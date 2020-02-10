True pioneer: Tredrea joins Hall of Fame

World Cup winning captain, fierce competitor and ferocious fast bowler honoured by Cricket Australia

Andrew Ramsey

10 February 2020, 07:22 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo