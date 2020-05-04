Waugh v Ambrose: '95 Windies tour oral history, Pt 2

On the 25th anniversary of Australia lifting the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1995, we continue a three-part feature on how one dynasty ended and another began, as told by those who played in it

Louis Cameron

4 May 2020, 03:54 PM AEST

Louis Cameron is a Melbourne-based journalist. A former Victorian Bushrangers fast bowler, Louis joined the cricket.com.au team with assistance from the Australian Cricketers' Association's Internship Program in 2016.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo