ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The Icewoman: Lanning set for milestone match

Aussie captain Meg Lanning's ability to perform brilliantly under pressure has set her apart through her storied career - and she'll be hoping that continues against Sri Lanka

Laura Jolly

24 February 2020, 10:20 AM AEST

Laura Jolly is a Melbourne-based journalist for cricket.com.au. 

