Modest Molly set to bowl straight into the record books

As we near a defining weekend in the race to the finals in Rebel WBBL|06 it has the potential to be a very special weekend for the tournament's all-time leading wicket-taker, Molly Strano, who looks destined to be the first bowler to 100 wickets.

I need no encouragement to speak about Molly; I wouldn't even call her a former teammate or friend – she is simply family.

She has fought against every stereotype when it comes to bowling spin: They take wickets but they go for plenty of runs; they are most effective in the middle overs, not the Powerplay or at the death; (and my personal favourite) doesn't spin it much.

The latter seems a rite of passage for batters to say, but without realising it, it becomes the driving motivation for spinners. Not to get more spin, but to take wickets.

I recall a moment playing a club game with Molly for our beloved Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club. I was bowling at the time and our 'keeper Emily Smith (from the Hobart Hurricanes) couldn't keep it to herself, and after the batter played and missed, she turned to her and said, 'That's the first one I've ever seen her spin'.

It quickly became a source of humour for us in the field and Molly and I would bowl plenty of our 'straight breaks' that day. Molly and I laughed and she ran up to me and simply said, 'Let's nail them today'. That is the no-fuss competitor she is, and what makes her the successful cricketer we have come to know and love.

There is no doubt it is a batters' game, but I find it really interesting that when we talk about most of our successful spinners we start with what they don't do (e.g. 'spin it much') instead of what they do well.

It would be like talking about Ellyse Perry's batting in a team meeting and the first thing anyone said was, 'she doesn't sweep a lot' instead of all the things we do say: 'she hits with power down the ground and we can't give her width to put her hands through the ball'. It simply reiterates why spinners have to be resilient, particularly in a world where most of the cricket played is T20.

So, let me tell you a little bit about the most successful bowler in WBBL history.

Molly gets the new ball to swing away from the right hander, making her incredibly effective in the Powerplay while the white ball is still hard. As a taller spinner she can also hit a little higher on the bat, making her difficult to hit down the ground if you don't use your feet, which provides more challenges for top-order batters.

And here is the clincher: she is incredibly consistent. And consistency is hard to come by these days, with players moving around the crease, getting deep or using their feet and having the ability to play 360 degrees. All of it leaves bowlers with little room for error.

But that is what Molly Strano has done so well over the competition's history – she has evolved her game and found a way to be successful each time the competition changes.

She has bowled in and out of the Powerplay and found herself performing a role at the back-end of the innings, and having a bowler who can perform a role at any time is an absolute dream for a skipper.

To continue to be successful over six WBBL campaigns is again testament to that consistency, and that's why we see her in striking distance of 100 wickets.

Don't forget this is also an Australian cricketer, a World Cup winner and a player whose 5-10 against New Zealand is the best return by an Aussie – female or male – in T20 Internationals.

Molly is a modest soul and will completely brush off the achievement when it happens. Instead she will talk up her teammates or make a trademark self-deprecating remark.

But please Molly – take a moment when you get to the 100 wickets to stop and enjoy that moment! It wasn't luck. It was the sum of so much work, ambition and desire to perform for your team, and this is what all your teammates love about you and what your opponents respect.

Keep bowling those straight breaks, my friend; they are serving you well.