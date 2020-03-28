When Watto and Wahab waged World Cup war

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson reflects on a classic showdown with Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz during the 2015 World Cup

Andrew Ramsey

28 March 2020, 04:20 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo