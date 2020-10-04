Shield Classics, No.4 | Michael Bevan: 'Tortured genius'

The countdown so far: 30-26 | 25-21 | 20-16 | 15-11 | 10-6 | 5

4) Michael Bevan (Tasmania), 2004-05

Matches: 9 | Runs: 1464 | Ave: 97.60 | 100s: 8 | HS: 190

More than 15 years on, Michael Di Venuto still breaks up laughing when he recounts the moment.

He and his Tasmania teammate Michael Bevan were entrenched in what would become a 277-run stand against New South Wales at Bellerive at the back-end of the 2004-05 Sheffield Shield summer.

Bevan was in his first season at the Tigers, having been enticed to make the move from Sydney by the promise of a part-time assistant coach role to complement his position as a player.

And he was in spectacular form. Against a Blues attack featuring five Test bowlers, he had cruised to his seventh century of the Shield season, equalling a record he would break a week later.

"They bowled another short one to him and he hit it to the fence for four again," Di Venuto tells cricket.com.au.

"We met mid-wicket, and he looked at me, shaking his head, and said something like: 'What are they thinking bowling there to The Bevster?'

"I was just in stitches. It was the last thing I was expecting - he was generally so serious."

Di Venuto said batting with Bevan was watching 'a genius' in action // Getty

The laughter for Di Venuto was in the levity of the moment but there was of course humour in the irony as well.

More than six years after he had played his final Test, the school of thought that Bevan was susceptible to the short ball still did the rounds of the domestic circuit, though by that point its employ seemed more a product of desperation than belief.

Even South Australian tearaway Shaun Tait, who took 65 wickets that same season, recalls Bevan being the most difficult batsman to bowl to in the competition.

Certainly his Tigers teammates from the time scoff at the suggestion; across nine matches that summer, they watched that and other strategies fail repeatedly as Bevan batted like a left-handed Bradman.

"If you bowled short to him," says Di Venuto, "you went and picked it up out of the gutter."

George Bailey made his Shield debut that season and recalls it similarly.

"There were some quick bowlers running around domestic cricket at the time and I just remember thinking that (short-ball) theory was completely false," Bailey says.

"It didn't matter what teams bowled to him that year, he just never looked like he was in any trouble at any stage."

Bevan was absent from Tasmania's first game that Shield summer but quickly made up for lost time.

He made 19 and 167no against Victoria on debut, then followed it up with 106 and 100 against South Australia in what was to be the Tigers' only win of the campaign.

Teammates say the theory of a short-ball weakness was unfounded // Getty

He and Di Venuto shared a 179-run stand in that victory over the Redbacks.

"I loved batting with him during that period he was with us," Di Venuto says. "He was calm and relaxed out in the middle. He knew what he could do.

"He was just an unbelievable player. To watch that guy up close from the other end, you could see how much of a genius he really was.

"He averaged 100 that year, and then (in 2017 as head coach of Surrey) I had Kumar Sangakkara do the same thing in his last year of first-class cricket.

"Sanga was obviously a superstar at Test level as well but there was just that same level of dominance. It was exactly the same as Bevo; every innings they just started again, got themselves set, and then if the opportunity was there to destroy an attack, they would, and if they had to wind it back, they would. Just brilliant batting, and great to watch."

***

Jamie Cox marvelled at the way a 34-year-old Bevan made batting look so simple that summer. The Tasmanian's career had spanned a similar period to Bevan's but at 35, Cox understood more clearly than ever what separated Bevan from himself and just about everyone else.

"By that stage of my career, I wasn't in the same place that Bevo was in," Cox tells cricket.com.au. "I was almost trying to reinvent things and squeeze another year or two out, while probably knowing at the same time I was close to the end.

"Bevo though, he was on another plane; just in complete control of his game. We can all make batting hard, and over-think the crap out of it, and Bevo was such a deep thinker - on every level - but that year, it was just so pure.

"You'd just shake your head. Having lived batting for 15 years and having very few moments where you thought you had the game under control, you'd then look at him and he was this picture of calmness.

Michael Bevan in full flight // Getty

"He made batting so simple, and didn't give anyone a chance. He just dropped anchor, and it was quite remarkable to see, just the endurance of the whole thing - it was the ultimate professional year."

Cox touches on a contradiction that shadowed Bevan through his career. A famously intense character, his deeply analytical views on batting seemed to complicate the craft when in conversation with others, which flew in the face of a beautiful simplicity at the crease.

"We shared an office that year," remembers Cox. "He was coaching and I was doing some well-being work, trying to get our blokes to think about life after cricket.

"I used to try and pick his brain but I found it hard. He was such a deep thinker, Bevo. He thought about the game on a level I'd never contemplated, or maybe didn't want to contemplate.

"He was almost a tortured genius. A highly-intelligent guy, and a unique character. He was so calm most of the time yet he could also be so fiery - when he got out, he was one of those blokes who would rip the joint apart."

Bailey recalls requesting from Bevan a one-on-one batting session, with a focus on taking on the short ball.

"I was padded up, all set to go, and he was at the bowling machine, about to feed the balls in, and he said, 'Actually before we start, let's just have a quick chat'," he says.

"He goes, 'What's going through your head when you're playing the short ball?'

"And we got into this conversation which - like a lot of conversations with Bevo - went to all sorts of weird and wonderful places, totally off topic and into deep, dark corners of the mind.

"In the end, he just clapped me on the shoulder and said, 'Mate that's a great chat, I actually don't think we need to hit any balls today'.

"That was the end of the session."

***

Bevan sits fourth on the all-time Shield run-scorers list, with 10,621. In terms of averages, his mark of 60.69 sits in second place, sandwiched between arguably Australia's two greatest batsmen, Don Bradman (110.19) and Greg Chappell (57.10). He made a hundred every 5.02 times he walked to the crease - again, second only to Bradman - and his tally of 42 is bettered only by Darren Lehmann's 45.

The 2004-05 summer was his apogee in the competition.

The three hundreds in four matches before Christmas were complemented by five in five afterward. In those matches - all defeats - his sequence was stunning: 42 & 4, 190 & 114no, 144 & 86, 170no & 26, 115 & 44.

"It almost became a joke in the end, around the dressing room," Cox recalls.

"'Oh Bevo's in, I'll pick the paper up and have a read for a while'."

Running parallel to the Shield campaign that summer was the domestic one-day tournament, and while his feats in the four-day game couldn't lift an under-performing Tasmania side, they were able to do exactly that in the limited-overs event.

The Tigers stormed to their first domestic title in 25 years off the back of Bevan's 519 runs at 86.50, which gave him the rare honour of being top run-scorer in both competitions.

Bevan dominated the one-day tournament as well // Getty

"He won that ING Cup for us, there's no doubt about that," Di Venuto says. "He made a massive difference to our team, as he would've done to any team he played in.”

Bailey remembers learning from Bevan the art of building a middle-order innings in one-day cricket, while Cox recalls the feeling of Tasmania being in safe hands whenever the limited-overs maestro was in the middle.

"He was just this unbelievably mentally strong professional," he says.

"People used to take the piss out of the fact that he made so many red inks, but one thing he wouldn't do would be leave a job for someone else to finish off. He'd make sure it got done."

Despite being 34 and with a chronic knee injury requiring daily rehabilitation, Bevan churned out almost 2,000 runs that summer at an average of 94.43.

It was the last serious stamp he would put on Australian cricket, and before the end of 2006, he had played for the final time on home soil, leaving a complex legacy that to this day inspires both awe and puzzlement.

Between September 1994 and January 1998 he had been given 18 Tests under Mark Taylor to prove himself in Baggy Green, but an average of 29.07 and a failure to reach three figures meant the Steve Waugh machine rolled on without him.

Never mind he had batted at No.7 in more than a quarter of those Test innings. Never mind he'd made unbeaten scores of 85 and 87 against West Indies teams boasting Ambrose, Walsh and Bishop, only to run out of partners.

Bevan celebrates one of his eight centuries in 2004-05 // Getty

Lean series away to South Africa and England came in 1997, followed by one more chance at the SCG that home summer. He made 12, and never wore his Baggy Green again.

"There were just no spots in the team back then, so when you did get a chance, you had to make the most of it," Di Venuto says.

"And if you didn't, well then the next bloke would come in, and the next bloke.

"It's such a shame for someone that was so talented. During the era that I played, Bevo and Darren Lehmann were the two standout players who didn't play a lot for Australia in Test cricket who were just so much better at domestic cricket than everyone else.

"You could easily argue in this era he would've been a superstar at Test level, but we'll never know."

[Michael Bevan did not respond to a request to be interviewed for this article]

