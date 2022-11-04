Magno's opus: From World Cup winner to invisible hero

As a leg-spinning allrounder and now a doctor, Olivia Magno's remarkable life has taken her from Eden Gardens to the most remote communities in Australia. On her 50th birthday, she reflects on some extreme highs and lows

Adam Burnett

4 November 2022, 07:23 AM AEST

Adam Burnett is the features editor at cricket.com.au. He has previously written for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Saturday Paper and Wisden Cricket Monthly.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo