CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Best of the best: Comparing Lanning's XI to Ponting's XI

After Meg Lanning's Australian side equalled the record for the most consecutive ODI wins, we take a closer look at the two legendary teams

Martin Smith

8 October 2020, 02:02 PM AEST

Martin Smith is a writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for Yahoo!7 Sport and Fox Sports.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo