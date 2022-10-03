Classic Shield innings: Mighty Marnus finds 'a new level'

40-36; 35-31; 30-26; 25-21; 20-16; 15-11; 10-6; 5; 4; 3; 2

1. Marnus Labuschagne (Qld) 192 v NSW, April 2021

Queensland won by an inns & 33 runs

Marnus Labuschagne had been hammering Test attacks for the best part of two years when he came up against another one in the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield final.

This time around, it was his own Australia teammates; in the summer's belated competition decider, New South Wales named a star-studded bowling attack for their trip to Brisbane to take on Queensland, who had earned hosting rights by finishing first in the regular season.

Only Pat Cummins was missing from a group that included Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, and was capably backed up by veteran seamer Trent Copeland and occasional Test squad paceman Sean Abbott.

Labuschagne had tussled with the Blues twice already that season, though they had been minus Hazlewood on both occasions, and Starc had played only once.

While the ledger had finished in the Blues' favour (one draw, and a one-wicket win), Labuschagne had notched hundreds in two out of three innings, though surprisingly New South Wales felt they had found a weakness in the armour of the Bulls No.3, with Copeland dismissing him all three times.

"Marnus is such a super player, he's in an incredible run of form," said Copeland after the first of those matches, in which Labuschagne posted 117 and 0. "With some of the great strengths he has by negating nicks and his scoring prowess down the ground and on the leg-side, he leaves an opportunity for bowlers to have a crack at his stumps.

"We let him get a hundred in the first innings, but it's worked out twice in this (game). I've got no doubt, like Steve Smith, that plenty of guys are going to try and get him lbw.

"But he's shown over a long period of time that he's good enough to hit it most of the time."

Copeland and the Blues celebrate Labuschagne's wicket earlier in the season // Getty

That he certainly had. Labuschagne went into the Shield decider as the ICC's No.3 ranked Test batter, and was averaging 60.80 in his burgeoning 18-Test career after a remarkably consistent run since returning to the side during the 2019 Ashes.

And after Queensland shot out the Blues for 143 on a challenging Allan Border Field batting track on the opening day, the in-form batter again seized the moment.

At the close, the hosts were 1-58, trailing by only 85, with Labuschagne on 23 and Bryce Street 14.

But it was day two that belonged to Labuschagne.

As Street (46) occupied the crease determinedly, his more renowned batting partner kept the scoreboard ticking over, driving the quicks straight and through mid-on handsomely, and dominating Lyon with fast feet and an impressive array of sweeps.

The pair put on 127 for the second wicket to push Queensland into the ascendancy, before Labuschagne then teamed up with Usman Khawaja (23) for a 60-run stand.

The relentless right-hander brought up his century with a reverse sweep off Lyon before tea and in front of a growing crowd, as whispers circulated around Brisbane that a world-class Shield final showdown was taking place.

Embraced by captain Khawaja upon reaching his hundred // Getty

It was his fourth hundred of the campaign, and made him just the second Queenslander to score three hundreds in a Shield season against New South Wales, after Leo O'Connor almost 95 years earlier.

By stumps he had pushed on to 160no, adding 137 of the Bulls' 228 for the day to build a commanding lead of 143.

The plaudits came immediately, from onlookers and opponents alike.

"I can't remember (a false shot)," said Darren Lehmann, who was commentating on the match for Fox Cricket. "It's one of the best hundreds I've seen."

Lyon labelled Labuschagne "exceptional", adding that he believed through the previous 24 hours he had "found a new level".

"This is the best I've seen him bat – ever," Lyon said. "It's the most patient I've ever seen him. He trusts his defence, he's able to manipulate the field wherever he wants."

Labuschagne won a compelling duel with Nathan Lyon // Getty

Labuschagne, too, was rapt with his performance.

"I'm not going to say 'best ever' (innings) but it's up there," he said. "My tempo was better than it's ever been; I didn't get greedy, I just took the runs on offer, I didn't get rushed or flustered, I really just played to my game.

"I always say I want to challenge myself against the best opposition and New South Wales are nothing short of a phenomenal team.

"Their bowling line-up is amazing – I love playing against them when they're fit and firing, and always want to score runs against the best teams."

Before play the following morning, Labuschagne detailed the technical plan behind his masterful innings to Lehmann on the Fox Cricket broadcast, explaining how he had gone about negating the Blues' plan to target his stumps.

"I know that they're going to attack me straight," he said. "So I try and get my head a little bit straighter down the wicket, where if they were bowling (in the) channel (outside off stump), I'd probably go a bit further across and get my head a little bit outside of off stump."

Labuschagne celebrates reaching 150 // Getty

He also revealed how a revision of the way he gripped the bat at the back-end of the summer had quickly paid dividends.

"It's something I've been working on – coming out of the Test summer against India, I felt like I was getting beaten on the inside a little bit too much, and getting caught by those leg-side fielders," he added.

"So I actually changed my grip from a little bit too underneath, which I felt like when I was hitting my straight drives I was actually slipping off the bat a bit, and I wasn't able to hit those straight drives that I was able to hit in this game, (where I) stayed really long on the ball with my bottom hand being over the top a bit more."

Marnus Labuschagne’s batting masterclass on Fox Cricket

After play resumed, Labuschagne added another 32 to his overnight total before finally being dismissed for a majestic 192. Across nine-and-a-half hours, he had faced 353 balls, hit 21 of them for four, and put Queensland in a match-winning position; when he departed as the eighth man out, the lead was 232.

A short time later the Bulls had been bowled out for 389, and as it unfolded, they weren't required to bat again, as NSW again succumbed meekly – bowled out for 213 to lose by an innings and 33 runs.

Lifting the cherished Sheffield Shield // Getty

Labuschagne was a standout choice for player of the match, having played one of the great Shield final innings in a match in which no other batter reached 50.

"In my eyes he's a superstar already," Lyon said, "but I think he's got the potential to be one of the greats."