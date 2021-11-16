Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Nevill marches to his own tune on way to rare century

Ahead of his 100th Shield game, Peter Nevill reflects on his move from Victoria to Sydney, the end of his Test career and the one regret from his decorated career

Andrew Ramsey

16 November 2021, 03:28 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo