in the final in '82 to see Australia home by three wickets. Just a day earlier, she had taken 1-20 and scored 55no from No.7 to rescue her side in a match they went on to win by 41 runs. They were the last two internationals she ever played.

Fielding with her Aussie teammates at Lord's in 1976

The house is a neat brick place on Arthur Street, right on the edge of town, and they still call it home, 35 years on. Marie is there now, hanging clothes on the line. As she looks over the Mitchell Highway, beyond the open paddocks and out to the Catombal Range, she catches herself thinking about the distant places she ventured in her youth. Cricket with the Australian women's team was a vehicle for exploration. She remembers the little huts on the white beaches of Jamaica's Montego Bay. Missing luggage and wild taxi rides in Hyderabad. A stopover Christmas lunch by a hotel pool in Hong Kong. Playing at Lord's, the cricketer's ultimate tourist destination. And, as a 22-year-old, having to keep news of her imminent appointment as Australia vice-captain from her teammates until the official announcement.

Receiving her OAM in 2008 from then NSW governor Marie Bashir

Marie Cornish, vice-captain of Australia. Marie Cornish, two-time World Cup winner. Marie Cornish, OAM. They are lofty truths that make her shake her head to this day. The last of those honours – awarded for services to cricket and the community of Wellington – came in 2008 but it was far from the last of the honours, which have become as much about recognising her ongoing commitment to cricket and its people as her playing career. In the 38 years since her retirement from elite cricket, Marie could probably count on one hand the NSW County Championships she has missed. She has been a player, coach, manager, selector, coordinator, secretary and more. She ticks off the life memberships on her fingers with a quiet sort of pride. Cricket NSW. Country Cricket NSW. Western Zone Cricket Council. Combined High Schools. Western School Sports Association.

"I don't do it for all the awards I've been given," Marie says. "I've been lucky to receive them, it's a great honour, but a lot of people do a lot more than I've ever done."

***

Wellington High went back-to-back with state titles in '85-86 but it is 15 years since the most recent of their record nine Marie Cornish Trophies. In that time, the town – and the world – has changed. The supermarket and fast food chains have moved in and the corner shops and banks have closed up. Online shopping has read the last rites to other local businesses. Even Peter and Marie's old milk run is now managed out of Dubbo.

With Test legend Alan Davidson, in honour of whom the boys' equivalent of the Marie Cornish Trophy is named

They had that milk run for 20 years. It kept them fit and busy after they both left office jobs and allowed them to support their kids (Jason 32, Stacey 28) through school. There was a day in the winter of 2016 however when the fate of the business – and even, for a flash, Marie's life – collided with a frightening potential future for Wellington, which around that time had been tagged the 'South Pole' due to the prevalence of methamphetamine or 'ice', the dangerous recreational drug.

Marie was using one of their two milk trucks to help a friend move house. She had climbed in behind the steering wheel when a man came up and knocked hurriedly on the driver's side window.

"Nine times out of 10 when someone taps on your window, they just want directions, maybe a cigarette," Marie says. "But he's opened the door and tried to get the keys.

"I'm thinking, What the hell's happening here?

"I was on the phone to a friend and when he tried to get the keys, I've yelled out to her, 'Hang up and call the cops, I think I'm about to get done over!'"

Marie had the wherewithal to press and hold the car horn. It attracted attention from people in a service station across the road, who rushed to her aid. The carjacker, who she suspects was "pretty high", grabbed her and threw her onto the road.

He was later arrested on farmland not far out of town, though not before he had put up a serious fight with both locals and police. When it was found, the Cornishes milk truck was nothing more than a burnt-out shell.

Marie reflects on the incident calmly; she feels as though the situation, particularly with regards to her own well-being, could have been much worse. Financially however, it hastened their exit from the business. With insurance only just covering what was owed on the truck, it wasn't viable to replace it. They had little choice but to take the hit and move onto something else.

The ice scourge remains a problem in Wellington but its impact has been curbed in recent years by a greater police focus, and awareness. Marie knows it isn't just her town that has felt its impact.

"We're supposed to be the ice capital of New South Wales, but it's everywhere that's got the problem," she says. "It's available and so cheap.

"It's scary – you just hope your kids never get involved in it."

Ironically it is a lack of involvement on the sporting fields of Wellington that has Marie concerned about the town's flagging cricket scene. Registration numbers are in decline, with the realities of contemporary society – more one-parent families, FIFO workers – sometimes making the prices and practicalities of weekend sport prohibitive. The government-issued Active Kids Vouchers (two lots of $100 per family for sports registrations) are helping, she says, but there are other factors also at play.

"The trouble with a lot of the girls coming through, they just don't want to play," Marie says. "It's Saturday. If we had girls' carnivals on school days, you'd have hundreds playing every day.

"They've also got lots of other avenues now: technology; a lot of them work at 15; and there are other summer sports – touch footy is big with the kids now because it's done in an hour.

"It's not just Wellington; big places are suffering, too."

Since the 1970s, Marie counts 60-plus girls having made their way from Wellington High to state, high-level Indigenous and even national cricket honours. Marie was part of the first wave but in recent years she has watched as that once healthy stream of kids has slowed to a trickle, much like the nearby Burrendong Dam which, right now, is almost empty.

***

Marie surveys the golf course and notices something that brightens her outlook. The 125mm of rain across the past couple of weeks has already made a difference. The local farmers will be thankful for the temporary relief, though she knows there is more urgent need for it further west. Still, as she looks down a fairway, it is nice to see the grass is greener.

She thinks maybe there is in fact room for broader positivity in her own backyard. In town, there have been signs of a shift. The expansion of the Wellington Correction Centre in late 2017 created a reported 220 jobs, and most have been filled by locals. There is talk as well that a $100m pipeline will be built from Burrendong Dam into Wellington and neighbouring Dubbo to ease the impact of the drought. Last year, a 33-turbine wind farm was opened just north of town, while six solar farms are reportedly set to be constructed soon. The 1200 workers needed for those farms will need homes, and food, and services, and Marie hopes there will be plenty of sporty parents among them, encouraging their kids to get involved in the local competitions.

Orange product Phoebe Litchfield rubbed shoulders with the legends recently // AAP

Salvation on the cricket fields of Western New South Wales has also arrived in the form of an effervescent 16-year-old named Phoebe Litchfield, the batting prodigy from Orange who just this month played alongside Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara in a Bushfire fundraiser match. Marie knows Phoebe through their shared Western Zone locality (Orange is 95km north of Wellington). She likes the Litchfield family and believes Phoebe, through her hockey and her involvement in extra-curricular activities such as her school's drama production, is a well-balanced kid. She remembers seeing her as a 12-year-old, the first time Phoebe was part of the Western Zone Academy. Marie watched her bat for a while, then turned to the head coach.

"This kid is a one-in-twenty-years player," she said. "You wait and see."

More than 40 years separate their New South Wales debuts but together, Marie and Phoebe are the past, present and future of Australian cricket, having sprouted from the bush like saplings after a fire.

Still closer to home, Wellington High students Sam Hinton and Sara Darney have flown the flag for women cricketers over the past decade, playing in NSW and Indigenous representative sides, and it is not even three years since the girls team at Wellington Public School became state champs, winning the Lord Taverners Shield Knockout for an eighth time. Perhaps that group of primary schoolers can usher in a new era of dominance at Wellington High. Perhaps Marie's trophy can return home.

Right now though, Marie isn't thinking about that. Her days are too busy, her time precious. She has matters to attend to at the Golf Club. Visitors to meet and greet. New computer systems to learn. Beers to pull. She wishes she could pack 48 hours into 24 but failing that, she will continue doing what she has always done, which is to simply put her hand up and volunteer her services to whoever needs them, in Wellington or beyond. It is what she loves.

