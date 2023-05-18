ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Sean ready: Fringe quick eyes 'dream' Test debut

Added to Australia's training squad for the World Test Championship final at his new home ground, Sean Abbott admits the next step is "difficult and daunting"

Louis Cameron

18 May 2023, 05:23 PM AEST

Louis Cameron is a Melbourne-based journalist. A former Victorian Bushrangers fast bowler, Louis joined the cricket.com.au team with assistance from the Australian Cricketers' Association's Internship Program in 2016.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo