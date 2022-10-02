Classic Shield innings: David Hussey's stunning arrival

40-36; 35-31; 30-26; 25-21; 20-16; 15-11; 10-6; 5; 4; 3

2. David Hussey (Vic) 212no v NSW, Jan 2004

Victoria won by three wickets

Some 18 summers after producing the innings that launched an era of Victorian dominance, David Hussey still has one of the match balls, signed by his teammates and tucked away for safekeeping.

It is a reminder of a surreal day that precipitated a strange and tragic time for the Vics, whose head coach, David Hookes, was killed just a week after this famous win in Newcastle.

As it happens, Hookes was the architect of that record-breaking final-day run chase against Steve Waugh's Blues, the last Shield match he oversaw.

But first to Hussey.

Where older brother Mike had been plundering runs for Western Australia for years, David hadn't received even a look-in. The aggressive right-hander was in the WACA system, but at 25, had yet to be handed a debut in either format.

Not that he was letting it bother him too much.

"I had the perfect life," he smiles. "I was at university, living on the beach in my parents' place, having all my meals cooked for me, washing done – it was just a perfect world."

Well, almost perfect. Hussey harboured a cricketing ambition he couldn't shake. So he went to see then WA head coach Mike Veletta, and had the difficult conversation he knew he needed to have.

"I'm forever grateful to him," Hussey says. "He was really honest and upfront, and he gave me good direction, saying that I will get opportunities to play for WA, but I'd have to bide my time.

"At that time they had Langer, Gilchrist, my brother, Robbie Baker, Ryan Campbell, I think Michael Dighton was about to leave to go to Tassie, so they had all these gun players, which made it pretty hard to break through.

"So I said to him, 'If I have an opportunity to go to Melbourne, should I do that? And he was like, 'Melbourne is a tough place to live, the traffic' blah, blah.

"So I asked him, 'Well, if you were me, what would you do?' "And he said, 'If I was you, I'd probably go, you're going to get more of a shot at playing professional cricket there than you are here in WA'.

"And I really appreciated that honesty. It hurt at the time, but it was just a good, honest conversation and I'm forever respectful of Mike Veletta for doing that.

"It was an incredibly tough decision. To move to the other side of the country, where it's cold and wet, without any promises, it wasn't exactly inviting.

"But it was an itch I had to scratch; I wanted to play cricket professionally."

* * *

Hussey settled with Prahran Cricket Club in the city's south, and soon enough he was having coffee with then Victoria coach, the late John Scholes, who conceded he couldn't offer him anything in the way of guarantees or financial assistance.

"I basically said, 'Look, I'm not after anything, I just want assurance that I won't be put in the back of the queue just because I'm an interstater'," Hussey remembers. "'I want to score as many runs as possible, and if I'm good enough, feel free to pick me, and if not, no issue; I'll work for a living, no dramas at all."

In fact, he was already working. Hussey had acquired a 9-5 job with National Australia Bank, and outside those hours, he was doing everything in his power to realise the dream that had inspired him to relocate across the country in the first place.

"The best thing about moving over was I was under no guarantees, which meant I had to figure out ways of organising my life," he says. "So waking up at six in the morning to go to your own gym, which I had to pay for, then you'd go off to work, work your eight-and-a-half-hour day … and after that, you'd do your skill session at your local club team or your own private skill session with a coach – I did a lot of one-on-ones with (then Vics assistant) Greg Shipperd, and tightened up my defences.

"Fortunately, a lot of hard work paid off and I was lucky enough to get picked on a few teams early on, and do reasonably well."

Hussey made his List A and first-class debuts in the space of six days in January-February 2003, and within a few weeks the 25-year-old had played three impressive one-day innings and been the first-innings top-scorer with 62 in a nine-wicket defeat to three-time defending champs Queensland at the Gabba.

When Victoria returned to Brisbane to kick-start their Shield campaign the following summer, Hussey made 106 from 140 balls and the visitors went on to savour a rare win in the Sunshine State.

Hussey after posting his maiden first-class hundred // Getty

For the Victorian interloper, it was as close to a breakthrough innings as he can recall, though clearer in his mind is the constant feeling of only ever being one innings away from the axe.

"After the hundred against Queensland at the Gabba, I thought: Oh, this probably does give me a little bit of an extended run now," he says. "But I always felt uncomfortable, I always thought, What if?

"I think the burning memory for me – I had this etched in my mind – was that I was going to walk back into my parents' house in Perth, two, three years later, like a failure. I didn't want that to happen. That was the burning inspiration behind wanting to do well."

* * *

Before Christmas in that 2003-04 summer, Hussey made another two Shield hundreds: the first a fine 120 against a NSW side boasting Brett Lee, Stuart Clark and Matthew Nicholson; and the second a rollicking 160no from 183 balls against WA.

All of which meant, heading into the new year's Shield clash with NSW in Newcastle, he had scored 603 runs at 54.82 in his nine-match first-class career.

His form continued in the first innings, when he top-scored with 51 as part of Victoria's 259 in reply to NSW's 317.

"I actually thought I'd played really well," he says. "I made 50 but I do remember getting out to Grant Lambert – I premeditated the ball; I thought it was going to be a bouncer, so I was already camped on the back foot and I got lbw.

"When I was walking off the ground I swore to myself that that was never going to happen again – always play the ball on instinct, and let your ability take over."

Which is exactly what Hussey did on day four. It was a match the Blues had dominated, allowing them to set Victoria a fourth-innings target of 455, which seemed fanciful when the visitors went to stumps on day three at 0-3.

Enter Hookes. With bad light having ended play early through the match, Victoria had 116 overs to chase their target, and the former Aussie rep had plotted a path to victory.

"At the end of day three, Hookes sat us in the dressing room," Hussey says. "He said, 'We're gonna have two 55-over one-day games tomorrow', and he gave us a blueprint of what we were going to do: 'We're going to lose three wickets and we need to be 200 runs in the first 55 overs, and that's the foundation we need for the second 55 overs in order to get to the 455, and we'll get that in the 108th over of the day'.

"It was quite unbelievable because the way it all panned out was almost to the letter, so Hookes ended up being a bit of a Messiah.

"He was quite the motivator, too, and I must admit leaving the dressing room I was thinking: Maybe we could do this.

"But then you wake up the next day and it's all over the local paper up there in Newcastle saying we've got no chance."

In the first hour, that forecast appeared spot on. Victoria lost their top three – including big guns Matthew Elliott and Brad Hodge – with 71 on the board.

Hussey joined Jon Moss in the middle with 384 still needed, from 94.4 overs, and the pair wasted no time in getting the scoreboard moving.

From the next 21 overs they collected 111 runs at better than five an over, Hussey racing past 50 at a run a ball and fellow right-hander Moss also scoring quickly.

Hussey was aggressive from the outset of his remarkable innings // Getty

"Jon was a very underrated player," Hussey reflects. "He played quick bowling very, very well, and he always seemed to score a decent clip.

"He also ran well between wickets, and we seemed to complement each other really well, and had many good partnerships.

"I think he also had a bit of a chip on his shoulder about playing against (his native state) New South Wales, so he'd like to prove them wrong and sort of outdo them which was nice to see."

The middle-order duo took the score to 248 in the 56th over when Moss (76) became Stuart MacGill's second victim.

The leg-spinner had opened the bowling the previous night and, on a batter-friendly surface, was NSW captain Waugh's go-to man through the final day.

But Hussey confronted the challenge he presented with a calm temperament and a considered approach that belied his experience, strategically opting to go straight and long at every opportunity against the master tweaker.

"MacGill was turning it big, as he normally did," he says. "He was a hell of a bowler, but the pitch was still pretty good for batting.

"I knew he was going to bowl maybe one or two per over that were unplayable, and you've just gotta pray that your technique's in good order to either defend that ball or hopefully it misses the stumps or the pads and you survive.

"But that also means he'll give you at least a ball an over that you can score off – whether it's a four or a one or two – and then the other two or three balls per over, you've just got to defend or somehow navigate through to survive.

"And fortunately, Stuey bowled a lot of overs that last day, being an extended day of play, so I thought maybe we could get him at the back end.

"And because the pitch stayed true, and with the big wind that came in, I was able to hit him down the ground a few times."

Hussey took the long handle to Stuart MacGill // Getty

As he sent MacGill for no fewer than five sixes, Hussey remembers the "surreal" feeling of looking around the field and seeing the brothers Waugh, Brad Haddin, Phil Jaques, Simon Katich and Matthew Nicholson – all internationals, and many of whom were dispensing 'advice'.

"But NSW and Victoria offer everybody encouragement," he laughs. "So it's reciprocal rights, I guess you could say.

"Mark (Waugh) had a few words … just (saying) that I wasn't very good. He wasn't sure I deserved to be on the same park as the New South Wales team."

Hussey had raced to his fourth first-class hundred from 102 balls and hurried past 150 for the second consecutive match.

He had been joined by Cameron White (60), with whom he added 135 to take the score to 4-383 in another crucial stand.

When White and Andrew McDonald were dismissed by Dom Thornely in the space of four balls, NSW were momentarily reenergised, but again Hussey had the decisive say.

With a little help from tailenders Peter Roach (18) and Shane Harwood (14no), the right-hander raced his side towards victory, hitting a succession of boundaries off MacGill and reaching his maiden double century before Harwood hit the winning runs from the leg-spinner.

Celebrating with Shane Harwood, who hit the winnings runs // Getty

Hussey's final 62 runs had come from 51 balls, and Victoria had stormed to their target with 14 overs to spare.

With 212no from just 218 balls, he had engineered what was then the second-highest run chase in Shield history.

As the victorious batters were walking from the field, Hussey was presented with the ball by Harwood, who had requested it from the umpires.

"That was very thoughtful of him," he says. "I actually only have three pieces of cricket memorabilia: that ball, which was signed by the Vic team; a limited-edition GM Steve Waugh signed bat; and the Sheffield Shield winners' plate."

* * *

In different ways, Hussey's three cricketing keepsakes can be linked to that one incredible match.

Afterwards, Waugh – who had made his much-celebrated exit from Test cricket only a week earlier – was quick to endorse the Victorian import as a future international.

"It was going to take a special sort of innings and we certainly saw one today," he said. "That was exceptional, just superb. He's got to come into contention for national selection, I would have thought, in both forms of the game, the way he played there.

"You don't want to pump someone up too much but that was tremendous batting.

"He's obviously been doing it all year, so it's pretty amazing he slipped through the net in Western Australia."

Hussey remembers speaking to the Waugh brothers after the match in the dressing rooms, and such is their personalities, having two very different conversations.

"Mark came in and sat down next to me, and we had a chat," he grins, "and I just wanted to ask him about cricket basically, and he didn't want to talk about cricket, funnily enough.

"So it was five minutes with him and he said, 'Well played', and moved on.

"And then Steve sat next to me and we chatted, and I spoke a lot about cricket with him. He was very forthcoming with a lot of information about how to play in certain situations.

"That was probably the highlight – I know we won the game and I scored a few runs and everything, but sitting down and having 10 minutes with Steve Waugh at the end of the game probably beats everything."

The next morning, Hussey opened his hotel room door to be greeted by a spread of newspapers, his name writ large in the sports section with the quotes from Waugh singing his praises across the country.

"I must admit I did take a couple home as well," he laughs. "But I enjoyed reading it … for the Test captain to say you're coming into national calculations, it's quite exciting.

"But it also taught me a valuable lesson: never get too far ahead of yourself. I think after that innings my highest score was about five for the rest of the season so it brought me back down to earth pretty quickly."

While Hussey's runs petered out at the back-end of the campaign, Victoria moved from strength to strength, and Shipperd, who took over as head coach in the wake of Hookes's death, believes the blueprint to their undefeated season (and a run of five Shield finals in seven years, with three wins) was written that day in Newcastle off the back of that remarkable double hundred.

"That was almost the innings that solidified the belief in the Victorian team's system," he says. "It was huge – one of the great moments we had as a team and for (Hussey) individually."

Hussey and Shipperd as rival BBL coaches, 16 years later // Getty

For Hussey, it is impossible to separate those months from the shadow of Hookes's death, which made for a tragic and strange conclusion to a first Shield-winning campaign for Victoria in 13 years.

"'Strange' is probably the word," he says. "While it was great for Greg Shipperd who took over as head coach, and it was great for the state, and great for Cricket Victoria, there was a piece of the puzzle missing.

"For someone who put a lot of time and effort into the group, getting it to where it was, it just wasn't quite the same without him there."

Almost two decades on, Hussey's impact is still being felt at Victoria, where he is head of the men's cricket program and head coach of Melbourne Stars.

And back home by the beach in Perth, his three items of cricketing memorabilia are still in the family home – the same home from where he packed up and left the perfect life, daring to dream of something even greater.

First inns: NSW 317 (Katich 76; Lewis 4-68)

Second inns: Vic 259 (Hussey 51; MacGill 5-94)

Third inns: NSW 396 (Thornely 143, Katich 126; Harwood 3-93)

Fourth inns: Vic 7-455 (Hussey 212no; Thornely 2-27)