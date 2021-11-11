Fallen and forgotten: Tragic tale of a boyhood batting star

Remembering Norman Callaway, who finished with a first-class batting average twice that of Bradman after his career – and his life – was tragically cut short

Andrew Ramsey

11 November 2021, 01:31 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo