Inside Melbourne Stars’ journey to WBBL final

From cellar dwellers to tournament favourites, the Melbourne Stars are on the cusp of Rebel WBBL history.

Meg Lanning’s team have the chance to complete a remarkable journey from the bottom to the top when they meet the Sydney Thunder at North Sydney Oval on Saturday night.

Their absence from the finals through the first five editions of the WBBL has been well-documented.

QUICK SINGLE King the queen as Stars cruise into WBBL Final

They came closest during their maiden campaign in WBBL|01, missing the top four on net run rate, before finishing fifth, seventh, seventh and eighth across the four seasons that would follow.

It was that nadir of WBBL|05, when a list already lacking depth was severely hit by injury, that saw the Stars record just two wins from 14 matches.

Big changes were made: a new coach – actually, two new coaches – arrived, captain Meg Lanning returned from the west, and a shake-up of the list brought seven changes.

No one of these factors resulted in the miraculous change in fortunes; rather, a perfect storm that could very well culminate in Lanning lifting the trophy on Saturday night.

Stars dominate Scorchers to ease into WBBL Final

The Renewed and Improved Skipper

Mission: Get Lanning Back was well in train before the Australian captain had even completed her three-year contract with the Perth Scorchers. Then-Stars captain Elyse Villani made it clear she was whispering in the ear of her good friend during WBBL|05, and it came as a surprise to precisely no one when she was the first signing revealed once the contract embargo lifted in July.

After a three-year hiatus from the Stars, Lanning has returned a better cricketer and a better captain. Her evolution as one of the world’s best – if not the best – batters has been a near-constant through that time, bar the seven months she spent on the sidelines following shoulder surgery.

And it was that injury, and the subsequent time away from the game, that Lanning acknowledges has made her a better leader.

The 28-year-old is also reaping the benefits of the Stars’ serious batting depth, which has allowed her to play with complete freedom.

Lanning whacks awesome fifty in the Power Play

The New Coach

The Stars unveiled former Australia player and national performance coach Leah Poulton as the successor to David Hemp in March, only for a change in plan when Poulton took up another offer with Cricket NSW as their Head of Female Cricket.

That led to the arrival of first-time head coach Trent Woodhill, whose approach struck an immediate chord with his squad when they assembled for the first time in Sydney five days out from the start of the tournament.

QUICK SINGLE King seizes her crown on WBBL's biggest stage

"In our first team meeting, he said, ‘we’re not going to be having meetings’," Stars leg-spinner Alana King, who has been with the club since WBBL|01, told The Scoop podcast this week.

"He keeps things really simple. He is like, We don’t need to over complicate things, everyone will know their role when it presents itself to them.

"T20 is a very attacking game and yes it ebbs and flows, and it is a rollercoaster, one ball can change momentum, but we have to make sure we ride those and stick to our guns.

"From that moment, and that first game we played and we got that win against Hobart, that was like, Right, we’re started, let’s continue on this ride and this is how we’re doing to play."

"Training’s aren’t so structured. It’s just giving people the freedom.

"Everyone is a professional athlete in the group, so you know what you need to get done."

What Woodhill and Lanning have done is instill complete confidence in their playing group, a remarkable effort given some, like Sophie Day, are first year players, others, like Tess Flintoff, are still in high school, while even more bear the scars of the struggles of seasons past.

"We’ve copped a fair it in the past and to show what we’re made of (has been really special)," King added.

The Imports

Securing Lanning’s return was just the first step. Filling the three overseas slots would be critical. Lanning’s return meant South African opener Lizelle Lee was no longer required, while local Nicole Faltum was backed in with the gloves in place of previous import Katey Martin. Another Protea, Mignon du Preez, was re-contracted after an impressive WBBL|05.

Star England allrounder Natalie Sciver had played at the club in WBBL|01 and 02, before linking up with Lanning again at the Scorchers. She and her fiancé, fast bowling legend Katherine Brunt, were the perfect fit for a team that had seriously struggled to take wickets WBBL|05 – they collected just 41 wickets in 14 matches, with only one player averaging below 30 and none with an economy rate below seven per over.

"We had some really good young players already signed, but we also had the chance to have a bit of a clean slate, we had a few list spots available and we felt like we could really build something," Lanning said on Friday.

"The internationals have done a great job, Mignon du Preez been here a long time but she’s taken her game to another level and has been excellent round the group, and then Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver have fitted in so well, they’ve taken the young kids on board and helped them, it’s been great to play alongside them."

Play of the Day: du Preez clears the rope for fifty

The Kids

Tess Flintoff is a star in the making. Still completing her Year 12 exams inside the hub, Flintoff has consistently been thrown the ball at the death by Lanning, often in high-pressure situations, and the 17-year-old has been producing the goods.

Anyone watching her second season as a Star would be left in no doubt ‘Freddy’ is a player to watch for the future, while the Stars have also backed in another new talent in 22-year-old Sophie Day.

A late bloomer in cricket, Day has soared from net bowler to playing every single match for the Stars in the space of 12 months. The Stars looked to perhaps be a spinner short at the start of the season, but the left-armer has proved otherwise.

"That’s Meg actually giving them the ball in pressure situations, to say she trusts them," King said.

"It says, you’re picked in the team because you can play and you’re going to be thrown the ball or the bat at any stage.

"We’ve built this culture around confidence and believing in yourself."

The Culture

King, a Star from day dot, has pointed to the Stars’ off-field culture as one reason she has stuck with the club through thick and thin.

"All clubs will say they are a family club but I truly believe the Stars are a big family, whether it’s within the players and staff, it’s also the staff in the office as well," she said.

"I’ve become pretty close with a few of them and have loved being in green from 01."

Inside look at the unique WBBL|06 season

Elyse Villani arrived at the club at the start of WBBL|05 and believes the off-field work done by former leg-spinner Kristen Beams, who retired a the end of last season, has been critical in developing that strong culture.

She also believes it is the reason they have been able to attract such high calibre talent this season, and turn around their on-field results.

"Kristen Beams put in a lot of work to get the culture of the club right, so we could really be a club of choice for people and that really has shown," Villani told cricket.com.au.

"We’ve had the culture for the last couple of years, and now we’ve got the list to back up the culture and it makes for a really nice environment for everyone.

"Beamsy is just one of the best people going around and she really believes in building relationships and no one person is above anyone else... it was about building that really even culture where it’s all about the team and doing that you can to help your mates and I think that’s really shining through."

The key appointments made this year – those of Lanning and Woodhill – combined with a list that allows an extremely aggressive brand of cricket, had also brought a major shift in the brand of cricket produced on the field.

It is a fearless, unselfish approach akin to that of Lanning's all-conquering Australian women's team.

"As someone who has been there from 01 there’s been a massive shift in what the team is all about and how we play our brand of cricket, which is so attacking," King said.

"It’s free, a lot of the girls are playing with plenty of freedom, including myself, including Meg, I don’t think I’ve seen her hit a ball that had and that that cleanly before.

"That just comes from confidence. Trent has instilled a lot of belief in us and that we are better than what we shelter ourselves to be. It’s quite refreshing.

"It’s just such a good group to be part of, I genuinely can’t stop smiling."

Play of the Day: King puts Scorchers in a spin

The Trust

Villani believes Woodhill's optional approach to training has instilled a high level of trust between the players, and between players and staff, which is translating to results in the middle.

"When Trent came in, he said he wanted to empower us as females and athletes and that’s what’s happened, people are taking control of their game, whether they are 17 or in their 30s," Villani said.

"You can get what you need (from training) and that’s different for everyone on any given day.

"If you’re having a bad day, you don’t feel you need to get up for anything, you don’t feel you need to be anyone but who you are on any given day.

"By empowering individuals to take control of their game, they’re trusting themselves and their own preparation and when stuff gets tough in the middle you’ve got that trust in yourself, you’re not relying on anyone else.

"And then on the other hand you’ve got complete trust in everyone else knowing they’re doing what they need to be doing for the team. I actually can’t fault the environment at all."

The Long Road

Hub life has tested every team, in myriad different ways. The Sydney teams were oh-so-close to home, other clubs bore the brunt of tough restrictions following months of relative normality in their home states. All eight teams experienced the same surreal experience of living together in the same hotel for an entire season.

But more Stars have been living this strange experience longer than anyone else. The majority of their staff and players arrived in Sydney on October 4 and went straight into two weeks of hotel quarantine, alongside a number of Renegades, before the remainder of the hub arrived.

Prior to that, their training was limited due to months of ‘Stage 4’ restrictions in Melbourne.

Lanning and Annabel Sutherland have not slept in their own beds since September 5, before they travelled to Brisbane for the trans-Tasman internationals.

Meanwhile, Sciver, Brunt and Du Preez endured ‘hard’ hotel quarantine in Adelaide (as did the Thunder’s overseas players).

Thunder into WBBL final after epic Heat collapse

The opening of the border has allowed some friends and family to travel up for the finals, but interactions between players and those outside the bubble are still subject to some restrictions.

It has been a long road to get to October 28, but an experience that has brought the team closer together.

"At the start we stuck together pretty well," King said.

"No one has been in this environment before … we made sure we were all there for each other but made sure we had enough space as well.

"Even if your space is only your own room because you’re eating meals with 300 other people and when you try and get a coffee, you speak to 10 more people in the line.

"We’ve had a cool head on ourselves and that’s what’s been refreshing in the hub.

"You can get caught up easily in all the drama that’s going on with other teams.

"But we tried to say, this works for us, let’s stick with it, and if it’s not working, speak up and there’s 20 people around to help you out in whatever you need."