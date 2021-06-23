Mission, possible: Why Oscar Stubbs accepts every challenge

One of Australia's brightest prospects in blind and vision impaired cricket, this 21-year-old has dedicated his life to becoming a star across multiple sports

Adam Burnett

23 June 2021, 05:16 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo