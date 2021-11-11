Fallen and forgotten: Tragic tale of a boyhood batting star

As the only man with a first-class batting average above 200, and the first in Australia to plunder a double-hundred in his maiden interstate innings, Norman Callaway's name should rightfully reside among the cohort of cricket greats who graced the nation's inter-war era.

Then consider Callaway was the first of three men thus far to score their maiden double-ton before turning 19 – the others, Clem Hill and Ian Craig, went on to captain Australia - and it's curious he's not remembered alongside celebrated peers Arthur Mailey, Johnny Taylor and Alan Kippax.

But Callaway is conspicuously absent from Sheffield Shield records because, while his first-up effort of 207 came at the SCG in 1915, it was against Queensland whose first-class status brought them only a couple of 'inter-colonial' fixtures each summer until added to the Shield competition in 1926.

And his extraordinary deed does not warrant a berth on Wisden Cricketers' Almanack's roll of all-time highest batting averages because his first-class tenure was too fleeting to be considered a career.

That's because Callaway's first innings for New South Wales was also his last.

Despite the pre-eminence it held for him as a schoolboy growing into adolescence amid the bucolic innocence of the western Riverina, cricket could not hold young Norman in its thrall.

A far greater adventure beckoned.

And he would pay for it with his 21-year-old life.

***

Norman Callaway grew up in Hay, where the Murrumbidgee River concertinas itself through a network of acute bends and his cricket talent blossomed almost as a contrast to the treeless, saltbush plains that stretch westward towards Adelaide.

His father, Thomas, worked at a local soap works which he took over when the owner fell into financial difficulties in 1895, the year before Norman was born.

Thomas Callaway also captained and opened the batting for the Waradgery Cricket Club, one of three teams in the keenly competitive Hay competition where his son debuted in first-grade aged 12, filling in at the weekly Wednesday afternoon game when a couple of regulars failed to turn up.

By age 14, Norman Callaway was hailed a local prodigy after scoring 117 and 64 for his public school against Hay convent's Sacred Heart High, which led The Riverine Grazier newspaper to label him 'the Trumper of the school' in deference to Australia's most acclaimed cricketer of the time.

He soon became a regular in the Waradgery firsts alongside his dad, and top-scored in a match against arch-rivals Hay with the paper noting the lad "proceeded to show his grandfathers – not how to suck eggs – but how to play the Hay bowling".

Norman was also earning renown as an allrounder, batting at number four and opening the bowling with his leg-breaks for Waradgery in the summer of 1911-12.

Callaway made an instant impression in his early cricket days

But that was also when he learned causes could be more important than cricket.

In December 1911, a push developed in Hay to scrap mid-week fixtures in favour of a Saturday afternoon competition.

It was met with staunch opposition from some players including Thomas Callaway, who decreed he and his 15-year-old son would make themselves unavailable for the remainder of the summer.

When Norman Callaway did return to the game later in the season, it was not without controversy as Waradgery had sought a permit for a competent replacement in his absence and opportunistically fielded both players when an impasse was brokered.

Despite missing a handful of games, Norman finished that summer as the competition's second-highest runs scorer with 259 at an average of 64.8 as well as 15 wickets at 13.7 and was acclaimed "Hay's knickerbocker champion" by the local paper.

This was a time when the parish-pump pages of The Grazier were occasionally spiced with tales of epic adventures in faraway places.

A lad of Norman's age could hardly have ignored coverage of Scott and Amundsen's epic race to the South Pole, or the odyssey of the UK Times' Australian-born then-Peking correspondent George Morrison across ancient Asian trade routes to Turkestan.

But the Callaways' decision to leave Hay and make the 750km journey to Sydney's "big smoke" in November 1912 arose for reasons poignant rather than pioneering.

Six months earlier, Emily Callaway had given birth to the couple's third child but the boy, christened Ernest, died from severe bronchitis aged three days and it was in a fog of grief that Thomas sold the soap works, the house on Hatty Street and their chattels and moved to the city.

Norman joined Paddington Cricket Club, initially with the colts and then in second grade, where he caught the eye of former Australia Test batter Alec Bannerman who had been engaged by the New South Wales Cricket Association as junior coach-at-large.

Bannerman described the 16-year-old Callaway as "a fair bowler and good batsman (who) is worthy of inclusion in the first eleven of that club" in an article where he also identified future Australia spinner Arthur Mailey and Newington College's Johnny Taylor as others with a bright future.

With Bannerman in his corner, Callaway made his first-grade debut for Paddington (led by Test allrounder Monty Noble) against Victor Trumper's Gordon at Hampden Oval at the start of the 1913-14 season.

Two weeks later he scored his maiden first-grade century, an unbeaten 137 against Middle Harbour with The Newsletter proclaiming "he captured the hearts of onlookers with his powerful driving and general all batting display".

That earned him selection in the NSW Colts team for the annual pair of matches against Victoria's best youngsters, the second of which brought Callaway's first interstate trip – an express train ride to Melbourne – and a chance to bat at the MCG, where he thrashed 129 in barely two hours.

When his family moved into a house in what is now Bondi Junction, the budding star switched grade clubs to Waverley, who then boasted two of the most exciting young talents in the Sydney competition – Callaway (aged 19) and 17-year-old Kippax.

"Callaway has the finer physique and powers, Kippax the greater science," The Referee reported on 17 February 1915.

"If they continue to progress as one might reasonably anticipate, they should become members of the best New South Wales elevens in the near future."

That future had notionally arrived for Callaway the previous day when he was named in the NSW team for the season's final first-class fixture against Queensland.

He was one of three NSW debutants with a number of the state's established stars – Test opener Warren Bardsley and the precociously talented Taylor among them – standing aside, given the Shield season had been completed.

It would prove the final first-class cricket match Australia saw for almost three years.

***

On the day Norman Callaway was called-up for New South Wales, the Sydney Morning Herald ran large sepia photos headlined 'The Australians in Egypt' showing men in slouch hats silhouetted at camp against Giza's pyramids and marching in formation past the Great Sphinx.

Come game day, the same newspaper published a poem entitled 'The Call' by prominent war correspondent Frederick 'Fritz' Burnell, which beseeched 'Hark! For the guns are calling away in the wintry north – We, who are also English, at England's need go forth'.

The escalating conflict in Europe was also cited as reason for a diminished crowd at the SCG.

"With the eyes and attention of most people centred on the battle of the Empire and her Allies on the trenched fields of Europe and among the mine fields of the North Sea, interest has dwindled away to a fine point," The Referee reported.

But the game did draw a core of hard-core cricket supporters, predominantly men of a certain senior age who the newspaper speculated had "given their sons to the Empire in the greatest war in the history of the world".

Callaway (bottom right) with his NSW teammates

Those fans had much to applaud on the opening day as Queensland were skittled for 137, but then NSW's top-order succumbed to left-arm seamer (and future Gabba curator) Jack McAndrew, who reduced the hosts to 3-17, with all three wickets clean bowled.

It was around 4pm on that windy and sultry Friday afternoon when Callaway joined rookie opener Frank Farrar to stem the carnage, and after Farrar fell a short time later, NSW skipper and Test veteran Charlie 'The Governor-General' Macartney elevated himself in the batting order.

Callaway then launched a stunning counter-attack with the blessing of his habitually aggressive captain who counselled "you go right ahead; I'll keep my end up".

The novice partner blazed to an unbeaten 125 by stumps on day one, having reached his maiden century with a lofted straight drive for six.

The pair's fifth-wicket union stood unbroken at 170 that evening, of which the Test hero had contributed just 57.

"Within the last five years it has been rare to see any man scoring faster than Macartney while they are together," one newspaper observed.

"The striking elements in the batting of Callaway were of the orthodox variety, from the straight bat in defence to the lusty off-drive, which made the ball whizz past mid-off, or over the head of cover point, or the shot inside point and in front of third man.

"Making good use of his feet and swinging his shoulders into it, his drives were very fine and ... the ball travelled from his bat with pace that carried it to the pickets."

The following day, after their stand reached 256 and Macartney was dismissed for 102, the 18-year-old continued to ride his luck and was dropped four times between 149 and 180 before he was eventually caught at slip – a rebound from the wicketkeeper – for 207.

His remarkable innings yielded 26 fours and a six and occupied just 195 minutes, with the only shortcoming in his game deemed to be a propensity to heave at wide deliveries outside off-stump without any accompanying footwork.

"With a little judicious coaching on one stroke – the use of his feet and the manner of making the shot – he should develop into one of the best players in Australia," was the Referee's assessment of the "Colt of Waverley".

Whether Callaway heeded the technical advice, or how it might have further improved his unquestioned ability, remains forever unknown.

He wasn't afforded a second innings after Queensland were routed for 100 in reply to NSW's 468 and, upon returning to grade cricket the following weekend, was dismissed for one against Western Suburbs.

The scorecard from Callaway's one and only first-class match

A month later, at the first battle of Ypres in France, German forces initiated the deployment of poison chlorine gas that killed 6,000 Allied troops within 10 minutes.

A further three days hence came the catastrophic landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula and the start of a campaign that would claim almost 9,000 Australian lives and become the nation's defining act of the War to End All Wars.

International and interstate cricket was suspended in deference to the conflagration, but Sydney's grade competition resumed for the 1915-16 summer – a pleasant distraction from the murderous reality playing out a hemisphere away.

Norman Callaway began the summer with a breezy 58 in 44 minutes for Waverley against Petersham, batting at number three behind former Australia Test captain Syd Gregory and Kippax, with most of Callaway's runs scored behind square leg despite the three fielders stationed there.

He finished that season with an average of 58, second only to Bardsley (68) and in April 1916 was named alongside Kippax, Mailey, Taylor and aspiring spinner Clarrie Grimmett for a NSW Association team that played St George in a 15-a-side Easter Monday match to raise funds for wounded soldiers.

The game was held on the eve of the first ANZAC Day anniversary, with Taylor plundering 96 while his opening partner Callaway scored 12 in what would be his final game of cricket.

Three weeks later, Callaway enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force at Sydney's Victoria Barracks and was immediately accepted despite having falsified his age as 21 rather than 20, thereby negating the need for parental permission.

He was assigned to the Dubbo Depot Battalion where he completed basic training and received his medical clearance on June 27 at Hay, where the local newspaper gleefully reported the flying visit of a former favourite son.

Callaway wanted to serve as a gunner but, upon approaching an ex-Waverley clubmate to make inquiries on how that ambition might be achieved, learned AIF artillery units were over-subscribed at that time and would not be taking on new recruits for several more weeks.

"On informing him of this, he said 'oh well, I'll go in the foot sloggers. I can't hang around for a few weeks doing (nothing)'," his former teammate would recall.

He duly became Private Callaway in the 19th Battalion that had seen action at Gallipoli and in France, and on 7 October 1916, Callaway embarked from Sydney aboard the 18,000 ton HMAT Ceramic for the seven-week sea voyage to England.

Fighting in the Somme had quietened when he was marched into France four days after Christmas 1916, and he formally joined the Allied fighting force in February the following year – two months before reaching legal adulthood.

It soon became hideously obvious the war's reality was obscenely different to the boys' own tales being peddled back home.

The most severe French winter in two decades might have started to thaw, but early spring brought rolling fogs and relentless rain which - coupled with the snow melt - rendered the battlefields of western Europe a fetid bog.

With a federal election looming in Australia, barely half the AIF troops at the front bothered to lodge a vote such was their disillusionment with politics and politicians who continued to debate the need for conscription to increase the number of young men being sent to slaughter.

And as fighting resumed anew in the spring, the Allies realised German troops had abandoned their trenches and withdrawn the defensive Hindenburg Line miles to the east, fortified by waves of new barbed-wire fences strung along steel pickets.

Reasoning the enemy was in retreat, Britain planned a major attack on the Hindenburg Line, with ANZAC troops commanded to take the village of Bullecourt and pin down the Germans ahead of a bigger planned offensive further south.

Due to poor planning and minimal resources, the push failed and resulted in more than 3,000 Australian casualties.

But it was decided another attack would be mounted weeks later with the AIF's 2nd Division, which included Private Callaway's 19th Battalion.

At 3.45am on May 3 – the first morning of Callaway's initial skirmish in his great adventure – he went over the top with his new comrades and became instant fodder for the German artillery.

Seemingly alerted to the Allies' plans by the elaborate rehearsals staged in the evenings prior to the assault, German gunners had set up in the village of Queant to the attackers' right as well as entrenching to their left, with heavy artillery booming from directly in front.

"It was so thick that I wondered how a flea could come through it unscathed," teenage Private Billy Williams wrote of his short life's worst experience.

Captain Stanley Savige, twice awarded the Military Cross for bravery, would reflect: "One only remembers from the blur of fighting, when one's head was dizzy, gallant men firing rifles until the barrels were hot and throwing bombs until their arms were numb.

"Time seemed to be lost. We appeared to have entered an eternity of day without night."

Callaway shipped off the the front in 1916

With less than a kilometre between their trenches and the German line, exposed Australian troops sought cover wherever it could be found on that foul, smoke-choked deathscape as hell blazed all around them.

Those who made it to the wire expecting it to have been cut by earlier Allied shell fire found it not only intact, but strewn with the rotting corpses of the first failed Bullecourt offensive.

The few men who weren't mown down by the German barrage were forced into retreat around dawn.

The precise fate of Pte Norman Callaway – aged 21 years 28 days – became another casualty of a calamitously ill-conceived and lamentably executed charge that began a two-week battle in which almost 7,500 Australian men died before it ended in stalemate.

Officially listed as missing nine days after surging into the darkness, it was a further five months before Callaway was reported killed in action with official military records carrying the caveat that additional "particulars (were) not yet at hand".

Subsequent inquiries among surviving members of Callaway's Battalion unearthed tales of trench folklore, but few items of verifiable truth.

Pte Alec Matthews, a 27-year-old labourer from Sydney, claimed to have been the last person to see Callaway alive.

"He and myself were in the same shell hole when he was struck by a shell and the whole top of his head was blown off," Matthews told officials in August 1917.

"He fell across me. I was so shocked at the time that I never thought of taking his disc or pay book or any proof of identity."

But that story was disputed by Scottish-born Pte William Yeates who claimed Matthews had Callaway confused with another soldier.

However, Yeates couldn't be found to elaborate on his tale.

Pte James Coventry, who had sailed with Callaway on the 'Ceramic', reported "he was killed by a shell while taking cover in a shell hole just in front of our own line.

"It was just after starting over and he did not get as far as the barbed wire. Most probably Callaway would be buried on the spot."

There was, however, consensus in the Australia newspaper obituaries that flowed when his death was publicly confirmed in late 1917.

The former Waverley teammate who had fielded Callaway's interest in joining the artillery noted "a more manly, upright lad never buckled on a pad".

"Poor 'Calla' as he was affectionately called by his teammates, was popular with everybody, as he deserved to be, for a more unassuming boy could not be found," his unnamed friend continued.

"He was truly made of the right stuff and what a future he had as a cricketer!"

In other tributes, that rare cricket ability was as warmly lauded as his character.

Callaway is reported missing in the Sydney Referee

"He was more like the old school of punishing batsmen than any who fashioned their methods on those of Victor Trumper and (England's) Ranjitsinhji," The Referee eulogised.

"His off-driving was remarkably fine, there being real punch in it.

"He and J M Taylor are the two most promising batsmen New South Wales has brought out in the last three or four seasons."

By the time Taylor - six months Callaway's junior – enlisted in October 1917, the service role initially coveted by his fallen colleague had become freely available.

Gunner Taylor served with the 1st Field Artillery Brigade in the conflict's final year and suffered injury no more serious than a wounded right knee that became repeatedly infected.

While pain continued to trouble him when he resumed cricket for the AIF team that toured England, South Africa and Australia post-war, it did not prevent him fulfilling his talent.

Taylor represented Australia on 20 occasions from 1920-26 as well as playing two rugby Tests in 1922, making him (with Otto Nothling) one of only two dual internationals the nation has produced.

He also completed a dental degree at Sydney University and lived close to his former grade cricket club at Gordon in Sydney's north until his death in 1971, aged 75.

Callaway's heartbroken family could only wonder what their son might have achieved had he, like Taylor, made it back from the Great War.

They clung desperately to forlorn hope that more details of Norman might miraculously come to light in the absence of any definitive detail about his death.

In July 1922, five years after his boy was reported missing, Thomas Callaway wrote to military officials to advise previous correspondence he was expecting from overseas authorities had not been delivered to the family's Waverley home.

"We have been so anxiously waiting any tidings possible of our son, no. 5794 Pte Norman Callaway 19 Battalion," he penned.

The Norm Callaway Medal is awarded to the best under-21 cricketer in the Murrumbidgee // Getty

It was Norman's mother, Emily, who found the strength to compose an inscription for the War Graves Commission in the absence of clarity as to where or how her son died.

When the Commission advised that her proposed inscription significantly exceeded the 66-letter limit – including spaces between words – permitted for war graves, she wrote a humble apology in her looping hand and offered an alternative epitaph, with a solitary character to spare.

'A soldier and a man he died, honoured by all! His country's pride'

According to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, that citation does not appear on any official memorial to Norman Callaway.

Rather, he is listed at Villers-Bretonneux among the 10,773 Australian soldiers with no known grave killed in France and Belgium.

He also features on bronze panel number 88 at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

And his name can be found among almost 1500 veterans of Australia's military involvements honoured at Sydney's Waverley Park, inscribed on a cenotaph situated symbolically between his former family home and his final cricket ground.

Where Norman Callaway remains largely invisible is among the volumes of cricket records that ponderously proclaim myriad feats of markedly less repute, despite him being the only man the game has known with a first-class batting average more than double that of Bradman's.