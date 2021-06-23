Mission, possible: Why Oscar Stubbs accepts every challenge

Sport basically is my life: Meet blind cricketer Oscar Stubbs

It was only a few weeks ago that Chris Green gained a very real insight into the life his longtime friend Oscar Stubbs leads every moment of every day.

Green, the Sydney Thunder’s globe-trotting off-spinner, and Stubbs, one of the country's most promising young blind cricketers, joined forces as part of a Cricket NSW initiative to open a practice nets facility at Pennant Hills High School in Sydney's north.

They were there to raise funds and awareness for blind cricket, and at one point, Stubbs, 21, was tasked with telling the students about his own visual impairment, then giving a demonstration of how his sport is played.

"He stood up and spoke to the whole group – and these are adolescent kids – and they loved it," Green tells cricket.com.au.

"Someone in his position doesn't necessarily have to do anything, they could be reserved in putting themselves out there or talking about their condition. But Oscar's very open to talking about it and promoting the game, and bringing awareness to what visually-impaired people are going through and doing.

"The kids were open to it and they tried it themselves. It really was impressive."

Green tried it, too. He strapped on a pair of special glasses designed to replicate what Stubbs sees, which is essentially like looking through two pinholes, with his peripheral vision completely blurred. To put it another way, somewhere between 80 and 90 per cent of standard vision is removed. And then he faced up.

"You look through those pinholes and you're just like, 'Oh my goodness'," Green says. "I was blown away."

For Stubbs, however, it is standard fare. For his whole life, he has been dealing with vision impairment in the forms of optic neuropathy (damage to the optic nerve) and congenital nystagmus (a rapid, involuntary, shaking movement of the eyes).

But rather than letting it limit the way he sees the world, it is instead just another tool at his disposal as he sets his sights on sporting domination.

* * *

Here stands an athletic, fit young man, cricket bat in hand, preparing to face up. Here is that same young man, crouched atop the block, poised to dive into the water at the sound of the starter's pistol. Here he is again, tossing a tennis ball into the air and swinging through to serve. And here he is once more, a football at his feet, head down as he steadies himself to shoot.

With the brothers Waugh and Ellyse Perry among its progeny, Sydney has across the generations produced its share of cricketers gifted in other sports. Yet the versatility of Oscar Stubbs rivals anything we've witnessed previously.

As a swimmer, he has been one of the world's quickest in the men's 50m freestyle multi-class category, and he has designs on achieving much more in the pool (more on that later).

Oscar the swimmer ahead of the Paralympic trials // cricket.com.au

As a footballer, he has represented Australia in Futsal (indoor soccer), and in tennis he has played for his state.

"Sport basically is my life," Stubbs tells cricket.com.au from the Stubbs family home in Glenwood in Sydney's north-west. "Everything I surround myself with has something to do with sport – I watch it, I play it, I read about it.

"Every day I'm doing something, whether it be soccer, cricket, swimming, tennis – I've always got something on, I'm always trying to stay active and productive throughout the week. I just love it."

It has always been thus. Stubbs' parents, Jo and Jason, both boast sporting backgrounds while his little brother Harry also excels in the pool. As with many Australian families, it is very much a lifestyle.

As a cricketer, Stubbs played at a mainstream representative level through to the Under 16s. A fast bowler, his ability to deliver the ball with pace, accuracy and outswing rendered his vision impairment largely irrelevant.

When he shifted into adulthood, he bravely took an opportunity to enter the world of blind cricket, a modified version of the traditional sport where a plastic ball filled with ball bearings (for audible cues for the batter) is rolled along the pitch by the bowler.

Charging in to bowl for NSW // cricket.com.au

Inevitably, his family was close behind for support. For all of them, it was a transition, as observed by former National Blind Squad captain Lindsay Heaven, who has been a mentor for Stubbs.

"He's come a long way in a short period of time," Heaven says. "When we first saw him he was not only new to the sport, but he and his family were very new to the concept of vision impairment in a way as well. So cricket would have been a very important thing for all of them because it was a bit of an integration into that community.

"With a guy like Oscar who has a lot of talent, you try to balance giving him the exposure to the sport at a good level but equally, managing and guiding him and his parents through it slowly as well. Because it can be a bit confronting; no matter what you want to say about it, you're transitioning now away from 'sighted' sport into 'disability'.

"While Oscar has been able to cope for many years and perform in general life or sport, now you are absolutely needing to accept that (vision impairment) as part of your life.

"But he's very well rounded, and his parents I'm sure have a lot to do with that – they're very supportive of him and what he's trying to do."

And he is trying to do plenty.

Across the past three years, Stubbs, whose vision is not expected to deteriorate (unlike most who suffer from optic neuropathy) has established himself as one of NSW blind cricket's finest players, while he is continuing to impose himself in the National Blind Squad; only last month during a five-day national training camp in Canberra, he made a career-best 121no.

Dashing between the wickets for NSW // cricket.com.au

It was the product of serious hard work over an extended period of time, and a greater understanding of the subtle art of batting in blind cricket. It is a skill he has been refining for the past 18 months, ever since he produced a record 235-run partnership with Heaven for NSW against Queensland at the 2019 National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC).

"It was about 40 degrees that day and Oscar was very, very good – he's very proud of that (partnership)," says Heaven. "That was a good 18 months into the journey for him, when he'd learned how to bat properly.

"The intricacies of the game can take many years to learn. As a sighted cricketer, you're playing a bouncing ball, so you're taught as a kid to play with a high elbow, whereas in blind cricket it couldn't be more the opposite – you want to play low."

Of course, there has been more to learn than batting technique. Stubbs has gained wisdom from Heaven in other facets of life as he grows into adulthood, as someone who can empathise with the challenges he faces with his vision impairment.

"More than anything (it's been) just teaching him about life," he says. "Trying to prepare him for what the world is for a person who is vision impaired; how to hold yourself, how to interact with people, how to explain your disability to people.

"To be fair, he didn't need a lot of that, but it's all useful for him later on."

* * *

Much of Stubbs' hard work in recent years – the early mornings, the repetitive laps, the gruelling gym sessions – was carried out with the events of the past 10 days fixed firmly in his mind. A spot in Australia's Paralympics team for Tokyo had been serving as motivation, and despite difficult qualification times, he felt ready.

When he fell short – missing the team narrowly just last week after finishing third in the men's 50m freestyle multi-class – his natural disappointment dissipated soon enough, and was replaced invariably by another goal designed to push him to his limits: the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Win or lose, Oscar relishes the challenges that come with sport // cricket.com.au

It is just how he operates. Instead of shying away from what he describes as "the uncertainty of sport", Stubbs relishes it.

"I've been playing sport since I was very young and I've always loved it, even if we'd lose or we'd win," he says. "Win or lose, there's always going to be another challenge coming up, and I always want to strive to do better and better."

It is an attitude that made the Thunder's Chris Green an unsurprising mentor and mate. Both cricketers are upbeat, glass-half-full characters, and both have benefited from their lasting friendship.

"I've pretty much watched him grow up," Green says. "I remember when he was small and now he's about as tall as me.

"It's been cool getting to know him, and he's turned into a fine young man, he's good to talk to and he's a really good role model for the game as well."

Oscar and his brother Harry (left) with Green and the Thunder boys // Sydney Thunder

The admiration is reciprocated.

"Chris has always been such a good guy on and off the field, and for me that was something I wanted to be growing up," Stubbs says of the 27-year-old, who a couple of years ago became an ambassador for Blind Cricket NSW.

"Before the (NCIC) grand final last year he actually sent through a good luck message to all the boys that we watched, and it definitely got everybody ready to go.

"It was such a nice thing for him to do since he's such a busy guy with his cricket.

"I'm always interested to know what he's doing with his cricket, what he's doing to get better, and what's the next thing for him, and he's the same with me. Even though our cricket may not be as exciting as theirs, or as big as theirs, he's always there asking questions and wanting to know how we're going, and what we're doing, and what's the next thing for me."

That 'next thing' is what continues to push Stubbs. His sporting career could go in any number of directions and even beyond his playing days, it will remain a central focus.

"Anything he touches," Green says, "he's bloody brilliant at."

Whatever direction he heads, he will doubtless remain the role model he hopes to be for those in the vision impaired and blind community, and perhaps beyond.

"I want to study fitness after sport, and maybe become a personal trainer," Stubbs says.

"I still want to have something to do with sport (after his playing career), whether that be teaching people sport, or learning more about sport. I think my life is always going to have something to do with sport just because I love it so much.

"And I don't want to be held back by my vision impairment … I want to get in and have a go, and do the same things that everyone else is doing."

And much, much more.