NSW return offers fresh challenge for revitalised Coyte

If you'd have told Sarah Coyte, as she walked away from international cricket a decade ago, that by the time she turned 32 she’d be accepting a new cricket contract, she wouldn't have believed you.

"Absolutely not," Coyte told cricket.com.au.

"I didn't think I would ever want to play again, let alone play full-time again.

"But that's changed."

Just three months after carrying Tasmania to a remarkable WNCL title with a barely believable five-wicket final over, 32-year-old Coyte has just signed a two-year contract with the NSW Breakers, turning down offers from Tasmania and South Australia.

Cotye, who played 81 games for Australia, has gone on to become one of the most in-demand domestic players in Australia since coming out of retirement in 2018 when she joined the Sydney Sixers.

After a year at the Sixers, the fast bowler linked up with the Adelaide Strikers for a highly productive two-year stint before being lured to the Melbourne Renegades last year.

It's a similar story on the WNCL front. After a two-year hiatus, Coyte returned to playing one-day domestic cricket for the ACT Meteors before striking a deal with Tasmania in 2021 to help them to back-to-back titles.

So what changed? What in Coyte’s world shifted to tempt her back to Cricket NSW where her career first started as a fresh-faced 18-year-old?

Coyte, who has spoken openly about her battle with an eating disorder, reckons the difference is clarity.

"The biggest thing back then compared to now is I know exactly the type of player I am," the fast bowler after the announcement of her new deal with NSW.

“I know what works for me, and what doesn’t.

“I've done a lot of work on myself, on fitness and my mental health to get back to this point. It’s a nice spot to be back in, to be excited about the game that I love.

“Now that I’m in a better place physically and mentally, it’s nice to be excited about the game and actually want to get better instead of just winging it.”

Coyte has always been good at cricket; that much is obvious. She played 81 games for Australia across all three formats, took 100 wickets and took 3-16 in Australia’s 2014 T20 World Cup final win to be named Player of the Match.

Coyte has a quiet moment with the T20 World Cup trophy after starring in the final // Getty

But now in 15th year around the game, Coyte has gained a level of perspective that allows her to be an even better cricketer and a better teammate.

She puts this renewed vigour down to the time spent in Tasmania in the new-look women’s program spearheaded by Salliann Beams, Jude Coleman, Dan Marsh and Elyse Villani.

“Full credit to the Tassie girls and the setup there. I don’t know if any other group will replicate it,” Coyte said.

“They got me back to this point where I feel like the environment will be what I make it and I can enjoy cricket anywhere. It’s about me getting better and helping others getting better.”

Coyte admits she lost sleep over the decision to leave the Tasmanian setup, but is comfortable in her decision to return to the team she won six WNCL titles with.

Aside from the closer proximity to her family, Cotye is relishing the prospect of playing her part in hopefully restoring the Breakers to their days of unprecedented dominance.

“I sat down and had a hard think about the impact I made in Tassie, and based on where New South Wales are at now as a team, I think the unique opportunity there is to help their younger girls learn how to win,” Coyte said.

“I feel like I made my mark in Tassie. Those girls definitely know how to win and play. I’m not saying New South Wales don’t, but I have a great opportunity to help them rebuild that legacy that we used to have at New South Wales.

“Throughout my career, I haven’t had the easiest battles to face, but I think now I can take what I’ve learned from the game and help them see the game isn’t the be all and end all, and doesn’t define you.

“Results matter, how you train and play will affect results, but if there’s a relaxed element, and people are having fun at the same time, people will want to get better.”

This has certainly been the case for Coyte, who is as keen as ever to keep getting the most out of herself in the twilight of her career.

“With where I’m at in my career, I think I’ve got a couple of good years left in me. My body is in good shape and I’m really keen to see how good I can be when I have a full preseason,” Coyte said.

“I had that a couple of years back, but I wasn’t at my healthiest back then. So this time around, I really want to push my limits with where I can get to after a full pre-season and all these resources around me.”

“I think I've definitely bowled the best in my career in last two years for sure. I think I'm a way better player now than I was when I played for Australia.”

Coyte will spend the next few weeks packing up her life in Adelaide before making the move back to Sydney ahead of Breakers’ preseason which starts at the end of May.