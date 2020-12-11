KFC BBL|10

'Unfinished business': The curse of the Melbourne Stars

Perennial finalists but still to lift the trophy, the Victorian glamour club has been loved, loathed and laughed at throughout its existence. Will BBL|10 bring with it a change of fortune?

Louis Cameron

11 December 2020, 10:13 AM AEST

Louis Cameron is a Melbourne-based journalist. A former Victorian Bushrangers fast bowler, Louis joined the cricket.com.au team with assistance from the Australian Cricketers' Association's Internship Program in 2016.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo