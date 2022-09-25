Classic Sheffield Shield innings: 25-21

We've scoured the archives from the past 20 seasons to come up with the top 40 knocks in Australia's domestic first-class competition

Adam Burnett

25 September 2022, 10:24 AM AEST

Adam Burnett is the features editor at cricket.com.au. He has previously written for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Saturday Paper and Wisden Cricket Monthly.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo