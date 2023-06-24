Men's Ashes 2023

'A proper stat': Lyon's unbroken century sets Test benchmark

Nathan Lyon is set to play his 100th successive Test match at Lord's – the same venue where he was last omitted back in 2013 – and become the first specialist bowler to achieve the feat

Andrew Ramsey

24 June 2023, 08:46 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo