Weber WBBL|07

Identity heft: Hinkley, Heat blaze Indigenous trail

The Sydney-born batter discovered her sense of self in Brisbane, where as well as leading her WBBL club's involvement in First Nations round, she is busy passing on lessons to the next generation of Indigenous kids

Adam Burnett

12 November 2021, 11:13 AM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo