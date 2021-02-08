Molly, her mates, and the meaning of cricket

Friendships run much deeper than the sport itself at Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club, where age is merely an illusion

Adam Burnett

8 February 2021, 12:17 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo