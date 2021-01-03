Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Sledging, betrayal, genius: Shane Watson's Shield debut

Twenty years on to the day, this oral history revisits one of Australian cricket's gutsiest and most dramatic first-class entries

Adam Burnett

3 January 2021, 08:00 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo