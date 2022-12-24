Don't hold back: Captain Matt & an Aussie Cup campaign

For Australia blind cricket captain Matthew McCarthy, this month's World Cup marked a third trip to India. McCarthy, a 15-year international veteran, had twice visited Bangalore, which meant this time around, touching down in the heaving, 1.4 billion populated subcontinental nation didn't bring with it quite the level of culture shock as it might have.

For some of his teammates however, the whole new world took some getting used to, for a couple of reasons.

"I would say, maybe less than half had been outside of Australia," the 37-year-old tells cricket.com.au. "The traffic, the noises, the smells, the food, the water – everything's so much different compared to here.

"And the crowds, because when you play India, it doesn't matter what kind of cricket it is, it's just insane. Especially the India game, which for a lot of the boys was quite confronting; in Australia, we're getting maybe max 400-500 people to our big, big games. But this is suddenly a few thousand, and the noise – being blind cricket, you like it being a bit quieter, but suddenly, there's this noise, there's the commentators, there's just everything going on, with the kids running up constantly, wanting your hat, wanting your shirt, your signature.

"We were like, 'Oh, we're nobodies'. But they don't care – it's Cricket Australia playing, you know, and they just love cricket.

"So it was absolutely fantastic to experience it, but definitely some of the boys, I think it was sensory overload and a bit overwhelming at the start. It was like, 'Oh my God, this is a big thing here for us', and by the end they were really enjoying it, and loving a bit of limelight (laughs)."

Australia lost that match to India, who went on to be crowned world champions. As McCarthy explains, there was no disgrace in that outcome; India and the other subcontinental nations are typically powerhouses in blind cricket. Instead, it was a match full of lessons the Australians attempted to soak up, although they were robbed of another such opportunity when prevailing political tensions between India and Pakistan meant the latter squad were not permitted visas to enter the country.

"The big difference between them and us is that that's their life, and their guys get paid as well," says McCarthy, underlining the scale of Australia's challenge. "I think Pakistan had a 25-day training camp leading in.

"So compared to us, we put in everything but we only train as a team twice a year, three times if we're lucky. So there's a there's a big difference there.

The Aussie squad arrives in India // supplied

"So for us, it's learning: strike-rate, how to score, where to score, being a bit more aggressive and assertive in ourselves when we're playing.

"And when we're bowling, definitely the change-ups in pace, and spin.

"And I think that took some of the boys a bit to realise that, when we play locally here, you can play certain shots and you'll score runs constantly, but over there, there's no bad fielders so you've really got to pick those gaps.

"That was a big eye-opener for some of the boys in a good way, so they know now that, 'OK, this is what we have to go back and train on'."

The campaign began with defeat to Sri Lanka followed by a frustrating loss to South Africa, with the squad quickly feeling the absence of gun batter Steffan Nero. The Proteas game was one McCarthy (who not only opens the bowling, but shares the wicketkeeping duties and provides handy runs from number seven) and the leadership group had down as a must-win if Australia wanted to reach the semi-finals.

It was a bitter pill at the outset, but the group was able to rally and record an impressive victory over Nepal in their next start, with Matt Cameron, Michael Zannis and Brad Brider all posting half-centuries in a 24-run win.

That match saw the utilisation of rookie tourist Reuben Fairbank as a sub fielder, with the twelfth man claiming a run-out in what McCarthy described as a "phenomenal" performance.

"Realistically we should've beaten South Africa and gotten into the semis, so that was a bit disappointing," he adds. "But there were definitely big highlights, with a lot of guys putting on some good scores and bowling well under pressure.

"So there's definitely benefits, and a lot the boys can continue to learn from the tour."

Part of the upside is the youthful nature of the squad, which skews much younger than when McCarthy first came into the national set-up. The World Cup group included 15-year-old Ollie Fanshawe and 18-year-old Sean Kendrick, while a greater social media push since this year's Inclusion Series in Brisbane was shown on Cricket Australia's YouTube channel looks to be having an impact.

"Queensland's probably picked up one or two extra players over the past few months, and the juniors are getting bigger in each state," says Brisbane-based McCarthy.

"The backing of CA, especially in the social media aspect, definitely brings more attention to the sport, which is what we need."

McCarthy, who works for Queensland Health recruiting doctors, is classified as B3 vision impaired, which means he has less than 10 per cent vision or, put another way: "What you can see 60 metres away, I've got to be six metres away from".

His genetic visual impairment was carried by his mother, though ironically, his mother is not vision impaired, while his father is. He believes having that understanding around his limitations – or moreover, his capabilities – in the family proved valuable in his upbringing.

"You see the parents who baby their (vision-impaired) kids a bit because they're worried, they don't want them to do things," he says. "But with my dad having a vision impairment, he was more like, 'No, you can do that'. So he would always push me to do stuff.

"I ran a pub when I was younger, so I was a cook, a bartender, ran pokies, I was a barista. I've had many, many different jobs.

"There's obviously certain jobs and certain things you can't do. You can't drive a car. I wanted to be a builder growing up, but obviously I wouldn't be able to do that.

"So there are certain things you can't do in realistic terms, but I haven't really let it hold me back."

McCarthy, who is married and has a five-year-old daughter, strives to be independent where he can; he takes Ubers, he walks, runs and sometimes rides a bike off the road, while the cultural shift towards working from home has been beneficial.

Next year, he will walk his daughter each day through her first year of school, just 500 metres up the road, while outside of work and family, he keeps himself busy with an interest in craft beers and is currently working through a coaching course with Queensland Cricket with his post-playing days in mind.

He is articulate and well-rounded and seems the perfect figure to have led the national blind men's side through the past decade, a time in which the Commonwealth Bank sponsorship of Cricket Australia's diversity teams has changed the landscape significantly for the better. He also feels the sport and his role in it has played a major part in his development and maturation as a person.

"This game got me to travel around the world, and come out of my shell," he says. "I was always a very quiet person, especially talking in public.

"And (during) the World Cup it was actually quite cool getting a few people come up to me after the games and comment on my interviews … I had some nice compliments about how well I spoke.

"So it's good to see all this has kind of paid off, and done better for me.

Captain McCarthy ahead of the toss against Sri Lanka // supplied

"I've just been really, really honoured to captain my country. Most days when people ask about cricket, I don't really mention it – I'm just not one of those people – but I'm absolutely proud, and I know my family were ecstatic when they first found out.

"To be able to do it now for nearly 10 years, it's been fantastic, but I'm also 37, so we're obviously going to need a new captain at some stage in the next few years.

"So I'm really encouraging everyone when we're out in the field, come up to me if you've got an idea, trying to give them opportunities.

"I love the mentoring side at the moment, especially training camps, I'm loving helping the younger ones."

And if the next skipper can lead with the same humility and quiet inspiration with which McCarthy has served his country, Australian cricket will be in safe hands.