ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Fairytale coach: How Mott fell in love with his job

Confidante, strategist and technician for Australia's all-conquering women, Matthew Mott is not above 'shitting himself' when the pressure is on. Following the toughest World Cup win of them all, he's pondering the future

Adam Burnett

12 March 2020, 05:16 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo