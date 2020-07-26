Women's Ashes T20s

The day Lanning unleashed to storm England's fortress

Australia's superstar captain Meg Lanning had been building all series for a big innings. It arrived in spectacular fashion on July 26, 2019, in an Ashes-winning performance

Laura Jolly

26 July 2020, 02:42 PM AEST

Laura Jolly is a Melbourne-based journalist for cricket.com.au. She previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo