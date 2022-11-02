ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rashid returns ‘home’ for crucial World Cup match

It is only fitting that Afghanistan’s first ever T20 International against Australia will take place in a city Rashid Khan has forged lasting connections with

Andrew Ramsey

2 November 2022, 11:29 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo