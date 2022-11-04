Magno's opus: From World Cup winner to invisible hero

Of the 14 Australian cricketers to have been standing in the middle when the winning runs were hit in a World Cup final, Olivia Magno might well be the least recognisable name.

It'll be 25 years next month since Magno was at the non-striker's end, compiling an assured zero not out from as many balls faced, when Bronwyn Calver steered Australia's women's team to a fourth World Cup title in front of 80,000 people at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Aussies celebrate their landmark '97 triumph. That's Magno second from right, back row // Getty

A few years later, she made a quiet exit from the game, as injury and then generational change conspired against her, and she sought other challenges both within and beyond sport.

What Magno didn't know at the time was the extent to which her horizons would be broadened in her post-cricket career. And how, a decade after she played her final match for Australia, life would take her on a series of remarkable adventures.

Her experiences, both confronting and beautiful, have come primarily in the form of vital, sometimes life-saving work. As with her cricketing legacy, it has been largely invisible – except to the many people whose lives she has touched.

"It's the best job," Magno smiles. "Not many people get to live in remote Aboriginal communities. I know it's a privilege that I've been able to do what I've done."

* * *

Cricket is never too far from Olivia Magno's mind but memories of her glory days felt a world away when a local policeman asked her to inspect the contents of the crocodile's stomach.

Mostly, she remembers the stench, which was enough to make the constable on hand vomit into a nearby sink, as she looked to confirm what were thought to be human remains.

"It was just awful," she tells cricket.com.au. "They'd found that croc, opened it up, found bits that looked human, and they wanted my advice as to whether I thought they were."

At that point, Magno was into year two of her residency as a general practitioner (GP) in Maningrida, a remote Aboriginal community in the heart of Arnhem Land, some 500km east of Darwin.

Her arrival there in November 2011 had doubled the number of doctors in a town with a population of 3,000. Consequently, she learned very quickly that her remit extended well beyond the reaches of her city-based colleagues.

"In a town that size with Caucasian people, you'd have a hospital," she explains. "We didn't have a hospital, so you're getting anything that comes through the door – car accidents, snake bites, burns … everything that could happen in a community, happens.

"There's also 13 different language groups in Maningrida, and English is definitely not the first language.

"Everything was just new. And the very first morning I was meant to start work, we had a blackout – no power and no water. I was like, 'Um, is this normal?' Then we had the biggest thunderstorm on that Sunday night, oh my God.

"So it was very eye-opening, but the start of an adventure."

The catalyst for that adventure, she concedes with a laugh, can be summed up in a single word: boredom.

Magno had moved from Sydney to Tamworth – where her partner Elizabeth Hall was living – and was working as a GP. But the repetitive nature of the profession, and the frustrations that came with it, had made her restless.

"In GP land, it's basically 15 minutes appointments every day – on and on and on," she says. "I used to look at my patient list for the next day and go, 'Oh my God'."

Magno proved exceptionally economical as a one-day bowler // Getty

As a kid, the Magno family home in Killarney Heights in Sydney's north backed onto bush, where Olivia and her brother Bill would play for hours. Later, the family spent time abroad, living in Singapore and Hong Kong due to her late father Bill's work as an advertising executive.

As a cricketer, Magno had visited the UK and Ireland, New Zealand and India, while also plying her trade at domestic level with both New South Wales and South Australia. Later, she joined multiple World Cup winner Hall in playing indoor cricket for Australia, and again they made their way to international locales such as South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Without necessarily even noticing it, adventure and travel in one form or another had been a near constant in her life, which might explain why she sought it.

"There was a magazine we'd get called Australian Doctor, and it's got job ads in the back of it," she explains. "Originally I saw this job ad for (a resident GP in) Jabiru, in the middle of Kakadu.

"I thought, Bloody hell, that sounds pretty good. I think travel's awesome, and being able to actually help in that sort of environment – they really struggle to get doctors in remote communities – it was, I don't know, just an adventure and I thought, It's better me than no-one, so why not?

"So I applied, and it was all set up, I was having the job interview that morning."

Bowling to NZ great Debbie Hockley in the 1997 World Cup final // Getty

The process hit a snag however when Magno was told that she would not be able to bring her beloved cats, Pud and Bella, given the region's National Park status. But in what was perhaps an indication of the desperate need for doctors in remote Indigenous communities, the interviewer pivoted, suggesting instead she apply for the Maningrida position, which came with no such animal restrictions. Magno agreed, and just like that, the wheels for the next phase of her life were in motion.

"When I broke the news to Liz – you know, 'How about we go and work in a place called Maningrida?' – she went, 'Ah, yeah, OK, where in New South Wales is that?'" she laughs.

"So I got a map out, and was like, 'Um, it's actually all the way up here'."

The tiny dot on the map Magno pointed to – on the estuary of the Liverpool River, which spills into the Arafura Sea – became home for the pair for the next three-and-a-half years. Hall landed a job with the West Arnhem Shire Council before they arrived, and then they were thrust into foreign territory.

Very soon they realised they were well-equipped to handle the culture shock, where many others might not have been. Eleven years on, Magno can still see some of those initial eye-opening details in her mind's eye.

"I did notice when I first got there that were all these tents set up on verandahs, and I'm like, 'What's going on? Is there a festival coming?'" she says. "But no, that's how people live – there might be 20 people to a house.

"And if your car dies, there's no real mechanic, so there's heaps of dead cars around.

"There's heaps of dogs around – they call them 'camp dogs' – because there's no fences, so dogs just breed and breed and breed, and there's thousands of them.

"There's cows, there's goats, there's everything wandering around community. Pigs. The bloody pigs – they knock over your bins at night.

"They say once you get there, within the first few weeks, you may be huddled in a corner crying. We weren't, and I don't know why. I guess we had each other, we had our animals, and we'd decided it was gonna be home for a while.

"We were quite resilient, I think. We're way, way less resilient now."

* * *

Resilience was something Magno learned as a young leg-spinning allrounder in a strong New South Wales side. As a 21-year-old rookie, she was forced to bide her time in her maiden season, batting twice from No.7 in five matches and being thrown the ball for just three overs through that time.

"I was surprised I got in the team," she recalls. "I was still eligible for Under 21s, and I was just in awe of who I was playing with – half the team was Australian players."

Yet her minor role in that title-winning NSW side of 1993-94 was enough for some to identify her potential, and when she was selected for Australia's U23 side that same summer, she capitalised on the opportunity.

Debuting alongside another promising young allrounder named Karen Rolton, Magno took 3-21 from 10 overs against the Kiwis to play a key role in a six-wicket win.

Far from mimicking the technique of Shane Warne, who had transfixed the cricket world across the previous 12 months, her style was very much homespun. It involved extracting spin more from the fingers than the wrist, though turn wasn't what she built her game on; she made a name for herself as an accurate, probing tweaker who could also contain – her economy rate of 2.81 across 44 WODIs is the fourth-most efficient by an Australian (min 2000 balls).

"I would have loved to have been as skilful as Warnie," Magno says. "It would have been brilliant to bowl like him, but tactically, and with field settings, and building pressure, I learnt a few things from him.

"And he tried to psych opponents out … I've heard Lisa Sthalekar say (in commentary) that every ball (I bowled) was 'Oooohhhh', and that was me doing the same – psyching them out rather than actually using my wonderful leg-spin to get them out (laughs)."

Taking another wicket as 'keeper Julia Price watches on // Getty

Two years later, Magno made a career-best 76 from No.5 as part of a superb rescue act for NSW against Queensland, and a month after that, she bolted into the senior Australian women's team ahead of Queensland leggie Sharyn Bow.

In a 50-over match at Whanganui on New Zealand's North Island, and again debuting alongside Rolton as well as Lisa Keightley, the 23-year-old northern Sydney product impressed with a couple of middle-order wickets in figures of 2-25 from 10 overs.

With Australia targeting the 1997 World Cup in India, Magno's skill-set as a leg-spinning allrounder was looked upon favourably, and her performances soon matched her potential.

In the 1996-97 domestic best-of-three finals series against Victoria, she guided the Breakers to a first-up win in with a crucial 26no from 28 balls, which included a sweetly-struck six off long-time friend Mel Jones that she savours to this day.

A month later she was bamboozling an out-of-their-depth Pakistan with 4-11 in Melbourne, and six more wickets followed in her next three WODIs against New Zealand.

At the World Cup the following summer, Magno took a career-best haul of 4-10 against bitter rivals England before finishing the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker, with 11, as Australia claimed the trophy over New Zealand.

"That was the highlight (of my career)," she says. "To play in front of a crowd like that was pretty amazing. They'd trucked schoolkids in (to Eden Gardens) from everywhere.

"And I guess it was sort of a turning point, too; we weren't professional, so we were meant to come home to a bill, like we did every tournament, but a Ballarat publican decided to pay for us.

"So that was the first time we didn't have to take care of it ourselves, and the first time I thought: Oh awesome – I don't have to pay for the privilege of playing."

That shift towards a 21st century mentality wasn't the only one Magno was involved in. The other more directly affected her, and rather unusually.

When Australia's women's squad toured the UK and Ireland in 2001, Magno claimed 6-34 in the opening one-day match against an MCC XI, then added a fifth Test cap to her name in the Ashes opener, taking five wickets including the final one to seal an innings-and-140-run victory.

Taking the winning wicket in the first Ashes Test of 2001 // Getty

But in the three-match ODI series between Tests, injury struck, with the then 29-year-old slipping after being bowled, and tearing the ACL and MCL in her right knee.

Instead of receiving the medical care afforded today's cricketers, she was met with opposition and a general feeling that the issue was beyond the scope of team management, which at the time was under the control of the Australian Women's Cricket Council.

"I knew something bad had happened," Magno recalls. "I was batting with Therese McGregor, and she came down and said, 'Look, I heard something snap'. And I kind of felt something and then I didn't feel a hell of a lot, which I knew wasn't good."

The allrounder was taken to hospital where she was advised to get an MRI – standard practice in such a situation – however she recalls team management being against the scan due to vagaries around insurance.

"I can be quite strong willed at times, and, and being a doctor, I said, 'No, I want the MRI – I want to know what's wrong with my knee, because if it's not as bad as we think I want to keep playing'," she explains.

"So I kind of said, 'No, I'm getting the MRI, I don't care – I'll pay for it if I have to'.

"And then they wanted me to go home, but I wanted to watch the second Test because I'd played in the first one … and they said, 'No, you're not allowed, you've got to go home because you're a distraction to the team'.

"So I said, 'Well, no, I'm staying'.

"When I got home, I had to go up against the disciplinary committee, and write a letter of apology and all that sort of stuff.

"I put them offside, and I can understand that, but at the same time it was like, 'this is my knee' and I wanted to know. But I think I could have handled it better – it wasn't a great way to end.

"I tried to come back, but you're never the same after an ACL. I was almost 30. I did all the rehab, but I didn't get the range of motion back.

"And then when I did come back, in my first game for South Australia I wasn't actually asked to bowl, so I kind of thought, Yeah, I get the idea. Things had moved on.

"But look, I was actually the reason every Australian player had to get private health insurance (laughs)."

* * *

Across 10 years, Magno and Hall lived in four Indigenous communities. In time they came to understand the nuances of each, which incorporated both vast differences and common threads between them. After three-and-a-half years in Maningrida, they spent nine months on Millingimbi, an island off East Arnhem Land, before making their way west to Wurrumiyanga on Bathurst Island, just north of Darwin, for almost three years. Then in January 2019, they packed up again, this time headed for another town in West Arnhem Land called Gunbalanya.

Through experience, and for matters of self-care, they learned their time in each location had a shelf life.

"These places are really traumatic places," Magno says. "There's a lot of grief, a lot of trauma, and vicarious trauma through others.

"That does chip away. I found I had to leave a community after about three years, because it gets too much – you start to care too much, and some of the stuff that goes on, it's heartbreaking really."

For while the crocodile attacks and box jellyfish stings and snake bites were relatively infrequent, much more prevalent were the illnesses and ailments that accompany the living conditions of so many in Australia's remote Indigenous communities.

"You can only do so much," she continues. "You can't change the social determinants of health. The housing. With so many people in each house, the washing machines are all broken, the toilet systems are overwhelmed. People aren't showering because, you know, 20 people having a shower every day (is unmanageable).

"We're having 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds die from rheumatic heart disease, which shouldn't actually exist in a First World country – it's all about overcrowding and poor hygiene.

"Scabies as well, which is (a consequence of) overcrowded situations, and Aboriginal people seem to be more susceptible.

"It's stuff you don't know when you first get there. I mean, rheumatic disease and post-strep(tococcal) glomerulonephritis (a kidney disease), you just don't see in a normal GP practice in a city."

Magno (holding bat, back right) enjoys a lap of honour around Eden Gardens // Getty

More than a decade removed from her playing days, cricket remained on the periphery of Magno's life. In the early years of their travels, the self-described 'cricket nuffy', who has loved the game ever since she sat in the SCG Members' Stand with her dad, and faced bouncers from her brother in their home street, tuned out of the dramas of daily life by tuning into the Indian Premier League.

In 2012, Magno and Hall both played for the Northern Territory in what was then known as the Imparja Cup, making the difficult trek from Maningrida to Alice Springs to be involved in the tournament before it became exclusive to Indigenous players.

Magno played again in 2013, and then in October 2014, Hall headed to New Zealand to compete in the World Cup, which Australia won.

Yet in communities that viewed cricket with little more than a passing curiosity, they also found ways to unwind more in keeping with their surrounds. In Gunbalanya, Magno remembers receiving a pair of binoculars as a birthday gift one year, and spending hours observing the local wildlife.

"We lived overlooking a billabong, with this beautiful escarpment," she says. "I'd watch all the crocs swimming around. Just amazing.

"Gunbalanya is in the middle of stone country. There's waterfalls that run after the wet season finishes. It's stunning country."

The onset of COVID-19 however, meant Magno's downtime became virtually non-existent, as the lethal threat of the pandemic to a vulnerable community such as Gunbalanya became an immediate and major concern.

"When COVID first hit, I didn't sleep for probably a month, thinking: How am I going to keep these people safe?" she says.

"Because if it got to community, that would mean Darwin is already getting smashed, and normally we'd evacuate patients via CareFlight, (but) if they're getting smashed in Darwin and CareFlight is really busy, there's no one.

"We were talking about, 'Make sure you've got enough body bags', and 'Do you have a place where you're going to bury all your dead?' We had to have these conversations. It was just awful."

Making matters worse was the fact that Magno and Hall had been feeling as if their time in Gunbalanya had run its course.

"We were actually going to leave, but then COVID hit," she says. "So then I just said, 'We can't leave this – they're not going to get another doctor'.

"So we stayed, and that's what really hurt us, I think. We were short-staffed, it was stressful, it was hard … and I was just exhausted."

In December 2020, around nine months into the pandemic in Australia, Magno lost her father, who had been fighting a long battle with dementia. She was unable to leave Gunbalanya to be with her mother, Jill, and brother.

* * *

For the past 12 months, Magno and Hall have been living on NSW's Far North Coast. The couple, who have been together for 18 years now after meeting through indoor cricket, are on acreage at the intersection of Burringbar, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow and Cudgera Creek, just 25 minutes south of the Queensland border.

Worn down from a decade of fulfilling an invaluable service to some of Australia's forgotten communities, and beaten by the ravages of the pandemic, they finally opted to call time on that lifestyle in November last year.

"Any healthcare worker will tell you, COVID just killed us," Magno says. "And we'd done 10 years (living) remote – I'm not sure anyone (else) has done (that long as a GP). So we just thought, It's time.

"Not that there's not still plenty of work, but I'd just gotten too tired."

Yet the desire to provide her services to those in need has stayed with her. That, combined with what is perhaps now a permanent tie to Australia's remote Indigenous population, has shaped the next chapters of her career: Magno is now working on a four-week fly-in, fly-out basis in the town of Borroloola, about 1,000km south-east of Darwin; and she has also enrolled at James Cook University in Townsville, where next year she will begin studying her Masters of Public Health and Tropical Medicine by correspondence.

From her perspective, the shift is a compromise between community care and her own mental health.

"You build a much better rapport with patients and people if you actually live in community, and they see you in the local shop on a Saturday buying your veggies," she explains.

"You're part of the community instead of (being) 'just' a fly-in, fly-out (worker). And I feel that now that I am fly-in, fly-out – I'm not part of the community; it's better for my stress levels, but I don't think it's as good for the community."

When she casts her mind back, despite the trials and tribulations along the way, Magno's overall sentiment of these experiences is one of positivity, borne of wisdom gleaned, help provided and relationships built.

"We had lots of Aboriginal friends in Tamworth," she says, recalling the time before their first remote move to Maningrida, "but I'm not saying I understood the culture, because I kind of went into it thinking, Oh, well, people are just people – we'll be right.

"And then I discovered that, no, this is the oldest living culture in the entire world, and things are different. So I learned a lot.

"Meeting people, being allowed into this culture … not many people get to experience this; you don't just rock up to these communities – you have to be invited, or work there.

"And the people are amazing. They're welcoming, and they want you to know about their culture. So it's definitely been a really rewarding experience."

Magno poses for a headshot at Lord's in 1998 // Getty

A quarter of a century on from World Cup glory, Magno retains her passion for cricket, and particularly the women's game, which she watches at every opportunity while marvelling at its recent advances.

Naturally, she takes a keen interest in Australia's leg-spinners, following closely the contrasting fortunes of Georgia Wareham and Alana King over the past 12 months with a sense of empathy, excitement and familiarity.

Last month, she and Hall headed north to Brisbane to attend a pre-World Cup camp for Australia's women's indoor cricket squad, where they conducted some coaching drills and were leaned on by the current crop for their vast amounts of experience at the elite level.

It is a minor way Magno's legacy as a cricketer has endured, though given the scarcity of coverage of the women's game through that era, the deeds of many an accomplished international have been lost with the passing of time.

That fact sits comfortably with the 50-year-old though, for while she does watch the Twenty20 format with a degree of envy, there is a feeling of contentment when it comes to the way her cricketing and professional careers were able to unfold.

"Twenty20 cricket would've been sensational to play, but I don't regret how it worked out," she says. "I mean, I probably wouldn't have been able to do both medicine and cricket (if she was playing today).

"And I don't think I would've been good in the spotlight. I don't know how many of them get recognised walking down the street – I'm sure Ellyse Perry does – but I think that would be really weird. I think that would've made me uncomfortable.

"The anonymity is quite nice."