Tearaway turned 'traitor': The trials of Martin McCague

More than 25 years on from a three-Test career that sparked Ashes outrage, the former England quick opens up on the hostilities he felt from the public, the media and even some of his own teammates

Martin Smith

25 May 2021, 07:00 PM AEST

Martin Smith is a writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for Yahoo!7 Sport and Fox Sports.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo