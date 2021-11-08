Hits, yips and misses: Matt Nicholson's untold story

Amid illness and injuries, an ill-fated trip to Zimbabwe and the small matter of 500 domestic wickets, the right-arm quick's career involved much more than the lone Baggy Green for which he is best remembered

Adam Burnett

8 November 2021, 11:32 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo