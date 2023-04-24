'It's a nightmare!' When Sachin took down Australia

To mark the Little Master's 50th birthday, we look back at his remarkable two-month obliteration of the Aussies in 1998, centred upon a three-Test series in India and his battle with Shane Warne

Adam Burnett

24 April 2023, 10:30 AM AEST

Adam Burnett is the features editor at cricket.com.au. He has previously written for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Saturday Paper and Wisden Cricket Monthly.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo