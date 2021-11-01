Links to golden past lost but trio's legacies live on

On one sadly salient weekend, Australia lost three former Test cricketers who each left lasting and unique marks on the game

Andrew Ramsey

1 November 2021, 07:50 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo