Tragedy and triumph: Mark Cosgrove's enduring love

Mark Cosgrove's green eyes sparkle and dance when asked if he's donning the whites for another season with Northern Districts Cricket Club in Adelaide that first welcomed him as an eight-year-old.

"I'll be going around again," beams the former Australia ODI representative and two-time Sheffield Shield winner with Tasmania, who turns 37 today.

"There's nothing else to do on a Saturday is there, other than to play cricket?"

Cosgrove well knows there's increasing reasons to answer that rhetorical question in the negative.

With an energetic six-year-old son, Oliver, showing an interest in his dad's craft, and juggling professional commitments to his own enterprise (Cozzie Cricket Coaching) as well as the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy and part-time tuition at one of Adelaide's most prestigious private schools, Cosgrove hardly needs the on-field component to remain immersed in the game.

But as becomes immediately obvious when he starts talking about the sport that's been his life since his soccer-playing dad enrolled him in a school holiday coaching clinic, Cosgrove's love for cricket simply burns too deeply to call time.

He is, after all, the kid who spent his first northern summer with an English league club at age 14.

Since then, in the rare times he's found himself unable to escape winter somewhere in the world, he's been known to sign-up for a local indoor cricket team.

And now the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed his stint with Leicestershire in the UK county competition, Cosgrove is looking to again supplement his Premier Cricket program by turning out with a "group of mates" for Pooraka in Adelaide Turf Cricket's mid-week twilight T20 competition.

The only concession he'll yield as he eyes a fourth decade of competitive cricket is relinquishing the captaincy he's held for almost 10 years at Northern Districts, even though he was named skipper of the South Australian Cricket Association's Premier Cricket Team of the Year last summer.

Plus he's already given up bowling the handy medium-pacers that had him viewed as a quasi-allrounder when he debuted for Australia but now, 15 years later, leave him wracked with soreness and barely able to move the day after playing.

Cosgrove continues to churn out the runs at club level // Getty

So Cosgrove will enter the 2021-22 summer as the Jets’ first-grade coach and resident mentor, a role he's delighted to fill until some precocious youngster comes gunning for his middle-order spot.

"I just love playing cricket," he told cricket.com.au.

"I've never really taken it overly seriously.

"I've always made sure I had fun and been relaxed when I played, and I'm just lucky enough it's taken me all round the world."

However, the shift to high-performance programs and elite training models that arrived in professional ranks around the same time Cosgrove was fast-tracked to first-grade as a teenager finds little empathy for those saddled with - what ex-Australia coach John Buchanan liked to call - "the curse of natural ability".

As such, Cosgrove found himself in many ways a player marooned between eras.

A free-spirited, free-flowing ball-striker, he was too late for those barely-professional times when training consisted solely of cricket skills and ice baths were reserved for long-necked beer bottles.

But his pomp also preceded the T20 revolution that offers a livelihood to non-comformists with a dead-eye for batting and flair for entertaining.

Consequently, the cricket-mad lad who's happiest when ensconced in close-knit team with shared competitive goals has found his ardour sorely tested at various pain points through a prolific career and, in his darkest moment, unsure if his passion might ever rekindle.

*****

From the time Patrick Cosgrove noticed his young son's freakish aptitude for cricket and took him to a junior coaching clinic at Adelaide Oval, Mark has been besotted by the game.

Sport had united his parents, with Liverpool-born Patrick and his wife-to-be Delya (originally from London) first meeting through the Elizabeth Grove soccer club in Adelaide's outer-north migrant diaspora before settling in the nearby suburb of Smithfield.

Their son prioritised sport above study, and spent evenings and weekends in neighbourhood games of Australian rules, soccer and even a bit of tennis – "anything to get out of school" – but cricket won his allegiance at an unnervingly early age.

Cosgrove was just eight when he played his first game for Elizabeth under-14s "batting at number eleven and not bowling", and a year later he arrived at SACA grade club Salisbury following their merger with Elizabeth to form Northern Districts.

The left-hander's promise was immediately spotted by then junior coach Russell Thompson (now at the helm of SA Premier Cricket powerhouse, Kensington) and Cosgrove became a permanent fixture in state under-age teams throughout his adolescence.

At that time, Northern Districts boasted an imposing array of local talent including future Australia Test players Darren Lehmann, Graham Manou and Ryan Harris as well as former SA Shield opener Noel Fielke and dual Bradman Medallist Anthony Heidrich.

It was into that environment Cosgrove that was thrust as a 14-year-old when, having begun the season in the Jets' C-grade team before earning a couple of games in the Bs, he was elevated to the firsts.

"I didn't know anyone," Cosgrove recalled of his A-grade debut at Glandore Oval against Adelaide, the club where Jason Gillespie played when not on national duties and a team that would win the Premier Cricket title that summer.

"I had met Graham (Manou) earlier that week when we had an Aussie under-15s camp at Del Monte (then home to the national cricket academy) where he was an assistant coach, but that was the first chance I had to get to know him before I played alongside him the following Saturday.

"You grow up pretty quick when you share a changeroom with guys like him and Darren (Lehmann) and Ryan (Harris) who all played that day.

"At 14, you can't really act like a kid any more. You basically shut up, do your job and sit in the corner."

Cosgrove was seen as a batting prodigy in Adelaide // Getty

Cosgrove had earned his place by scoring 90-odd and then a century in his pair of B-grade appearances, but when Patrick was told his barely teenage boy was to face one of the best fast bowling attacks in the state, a tug-of-war ensued.

After Mark was named in the first XI early that week, his father intervened and had him relegated to the twos on Tuesday night only for that process to repeat itself the following day before, on the Thursday, Jets coach Brenton Opperman assured the anxious dad they would look after his boy.

"Dad went out and bought me a chest pad and an arm guard and said 'if you're going to play, you've got to wear this'," Cosgrove remembers.

"I batted down the order, and when I was the next one in my dad – who always walks laps of the oval when I play, he gets so restless – wandered off.

"When he got to the other side of the ground I thought 'I can't wear this' and ripped the arm guard and chest pad off.

"Then the first ball I faced was a bumper, and I thought to myself 'ooh, maybe I should have kept them on'."

The lad finished unbeaten on 30 before pushing on to 40-odd the following week and was sufficiently emboldened by his experience to undertake his first year in England's league system the following winter.

Accompanied by his mum and staying with an aunt and uncle near Middlesbrough, Cosgrove was deployed as opening bowler and number-five batter for Redcar in the North Yorkshire and South Durham League, the club where his future South Australia teammate Mark Higgs was the overseas professional.

A maiden Premier Cricket century aged 16 ensured Cosgrove was noticed by the SA selectors, and in January 2003 – five months before his 19th birthday – he debuted for the Redbacks in a one-day cup fixture followed by a Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane.

His first Shield hundred came in the first round of the next summer when he top-scored with 118 from 147 balls against a New South Wales attack featuring Test bowlers Matthew Nicholson, Stuart Clark and Stuart MacGill as well as the Waugh twins.

But with his growing repute came the realisation even prodigies can't avoid pressure.

The expectation Cosgrove felt when he returned to Northern Districts from interstate cricket began to weigh upon him, and only heightened when he repeatedly failed to turn first-grade starts into huge scores.

"I wanted big runs and to win games for our club because all the people I grew up with and had played with were there," he recalls.

"I was going reasonably well at state cricket, but I couldn't stop myself from thinking people were probably saying 'he doesn't care about club cricket, he doesn't get any runs' which was completely the opposite.

"If anything, I cared too much and tried too hard, and that played on my mind for a couple of years."

Cosgrove made an impact early in his SA career // Getty

However, heftier concerns would soon consume the fearless stroke-maker who had been dubbed 'Junior Boof' due to the resemblance he bore in both style and stature to his clubmate and mentor.

Shortly after being crowned Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year in 2005, Cosgrove returned to the UK to play for Swalwell in the Northumberland and Tyneside League.

The club's proximity to the notorious student party hub of Newcastle saw Cosgrove forego the fitness program mapped out for him by SA coach Wayne Phillips prior to his departure, and he returned return to Adelaide in September several kilograms above his prescribed weight.

Claiming they had discouraged him from making the trip, SACA suspended the star batter until November by which time he was instructed to shed five kilos and reach level 12 on the gruelling shuttle-run 'beep' test.

Cosgrove's condition became fodder for the media and, while conceding he had only himself to blame for his predicament, he remains clearly stung by the scorn he copped which saw him ostracised by his employer and isolated in his off-field life.

"I probably got caught in the habit of going out too much with the uni students in Newcastle and paid the price when I came home," Cosgrove reflects.

"It was all my own doing, so I have no issues with that.

"But it was a tough time with all the newspaper articles, especially when you look back and see what happens in the world today about body shaming and mental health.

"For me, at age 20, to get suspended and basically thrown to the papers meant I got nailed everywhere I went, and that was pretty hard.

"Whenever I'd go into the city or wherever, I'd just cop abuse or people trying to be smart-arses and that was when my normal life starting to get affected.

"It was no longer just my cricket.

"I got to the stage where I just chose to stay home or, if I did go out, I made sure it was only as part of a big group."

Despite scoring big runs, Cosgrove was on the outer in SA // Getty

While the personal attacks left him scarred, the professional response rendered him bewildered.

Instructed to meet strict physical benchmarks before he was able to rejoin the Redbacks' training squad, Cosgrove fronted for his first fitness session at the SACA's Adelaide Oval gymnasium to be told he was barred from the premises.

If he was to drop the weight and pass the test, he had to find his own training facility and keep away from his fellow SA players.

Desperate to meet the deadline, but with no idea how or where to start given his previous training programs had been mapped out by SACA, Cosgrove quietly reached out to a couple of his Redbacks teammates.

Manou was one who agreed to join him in clandestine fitness sessions, but it was Gillespie who most poignantly recognised a young man floundering and set about seeing him through.

"I remember him contacting me and saying 'what do I do, I've been banned and told I have to get fit but I've come to the gym and they're not letting me use it?'," Gillespie, who had lost his place in Australia's Test team months earlier, told cricket.com.au.

"It just seemed a little strange and, in that situation, you want to help a player who's trying to improve.

"I found it interesting that helping him wasn't necessarily seen as the right thing to do (by SA's hierarchy), but I felt as a teammate and a friend it was important to lend support.

"The reality is Coz shouldn't have got himself into that position and he would probably be the first to acknowledge he would now do things differently and do things better.

"And I certainly don't think it helped his relationship with SA and the regime at the time, so I can see both sides.

"You're a professional and part of your job is to look after yourself, and I think the messaging from SACA was 'well Cozzie's got himself into this situation, so he's got to get himself out'.

"But it probably could have been handled differently, and if I put my coach's hat on and ask what would I do if a player wasn't doing their work, I'm not sure I'd be suspending people."

Not that Gillespie vacillated when his young, confused teammate first made contact.

Rather, he introduced Cosgrove to his own fitness guru, Robert Crouch (a former boxer who had worked closely with earlier cricket academy intakes in Adelaide) who ran a private gymnasium in Adelaide's inner-east.

With Gillespie often training alongside him, the young batter attended daily sessions at the gym while Patrick Cosgrove took a month off work during which he arrived at his son's house every morning to lend moral support during the gruelling regime.

Cosgrove's fitness was a sore point with SA officials // Getty

Then, when the day of the crucial 'beep' test arrived, SA officials were surprised to see Cosgrove turn up at the SA Sports Institute headquarters at Kidman Park with Gillespie as his wing man.

"Dizzy was fantastic," Cosgrove recalls of the current SA coach.

"Having to lose five kilos in a month was hard work, especially when you're trying to train for cricket every day as well.

"I think I had just scraped in, and had to jump in the sauna that morning to make the weight before having to get to level 12 on the 'beep' test.

"Dizzy knew I wouldn't have eaten breakfast or had dinner the night before, so he met me at the fitness test and brought bananas and a two-litre bottle of water.

"After I'd weighed-in he said 'now get this in you', and then he ran with me on the last two levels of the test to get me over the line."

Cosgrove returned to Redbacks training that afternoon, and just days later clubbed an unbeaten 109 from 102 balls in a one-day match against an all-star Queensland attack of Michael Kasprowicz, Andy Bichel, Mitchell Johnson, James Hopes, Andrew Symonds and Nathan Hauritz.

It ranks high among his most treasured cricket memories.

"It was a Friday night, and it felt like there was five or six thousand people at Adelaide Oval - everyone just seemed to drift in after work," Cosgrove says.

"It was just awesome to be back playing, plus I had my family there and I think all my clubmates came along so it wasn't just special because I made a hundred, but also to see how much support there was around the ground.

"I went on to have a really good summer, although at the start I was probably more motivated to prove people wrong."

Cosgrove ended 2005-06 as second-highest domestic one-day runs scorer (behind NSW's Phil Jaques) with 591 at an average of 73.88, and SA's second-most prolific Shield batter (after Lehmann) scoring 736 runs at 66.91.

He also signed his maiden county deal with Glamorgan for the 2006 northern summer and was sleeping off the celebration of an early-season win in Cardiff when he received a 3am phone call from Cricket Australia's then operations manager, Michael Brown.

Cosgrove was told he had been added to Australia's squad for the ODI component of the ongoing tour to Bangladesh as replacement for injured Damien Martyn, and that a playing kit and travel itinerary had been dispatched to Glamorgan's headquarters from where was to collect them en route to Heathrow airport later that morning.

Cosgrove was with Glamorgan when called up to play for Australia // Getty

Suspecting it to be a prank, Cosgrove returned to bed but upon waking hours later – and unable to check the veracity of that incoming call on his landline – his hazy recall led him to venture to the Sophia Gardens cricket ground where his lifelong ambition lay in wait.

Having embarked on his first visit to the subcontinent alone and unsure of what to expect, and further bemused upon being met at the airport by a small Bangladeshi man bearing a rudimentary cardboard sign to whom he was apparently meant to entrust all his gear, Cosgrove arrived in Chittagong.

His appearance in the stifling port city coincided with Australia's Test win and series success on the back of Gillespie's unbeaten double-century as nightwatchman, in what proved his final international.

But while Cosgrove's rise to first-class cricket had been salved by the reassuring presence of Jets clubmates Lehmann, Manou and Harris in the dressing room, he regressed to the nervous 14-year-old making his first-grade debut when confronted by a squad of hard-nosed Test legends at the height of Australia's golden era.

"The only people I really knew on that trip were Dizzy and (off-spinner) Dan Cullen who I had played a lot of my cricket with in Adelaide," Cosgrove recalled.

"They had just won the Test against Bangladesh and everyone's gear was in the dressing room when I arrived, but Dizzy said 'mate, bring your gear inside'.

"I looked around, and there was only one spare seat, between (Matthew) Hayden and (Shane) Warne, and I just thought to myself 'there's gotta be another spare seat somewhere'.

"I slowly put my gear down and thought to myself 'I'm not going to sit here' before I snuck out the back and sat with DC (Cullen) to have a chat.

"It took quite a while before I made my way into the circle, but just to share a changeroom with some of those blokes was phenomenal."

His interactions with much of that Test squad was fleeting as many jaded senior players – who had been on the road for the best part of 18 months – flew out ahead of the three-match ODI series, where Cosgrove made his debut in the final dead-rubber fixture.

When the hosts were skittled for 124, Cosgrove figured he wouldn't be required to bat given he was listed at five and – even though captain Ricky Ponting, who has presented Cosgrove's Australia cap, had opted to take on 12th man duties – there remained some serious firepower ahead of him.

Cosgrove was man-of-the-match on ODI debut // Getty

But as he was leaving the field at innings end, stand-in skipper Adam Gilchrist suggested Cosgrove take his place at the top of the order, where he forged a 123-run opening stand with Simon Katich and belted 74 from 69 balls before being bowled trying to hit the penultimate delivery out of the ground.

"People still say to me 'why didn't you finish up not out, and look after your career average'," Cosgrove says of his ODI debut in which he was named player of the match.

"But I never played for that kind of stuff, to me the game was over, we weren't going to lose so I may as well try to hit a six to finish it off."

Despite his memorable arrival at international level, Cosgrove understood a regular place in such a dominant one-day outfit missing stars the calibre of Ponting, Martyn, Hayden and Shane Watson would prove tough to secure as they prepared for their World Cup defence a year later.

However, his hopes rose when named in Australia's expanded ODI squad for a tri-series against India and the West Indies in Malaysia five months later.

They were then quashed soon after, when he strained his side while bowling in the opening game.

The injury sidelined him from the first month of the subsequent domestic season and, mindful any chance of making the World Cup hinged on proving he was fit and firing, Cosgrove got back to playing before he had fully recovered.

Cosgrove plays against India in Malaysia in 2006 // Getty

"I thought to myself 'I'm 70 per cent fit, so let's give this a crack' even though I couldn't bowl and I was really restricted with my batting," he recalls.

"I couldn't play any cross-bat shots, it was all knocking the ball down the ground and batting at well below a 100 strike rate, which didn't really suit my game and didn't give me the best chance of putting my name forward.

"It was a bit disappointing, but I was only 21 and ..."

The balance of that sentence is left unspoken, with the implied belief another opportunity would surely present itself across the many summers to come strangled by the reality he never again represented his country.

Cosgrove wasn't part of Australia's 2007 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean, but later that year was named alongside budding talents David Warner, Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade and Phillip Hughes in an Emerging Players series featuring teams from Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

The squad that represented Australia's Centre of Excellence at that tournament in Brisbane was then scheduled to embark on a tour of India, but Cosgrove, Warner and Finch all missed selection after being sent home early and suspended from cricket for a month due to … slovenliness.

The reason given for the trio's removal in the final days of the fortnight-long quad series was the state of their shared waterfront apartment accommodation in Teneriffe, with reports at the time citing dirty marks left on walls and floors and inappropriate disposal of foodstuffs.

Cosgrove believes the frat-house theory was peddled by landlords eager to reclaim the premises a day or two early.

He also claims the SA Cricket Association – who believed Cosgrove's secondment would provide him with a rigorous pre-season program – asked another member of the young squad to conduct an examination of the apartment and report back.

"He apparently told them 'it's just dirty, it's a normal room," Cosgrove says.

"There was no damage to the apartment, it's not like there was holes in the walls or we were sitting on a burned-out couch. It was bizarre and quite disappointing.

"We had no clothesline, so we used clothes horses or tables and chairs to dry our laundry after we'd tried putting stuff on the balcony and it got blown off.

"So that would have been as messy as it got."

While Warner and Finch – neither of whom had earned a first-class cap at that stage – would go on to storied international careers, Cosgrove returned home to another 'please explain' from SACA.

His stocks remained high at Glamorgan who signed him for a second stint from 2009-11, but with SA recording just eight Shield victories from the three seasons up until 2010-11, heads were on the chopping block.

Cosgrove's first stint with SA ended prematurely // Getty

After averaging 40-plus in Shield and one-day cricket across 2009-10, Cosgrove received a positive end-of-season review and emerged with a program for the following summer before leaving for a 10-day holiday in Bali on his way to another season with Glamorgan.

On day two of his vacation, he returned to his hotel room to find 15 missed calls on his mobile phone with eight of them emanating from his manager.

He was duly told SACA had decreed he would not be offered a contract for 2010-11 because "they were heading in a different direction", and by the time he reached Wales, his manager was already fielding inquiries from rival Australia states.

Cosgrove opted for Tasmania, largely due to his friendships with former under-19 World Cup teammates George Bailey and Xavier Doherty, as well as close mates Luke Butterworth and Jason Krejza.

His parents then packed up the Adelaide home Cosgrove shared with girlfriend Jenna and shipped the contents to Hobart where the young couple headed direct from Cardiff in late 2010.

The close camaraderie and blue-collar bonds he had come to cherish at Northern Districts were also a hallmark of what would become Tasmania cricket's most successful era to date, and a welcoming change to what Cosgrove had left behind.

"At the stage I left SA, it wasn't a tight team," Cosgrove recalls.

"You had a couple of guys niggling each other, it wasn't a nice place to be and Tassie was the complete opposite.

"We'd all go out together, or we'd be at someone's house for a barbecue, it was a totally different set-up and that's why Tassie was so successful.

"When we won that first Shield (in 2010-11), we didn't have any big guns or Australian players for most of the summer, it was built on the fact we trusted each other and we were all good mates.

"We were happy to do the extra yards, and the culture down there was so good."

George Bailey and Cosgrove celebrate Tasmania's Shield title // Getty

In his four years with the Tigers, Cosgrove played 39 of a possible 43 Shield matches and was Tasmania's leading runs scorer – and second-highest in the competition during that time behind Victoria's Rob Quiney – with 2514 at 40.55.

More tellingly given Tasmania's record in the three years prior to his arrival mirrored SA's – eight wins from 30 matches – their surge to play three consecutive Shield finals for two titles while the Redbacks collected a hat-trick of wooden spoons surely provided cause for reflection in Adelaide.

It was hardly surprising SA made him an attractive offer in 2014, a mutual win given his marriage to Jenna coincided with the expiration of his Tasmania contract and provided the perfect scenario under which to return home.

"It was more a family-oriented decision … if it was purely cricket-related, I would have stayed in Tassie," Cosgrove says.

But the cricket landscape had also changed in Adelaide.

Coach Darren Berry was building a resurgent SA outfit around the middle-order batting productivity of Michael Klinger, Callum Ferguson and Travis Head complemented by a potent seam attack, and Cosgrove was seen as the missing piece of the puzzle as Phillip Hughes's opening partner.

That rosy picture turned black on the first day of the Redbacks fourth Shield match of the 2014-15 summer at the SCG, when Hughes was struck, and cricket was forever altered.

