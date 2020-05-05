A new dynasty rises: '95 Windies tour oral history, Pt 3

Part 1: Breaking a hoodoo | Part 2: Ambrose v Waugh

For all the suggestions of an air of inevitability that this was finally their time to topple the world's best, the Australians who had faced them at home two years earlier may have felt an ominous feeling of déjà vu as they prepared for the deciding fourth Test in Kingston.

When the 1992-93 series was square at one match apiece following a heartbreaking one-run loss in Adelaide, Curtly Ambrose famously snatched away an Australian triumph when he took 7-1 in the deciding Test at the WACA to ensure West Indies' reign continued.

From the Vault: Ambrose wreaks havoc at the WACA

Yet as fans outside Sabina Park on the first morning clamoured for a vantage point for the equivalent of a heavyweight title bout, the mental advantage the Windies should have held was voided by self-doubt and internal divisions.

"It wasn't the same as when we were level in Adelaide a couple of years before. We knew we were going to Perth to win," Windies batter Jimmy Adams tells cricket.com.au. "Whereas when we won in Trinidad there was still that doubt about the last Test in Jamaica.

"It was just a feeling.

"There were quite a few issues that might have put us in that mindset. We were asking more questions of ourselves than we ever had in a series against them before."

The Australians, too, were not all on the same page after their shock loss in Trinidad.

Coach Bob Simpson, who had finally regained health after being in and out of hospital in Barbados for weeks due to a blood clot in his leg, sparked a lively disagreement with Steve Waugh in a team meeting when he suggested the top order had become content with mediocre scores.

No batsman, from either team, had managed a century to that point in the series.

"We sat down after that third Test and Bob Simpson gave all the batsmen a bit of a rocket," says Waugh. "At the time, we thought that was a bit unfair.

"I thought it was harsh – they were still a fantastic attack. We're not trying to get out for forties and fifties, we're trying to get hundreds. A few of us did (challenge him). I did."

Simpson, however, channeled the tensions into determination.

"Looking back, it was a masterstroke," Waugh admits. "That's what he wanted. He probably knew it would fire a few of us up. He was trying to prod us and pry us into something memorable that would win us the series."

Fourth Test | Sabina Park, Jamaica | April 29 - May 3, 1995

West Indies XI: Stuart Williams, Richie Richardson (c), Brian Lara, Jimmy Adams, Carl Hooper, Keith Arthurton, Courtney Browne (wk), Winston Benjamin, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Kenny Benjamin

Australia XI: Mark Taylor (c), Michael Slater, David Boon, Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh, Greg Blewett, Ian Healy (wk), Brendon Julian, Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath

Mark Taylor (Australia captain): I really felt going into that Jamaica Test match that the pressure was as much on them as it was on us. In 1991, we had a pretty good side and we were unable to win. Four years on, even though people thought our team wasn't as strong, we were in a position to win the series. That would have been a fair weight for Richie Richardson to hang onto.

Steve Waugh (Australia batsman): It was almost a script you couldn't write – the best opposition, the toughest circumstances, the most on the line. That was why you wanted to play Test match cricket. Going into that we knew this was a huge Test match and for quite a few of us, the last opportunity to beat the West Indies at (their) home. We knew if we didn't do it, some other team would probably come along and do it. We wanted to be the team that broke the stranglehold.

Jimmy Adams (West Indies batsman): It's almost as if we were going in as underdogs in our own backyard. That’s the way the series was evolving. I'd be surprised if the Australians didn't think, 'We have them by the balls'.

Junior Murray (West Indies wicketkeeper): I was sick that morning, I had a bad flu. So Courtney Browne came in for that game.

Richie Richardson (West Indies captain): Junior Murray said to us that he was not feeling well the night before the Test match, which I found strange because usually a player would wait until the morning to say if he is feeling okay to play or not. It wasn't like there was a broken bone. That to me was a bit disappointing. Browne was not even part of the squad. He was in Jamaica because he was in the squad to go to England and we were leaving (for the UK) right after that Test.

Ian Healy (Australia wicketkeeper): The pitch looked like a ballroom dance floor. It was like concrete.

Greg Blewett (Australia batsman): There was not a blade of grass on it. It had a real mirror finish to it. It was like an ice rink. The ball would just kiss the surface and carry through. It was great fun.

In front of a packed-out Sabina Park, Taylor lost his fourth consecutive coin toss and Richardson opted to bat first. Shane Warne had been nursing a swollen thumb on his bowling hand but was passed fit to play to ensure Australia held the same XI for all four Tests of the series. Browne's inclusion at the expense of the ill Murray was the Windies' only change to the side that had won in Trinidad.

Paul Reiffel (Australia fast bowler): I remember bowling the first ball of the game. I can still remember the crowd, they were hanging from the rafters and I can still remember them roaring before that first ball. The hairs on the back of your neck stood up. It was just an electric atmosphere. The second ball I got Stuart Williams out, so it was a great start. It went quiet, but that only brought Lara in so they were pretty happy soon again.

Reiffel celebrates getting Williams early // Getty

Blewett: Lara was right up there with the best players of spin I'd seen. He handled the quicker stuff brilliantly too, but I hadn't seen anyone handle Warnie like Brian Lara did. (Lara) actually took me under his wing a bit when I was there. I think he'd seen me play in the first couple of Test matches and I was fairly young, so we played a bit of golf together. He'd pick me up in his car and he showed me around the islands a bit. I really enjoyed that. He was saying he couldn't go out to bars anymore, and life had really changed. He was struggling with that. At that stage he was at the top of his game. But he didn't really know how to go about it outside of cricket. I think he wanted his old life back, but things had changed forever.

Reiffel: It was 'hang on to your hats' after that because Richie and Brian really took after us. The old pitch at Sabina Park was glassy, you could see your reflection in it. There was no grass on it. They were just throwing the bat through the ball. There was no deviation and Brian was just smashing it everywhere. We were just hanging in there and we just had to get a wicket somehow.

Richardson: I had been struggling for the previous couple of years and I wanted to come back with a bang. I was batting below par since 1992 and I really wanted to prove to myself that I could still perform at a high level. I had gone through a serious training regime, I had changed my diet and I was hungry. But even getting that hundred wasn't enough. I wanted to go on and get a big one, but it didn't happen.

Richardson posted his first century in two years – an even 100 – and the Windies' only ton of the series. But he found little support, with Lara's dismissal when the hosts had been flying at 1-103 proving decisive.

Reiffel: Shane was bowling on the first morning on a glassy pitch with no turn and managed to get Brian out bat-pad – Ian Healy ran around and took a really good catch – when he was absolutely smashing us. If Lara had batted much longer, we were in real trouble. That was the turning point of the game – Warnie had no right to be bowling on that first morning, let alone getting their best player out. He was such a good bowler that he could do that. Once we got Brian out, we had some sort of control and we slowly whittled the wickets down and ended up bowling them out that day.

Glenn McGrath appeals for a wicket // Getty

Waugh: You could see these guys really come of age; Paul Reiffel and Glenn McGrath just bowled superbly well. That relentless pressure in the corridor which the West Indies batsmen didn't like, they were both suited to bowling to those guys. They didn't like to be tied down so bowling in the corridor meant you were a big chance of getting nicks.

Richardson: When I took over as captain, I was looking at Brian Lara, Keith Arthurton and Carl Hooper to be the three batters to really take over from our senior players who had left. These three guys were the ones I was looking to take the West Indies forward. Lara was seriously, seriously hungry to score runs. He had a big heart and he backed himself immensely in any situation. He just wanted to be the best. Hooper was very stylish, exceptionally talented but I don't think he fulfilled his full potential. Keith Arthurton as well did not fulfil his potential in my opinion.

Lara (65), Hooper (23), Adams (20) and Arthurton (16) all failed to capitalise on promising starts on a good batting surface to see the Windies dismissed for just 265 on the stroke of stumps on day one.

Brendon Julian (Australia fast bowler): We went off after they only got 265 thinking we got out of jail. I remember thinking at lunch that we were staring down the barrel. That was a huge win for us.

Richardson: The bowlers were pretty frustrated because they thought the batting was not up to it. Ambrose was very vocal with his concerns. He would go out and bowl and bowl and bowl and then he'd wanted a good rest but he'd then have to bat. We were not pulling our weight. When you look at the scores, there was only one century scored for the series, so we weren't batting well.

Taylor: When we bowled them out for 265, I was delighted. But we ended up 3-70-odd in reply and I thought we were going to miss our opportunity. I was caught off the middle of the bat by Jimmy Adams at short leg and I couldn't believe it. I walked off thinking, 'Maybe it's not meant to be'.

Adams: I'm not going to say it was a brilliant catch. When they stick, they stick. If they don't, you say, 'Thanks for saving four runs', and get on with it.

With Australia three wickets down and still trailing by nearly 200 runs, twins Steve and Mark Waugh found themselves at the crease together early on day two.

Waugh: They were probably on top; if we had lost another wicket or two then, we would have been in trouble. We came together and it was almost a dream come true; all those years in the backyard, Mark and I, playing imaginary Test matches and here was the biggest moment of our careers batting together. The first ball I faced was a really good bouncer from Kenny Benjamin and I ducked under it. Sometimes you have to play a good shot (early on) to feel in good form, but the way I got under that bouncer, I felt like I was seeing the ball really well. Kenny Benjamin, I found he had the hardest trajectory to face, he had a really awkward action so I found his bouncer really tough. In my mind, he was the one who presented the most danger.

Steve Waugh celebrates his century // Getty

Blewett: He (Steve Waugh) had made his mind up before that series, he'd just decided the hook and pull shot was getting him out so he made a decision that that wasn't going to happen again. He did struggle to duck under it, so he had to cop it. It didn't make batting that much fun. That tells you a lot about Steve Waugh, he was just so gutsy. He never ever wanted to give his wicket away.

Waugh: I copped plenty when I was out there. I'd played enough series against the West Indies to realise that hooking the ball against four quick bowlers was perilous and the odds aren't in your favour. Once I started not playing the hook shot, which I had played a lot as a young kid, it just became normal. It might have looked a bit ungainly, but it didn't get me out too many times so I wasn't worried about it.

Steve Waugh defends a bouncer // Getty

Taylor: The moment I'll never forget is Courtney Browne dropping Steve Waugh on 42. It was a regulation catch behind. The series had seen some of the best catching I had ever seen. Hardly a catch was dropped. As Steve Waugh probably would have said (to Browne), 'You've dropped the Frank Worrell trophy'. To me, that was the biggest moment in the whole series.

Waugh: Courtney Browne was probably too close behind the stumps. It hit his gloves before he even knew about it. I don't think he even got a hand on it, it hit him on the wrist. It was a little bit like a WACA pitch; it was hard, really bouncy and quick. It was his first Test match. He was a good cricketer but that was a mistake people still probably mention to him today. I was on 42 and it became one of those instances that I knew straightaway should have been out.

Mark Waugh salutes his century // Getty

Murray: I was watching. Some days you feel a bit guilty because you think you should have been there taking that catch. All West Indians will remember that one mistake and think it cost us the whole series. He was a good wicketkeeper, we are good friends even up to this day. We're all human beings and we all make mistakes. We'd always give each other a pat on the back, but deep down as an individual, you know it's a catch you should have taken. It's something you have to live with for the rest of your life. It's a catch that the whole world will never forget.

Richardson: Steve Waugh was the one person we didn't want to drop. But that's cricket, it happens all the time. So I would not really blame Browne for that.

Julian: Ambrose bowled really well and 'Tugga' (Steve Waugh) kept getting the short ones on the shoulder of his bat and they'd fly over the slips. Ambrose was getting so frustrated. It was a lucky innings at the start, which you sometimes need against them early on. But then typical Tugga, he just dug in and once he started to get a sniff that things had turned his way, there was no stopping him.

Winston Benjamin (West Indies fast bowler): We relied very heavily on Courtney (Walsh) and Curtly (Ambrose). The rest of the bowlers were just cast members, so to speak. We didn't really get that responsibility given to us by the captain. Myself and Kenny, we were like spare change. At some point you're going to be a backup and that's something you have to understand especially in a team like the West Indies. But there were times where we could have held our own, myself and Kenny. We had the confidence in ourselves that we could do a job. We just wanted that confidence from the captain, which I don't think we were given.

Both Waughs reached centuries in a brilliant 231-run partnership, acknowledging one another in typically-understated fashion.

Taylor: There's great respect for each other but they're not your classic twins. A lot of people assume with twins they'll be living in each other's pockets. Steve and Mark have never been like that since I'd known them from the age of about 15. They've been very much their own people, very different in a lot of ways. They've played cricket with each other for a long time. Because of the way sport is, there's always been that rivalry between them. Mark made his Test debut at the expense of Steve in 1991. What you saw in that partnership is what you get from those two.

A simple handshake for an epic partnership // Getty

Waugh: We played so much together and we played every match together growing up from the age of four, so we played thousands of matches together. It wasn't such a big deal for us. You get a hundred and go, 'Yeah, well done, now let's go and get a few more'. We wouldn't have really big celebrations. It was just business as normal. Mark played a superb innings, it was probably understated the quality of his innings. He was unlucky when he got out, a ball jumped off a length from (off-spinner) Carl Hooper, there wasn't much he could do.

Julian: Mark Waugh's innings was phenomenal. Steve was grinding it out, nitty gritty at one end, and then 'Junior' (Mark Waugh) just peeled the runs off majestically. It was as good a hundred as you'd ever see. I bowled against the Waughs when they scored about 400 against us (Western Australia) in a Sheffield Shield game, they both got 200 each, so I'd seen it before. They were two amazing players – when they got on a roll, they were two of the best.

Blewett: Mark Waugh got out at bat pad at the end of day two so I had a tricky little period to get through for about half an hour before stumps. I got through that and then the next day I knew I was going to be up against Ambrose and Walsh first thing. I remember Ambrose bowling really well to me that morning and rapping me on the gloves a few times with some shorter deliveries and I just thought, one of my strengths was the pull and hook shot, so I just decided to take him on. I got away with it a couple of times and got a straight drive down the ground, and that got me going.

An exhausted Steve Waugh, after losing brother Mark (for 126), Blewett (69) and Reiffel (23 off 81 balls), pushed Australia's score to 522 and his own tally to 195 when No.11 Glenn McGrath joined him. Waugh had never scored a Test double century before.

Greg Blewett on the attack // Getty

Waugh: Glenn and I had plenty of good partnerships and deep down I thought we could get there, but you also know a tail-ender could get knocked over at any point. I got to 196 then I flicked one around the corner and when you look at that ground, you'd think, 'There's no way I can run a four anywhere'. It was a rectangular-shaped ground, but I hit it to the one part that was deep enough. I got it to the far corner and we somehow managed to run a four.

Reiffel: There was this hill where all the Australians were and they just invaded the ground. It was a bit out of control. One bloke got to Steven, patted him on the back and he had a Sherrin under his arm and he let go of the biggest torpedo punt I've ever seen straight down Sabina Park. It was a fantastic kick. I thought, 'I'll never see that again.' He went and got the ball, jumped back over the fence and sat back down. There seemed to be no rules at the ground. You just rocked up and had a good time.

Former Test batsman Greg Ritchie was among Waugh's well-wishers who invaded the ground amid chaotic scenes.

Healy: He (Ritchie) was pretty drunk and he jumped out of the grandstand. There was no staircase onto the field, so he had to jump one level down. The dressing rooms were underneath the grandstand and he jumped over the balcony, over the façade of the stand, which was about three metres high. He landed in some mud because there'd been some rain. Then he ran out to Steven and put his muddy hand all over him. So Steve's shirt's got mud all over it, and then he (Ritchie) ran back and realised, 'I can't get back into the stand'. There was no entrance to the stand from the ground. So he came into the dressing room. Geez, he was puffed.

Waugh: I turned around and Greg Ritchie is running towards me smelling like a wild thing. He had a few scotches under his belt. There was a guy out there playing the didgeridoo and then there was another guy bouncing a Sherrin football, and then a couple of Aussies with flags around their necks. But it was really nice. On tour, you love the Aussie support and you could hear them and see them. Next minute they're on the field, it was great. Players now don't get to experience that kind of stuff. It was a long day in the sun for a lot of those Aussies, they enjoyed themselves and it's probably something they'll never forget either.

Steve Waugh salutes reaching 200 // Getty

Julian: For US$50 you could have as much as you wanted to drink for the day. So there were a lot of pissed people there at the end of the day. They were so smashed, so it didn't surprise me they were running out onto the ground. It was a bit of a free for all.

Healy: I'd say it was Steve's number one (best innings). We'd seen him score hundreds in both innings but a double hundred … he wasn't at the top of his fitness either at that stage. He had bad shins. They sensed the short ball was his weakest point; he would either evade it or have a go at it recklessly, so they were trying to get him into that mode. But he just refused. He would either take it on the body, take it on the gloves or get out of the way – for hours. It was incredible. His shins were so swollen when he came off, they were out of his legs by about an inch.

Winston Benjamin: Steve went on to score very heavily in that Test match. Kenny got him out in the end but it was a bit late. I always say that as a leader you've got to show faith and confidence in the guys you have around you, and not allow them to feel like they are just there to support. When we played Australia in Antigua, I had bowled three overs and I got two wickets, Mark Waugh and David Boon, and (Richardson) took me off. Curtly was saying to him, 'Why did you do that? He just got two wickets in three overs.' I don't think it was about Curtly and Courtney saying, 'Give me the ball,' I think it was the captain who was more comfortable with the ball in those guys' hands than in ours. Given the responsibility, who knows what could have been.

Aussie supporters invade Sabina Park // Getty

Richardson: You're looking to please everybody but ultimately you've got to do what's best for the team. I usually would go with the consensus. But obviously our two best bowlers were Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, without doubt. With Courtney, if you don’t take the ball away from him he would bowl all day. He was the sort of bowler you'd take to war. At times it can affect some of your plans. He'd give you 100 per cent every single time. Curtly Ambrose was more of a strike bowler but he was the kind of guy who got into a groove, it was also hard to take the ball from him. The other bowlers were used efficiently, and I believe they supported those two very well, especially Kenny Benjamin. People see things differently, but in my recollection that was never raised.

Australia were finally bowled out for 531 late on day three when Steve Waugh, after nearly 10 hours and 425 balls, was out to a bouncer from Kenny Benjamin for 200. He was the only bowler all series to dismiss Waugh, who finished with 429 runs at 107.25 from six innings. With a rest day looming, Paul Reiffel compounded West Indies' misery when he snagged three wickets before stumps.

Reiffel: It was the culmination of a lot of hard work to get back in the team. That was the best cricket I played on that tour. I was the strongest, the fittest (I had been) and was just right for that tour. It all came together in that Test for me and especially that evening. Lara and Richie were two of the wickets, so we knew we were well on the way to winning that game.

Paul Reiffel gets Brian Lara lbw // Getty

Taylor: I particularly remember him getting Brian Lara out lbw, which must have pitched a good foot outside leg stump and just shot along the ground. The umpire might have been caught up in the moment as much as we were and fortunately there was no DRS in 1995.

Nightwatchman Winston Benjamin ensured there was no further damage and struck 51 on day four in what would be his final Test. But the writing was already on the wall.

Benjamin: During that series I was saying to Richie, 'I'm not bowling, why don't you let me bat at number three? Because you're not scoring (runs) either'. The reason he sent me in as nightwatchman was to prove a point. But I had confidence in any situation and I hung on until the next day.

Healy: Warnie got Keith Arthurton lbw in the second innings. It was a gutsy decision and probably would never get given again. Warnie was bowling over the wicket and Arthurton put his foot way outside off (stump) and the ball spun back and hit him and he didn't play a shot. Even though his foot was way out there, it was probably going to hit the stumps, but how do you tell? He was a foot and a half outside off. Very rarely were those ones given.

Warne gets the decision against Arthurton // Getty

Julian: I remember running Carl Hooper out from the boundary. I was fielding at fine leg and he came back for the second, I picked up one handed and hit the stumps direct. It was just arse. I remember thinking, 'We're going to win this Test match'. You just felt it was all going our way.

Healy: Warnie was extremely hard work for all their batsmen in those conditions. That was the only time I put on a helmet as a wicketkeeper. Towards the end of the game, he was pitching them outside leg (in the rough) and one would go over my head and one was going between my feet. 'Tubby' (Taylor) said, 'You've got to put a helmet on' and I said, 'Nah, nah, I’ll be right.' But he said, 'No, put one on because I don't want to do it (wicketkeep)'. It wasn't about me – no one else wanted to wicketkeep!

Taylor: The most vivid memory I have of that tour is Warne getting Kenny Benjamin to nick one to me for us to win the series. It was one of the easiest catches I've taken in my life, but one of the most pleasing.

Warne (4-70) and Reiffel (4-47) bowled Australia to victory to clinch the Frank Worrell Trophy for the first time since 1975. It was the Windies' first Test series defeat since 1980.

Adams: I think it all starts with your leader and Taylor didn't have that baggage that Allan Border would have had. Allan captained a million Test matches, but Mark was a more natural leader of men and got the best out of people, getting people to think they could walk on water. To a very young outsider, I think that was the difference with that Australian team. As great a batsman as Allan Border was, AB could not shake off the history that he had with the West Indies. That's not to take away from everything AB did to weather Australia through the shit years, but it was a fresh Australian team that was going out and expressing themselves.

Australia celebrate the final wicket // Getty

With Steve Waugh named player of the series, Richie Richardson labelled Taylor's men as the weakest Australian team he had played against during a post-match presentation that once again saw Sabina Park invaded by fans.

Richardson: I apologised afterwards. I was frustrated. I was really frustrated with what had happened and with a few things that had happened around the team. It came out. So I take that back and give them credit. The Australians applied themselves, especially after they lost (Craig) McDermott. Steve Waugh was tough and they got right in our faces. Young McGrath had a good series, Paul Reiffel was great and Shane Warne picked up the odd wicket here and there – they outplayed us.

Waugh: I felt a bit sorry for him (Richardson). He had been part of that dynasty and he was left holding the can, he was captain of the side that lost. Maybe he was trying to deflect because Richie is a good bloke, a great competitor and a fantastic player.

The Australians celebrate their series win // Getty

Taylor: Winning in Jamaica to win the series 2-1, finally breaking through after almost 20 years since we had beaten them in a series; we were all aware of the challenge and to break the hoodoo was a great thrill, and also a bit of a relief.

Waugh: I felt like it was a win for all of Australian cricket and all the players who had been bashed up by the West Indies. A lot of guys had never beaten them their whole career and were constantly losing to the phenomenal teams of the 1980s. Guys like Allan Border, Geoff Lawson, Dean Jones – quite a few of the ex-players who were there in the changing room after it, it felt like they were a part of it. Even though they were not in the starting XI, they had contributed to the success. For us on the ground, it was just enormous satisfaction. We knew it was going to be a highlight, if not the highlight of our careers.

Murray: It really took a big piece out of us. We never really bounced back as the same West Indies team after that series. I don't know what happened, but we just never recovered. We just wanted to win for the West Indies, that's what we knew; wearing the maroon cap, dying for the West Indies and trying to win at all costs. Now I see the guys go through the motions and it hurts. We were playing under one banner and excited to be playing for the West Indies. I'm not too sure what the guys are doing now, but that's what we did before. Cricket is the thing that we have in the Caribbean that keeps us all together. It's the only thing we have to keep all the different islands happy.

The 1995 Australian touring party // Getty

Richardson: You have to look at the facts – I believe the decline in West Indies cricket started before I was captain. A lot of things that should have been done in the system were not done or ignored. We took our cricket for granted and we believed we would continue to beat the world. But the game was changing and it was changing fast. We wanted to believe that you could totally depend on talent. The game was becoming more scientific and I don't think our board was looking at it that way. We just sat on our haunches and believed that we would continue to beat the rest of the world.

Waugh: For a lot of years in my early career, I thought we were never going to beat the West Indies. They were too good for us. The sad thing was how they disintegrated after that. You still thought they would be competitive after that. Cricket needs a great West Indies side.

Adams: History will show our team was probably in decline, probably from the late 80s. it would have happened eventually. You get to that perfect storm situation where one team believes it's their time. On the other side of the fence, there is a sense that this is the end of an era. The result, 2-1, and the margin of the wins of the good wickets will tell you that the better team won the series. The team that believed that they were the best in the world won the series.