Rebel WBBL|06

Inside Melbourne Stars’ journey to WBBL final

After five consecutive finals misses, the revamped Stars have become a formidable outfit under the leadership of new coach Trent Woodhill and returning skipper Meg Lanning

Laura Jolly

27 November 2020, 12:00 PM AEST

Laura Jolly 

