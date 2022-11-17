Australia v England ODIs - Men

'Career-defining' year looms for captain Cummins

Never before have the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the World Cup been up for grabs in the same calendar year, and sweeping all three would elevate the current crop to legendary status

Andrew Ramsey

17 November 2022, 12:41 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