Cosgrove leaves flowers at the Adelaide Oval for Phillip Hughes // Getty

The light in Cosgrove's eyes demonstrably dulls, and they instinctively turn skywards as he searches for words to articulate the sadness and significance of the loss of his mate, just three innings into their new shared adventure.

"We didn't recover from that," Cosgrove says, after a short pause and a sip of water.

"It changed the whole squad, we became withdrawn and reserved.

"It changed the way people played the game … and it changed my outlook on cricket."

He haltingly recalls his return to the practice nets, barely a week after Hughes's funeral in Macksville, at the suggestion of officials keen for players to "get back on the horse".

Initially reluctant to partake, Cosgrove padded up and assumed the batting stance that had hitherto served as his refuge amid tumult, but after five minutes he called quits on the session when he could find neither sense nor motivation for what he was doing.

Two nights later, he turned out for Northern Districts in a twilight T20 match at Woodville Oval and, after finding a few runs, was stunned when Woodville quick Carl Tietjens fired in a bouncer that provoked a visceral response from the incensed batter.

Upon later reflection, as he rationalised that facing short-pitched bowling was a necessary step on the path to recovery, Cosgrove apologised to his opponent but it took far longer to rediscover his passion for cricket.

"That season was just horrendous," he says.

"You knew you were missing something because he (Hughes) was the one in the changerooms lightening the mood and making the fun.

"He was always one of the loudest, and you always knew he was there … until suddenly he wasn't."

Cosgrove at SA training not long after Hughes passed away // Getty

The appointment of Jamie Siddons – a renowned stickler for elite physical training – as Berry's replacement at season's end signalled the end for Cosgrove, who knew he was entering his final season well before the Redbacks hosted the 2015-16 Shield final they ultimately lost to Victoria.

Despite playing every Shield game for SA that summer, Cosgrove accepted his de-listing and returned his focus to Northern Districts as well as his long-term deal as captain of Leicestershire where his dual citizenship enabled him to play as a local.

He became a fan favourite at Grace Road and scored more than 7,000 runs for the county across all three formats, and might have won that elusive Test cap playing for Australia's Ashes rivals had he pursued the interest shown by England officials after the 2002 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

In the wake of that tournament, won by Australia under coach Wayne Phillips and skipper Cameron White, Cosgrove was asked if he would consider relocating to England where opportunities were likely to be greater given the surfeit of county teams and sheer volume of cricket.

While Cosgrove admits he thrived on the non-stop nature of the county schedule where training becomes a rare interlude among playing and rest days, he never seriously entertained the possibility until his dream of playing more cricket for Australia had clearly passed.

"By that stage, you had to be either a local here (in Australia) or a local there, you couldn't do both and I've always split my time between the two," he says.

"But I grew up in Australia, and I wanted to play for Australia … I never wanted to play for England.

"I'm one hundred per cent grateful that I represented my country and got to play one-day international cricket.

"I would probably have done a few things differently if I had my time again, but I had a pretty good career."

When his Leicestershire contract expired last year, and COVID combined with changed eligibility criteria meant the UK was no longer an off-season option, Cosgrove happily returned to the embrace of his first love.

Cosgrove was a prolific run-scorer for Leicestershire in England // Getty

It's a reciprocal relationship, with Cosgrove not so much a legend at Northern Districts as an institution.

In addition to being a constant playing presence since the early 1990s – apart from his four-year sojourn to Tasmania – he has captained and coached, while his dad served as club chairman and his mum filled the role of committee minutes secretary.

The greatest hindrance to him completing another full season for the Jets next summer might be Oliver, who was born in Leicester and has shown nascent interest in playing cricket.

But he dislikes his dad disappearing for hours on a Saturday afternoon, and has been known to hide Mark's car keys once it's obvious cricket is calling him away.

Cosgrove knows the days of hauling his playing kit around the Adelaide suburbs are numbered, and visualises he'll call time on his Premier Cricket career when there's sufficient young guns at Northern Districts demanding his first XI place, in much the same way he blazed on the scene aged 14.

Does that mean he'll step away from playing altogether, and finally forego an on-field role in the game that's quite literally been his life since school?

"We'll have to wait and see," Cosgrove says, with a tilt of his head and the glint returning to his eyes.

"I'm not sure about going back to the B-grade … maybe the Cs, because it's only half a day.

"But I've got a few more years in me yet."