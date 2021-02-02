More than a moustache: Merv joins Hall of Fame

The classic 'Aussie larrikin' who played hard and celebrated harder, Merv Hughes has earned a spot in Australian cricket's Hall of Fame for a 53-Test career that yielded 212 wickets

Martin Smith

2 February 2021, 10:00 AM AEST

