Classic Sheffield Shield innings: Di Venuto makes Tigers history

3. Michael Di Venuto (Tas) 181 & 79no v NSW, March 2007

Tasmania won by seven wickets

As the only man still playing to have appeared in all three of Tasmania's Sheffield Shield final defeats, Michael Di Venuto knew better than anyone the importance of this pre-decider showdown with New South Wales in Hobart.

A win for the Tigers would earn them final hosting rights for the very first time which, given the advantage offered to the home side of a draw being enough to lift the trophy, was invaluable.

Six points to New South Wales however, and it would be the Blues hosting the final in Sydney, where they had thrashed Tasmania by an innings and 165 runs just six weeks earlier.

Historically, too, Di Venuto had been there. Thirteen years earlier, as a dashing 20-year-old in a Tigers line-up littered with young batting talent, he had made four and 27 as the visitors succumbed to an innings and 61-run defeat at the SCG.

Four years after, he'd been part of a losing side in Perth. And another four years on, it had been the same outcome in Brisbane.

"I didn't want to be the bloke to have played in four finals and have lost them all," says Di Venuto, who nowadays works as Australia's men's batting coach. "The idea of getting a home final was huge."

The veteran Tasmania opener was coming off a typically aggressive 78 from 85 balls against South Australia a week earlier, and was generally enjoying a strong season, having hit hundreds against Victoria and Western Australia before Christmas and averaging a tick above 40.

And as Tasmania batted first after winning the toss, the lure of a home final seemed to sharpen his focus; inside 10 overs, Tasmania had raced past 50, though they had already lost the key wickets of Tim Paine and Michael Dighton.

The bulk of those runs had come from the flashing blade of Di Venuto, who had worked out his game plan quickly and set about implementing it. In one over from Blues quick Mark Cameron, he took 16 via four pulled boundaries.

"He was dropping back of a length and it was just a nice pace into my arc," Di Venuto recalls. "He was a young fast bowler so I was trying to dominate him where I could, because I do remember if they pitched the ball up anywhere near the stumps it was tough work.

"So I was trying to own back of a length a little bit, (and play) square of the wicket."

As the Blues pace attack erred early and fed Di Venuto's strengths, the left-hander raced to 50 from 53 balls, and by lunch he was unbeaten on 74, with Travis Birt not out 29.

Through the middle session, Blues skipper Dom Thornely repeatedly threw the ball to the ace up his sleeve – Test leg-spinner Stuart MacGill. Having engaged with the big-turning tweaker many times over the years with mixed success, Di Venuto opted for a different approach.

"I wouldn't say (it was about) taking on MacGill, I would say surviving MacGill," he smiles. "I do remember him bowling exceptionally well that day. There was a bit of moisture in the wicket, so there was quite a bit of turn, and he had good drop, good control, so it was certainly a tough battle.

"I changed a little bit the way that I played against him that day. At times in the past, I'd tried to sweep him, and that'd get me out.

"I don't think I swept at all, I just used my feet – up and down (the wicket) – and played him that way."

MacGill removed George Bailey (25) and Luke Butterworth (7) either side of tea to leave Tasmania 5-234 and the contest delicately poised.

By that point Di Venuto had moved into triple figures for the third time in the campaign – a first for the opener in his Shield career – and as the Tigers continued to lose wickets, his presence in the middle became increasingly important.

At 7-278 he was joined by pace bowler Damien Wright, and the two teamed up for a crucial 86-run stand.

Di Venuto moved past 150 and then scored his next 31 runs from 34 balls in a late flurry that handed his side a decisive advantage.

When he was out in the last over of the day, stumps were called and he exited with 181 runs beside his name, 24 of them having come in boundaries. Tasmania were 8-364 and in the box seat.

"They bowled a little short which allowed me to play my shots early, and then after that they bowled really well," he said after play.

"Stuart MacGill was outstanding. We saw the Test match version of Stuart MacGill turn up today."

After Tasmania were bowled out for 370 early on day two, the match took a surprising twist; in just 31.1 overs, the hosts rolled NSW for 53 – at the time, their lowest-ever Shield total.

Asked to follow on, the Blues rallied, reaching 2-149 at stumps and then batting through the third day to be 5-441, with a lead of 124. It left the match intriguingly placed heading into the final day.

"If we can be about 150-180 runs in front," said NSW coach Trevor Bayliss, "you never know what could happen when you've got the world's best leg-spinner in your team."

The see-sawing contest continued on day four when Tasmania took five wickets in the opening session to bowl NSW out for 498. In pursuit of 182, the hosts lost Paine for a duck in the brief period before lunch, and the contest had come to life.

With his experience however, Di Venuto suspected conditions wouldn't favour MacGill as much as some had anticipated.

"Bellerive (Oval) tended to flatten out a little bit and get better to bat on as the game went on," he says. "I know day one, with the wicket being tacky, it spun more than it did on the last day.

"So I was confident. Was I going to dominate (MacGill)? No. But we picked them off nicely in that run chase."

Di Venuto and Dighton batted through the middle session to leave Tasmania well placed at tea at 1-136, with just 46 required upon the resumption. And while Dighton fell at the beginning of the final session, and Birt was out soon after, the Tigers were soothed by the reassuring presence of Di Venuto (79no), who together with George Bailey (23no) got the home side over the line by seven wickets.

In all, the 33-year-old opener had scored 260 runs for the match, and spent nine-and-a-half hours in the middle – all but 18 minutes of Tasmania's two batting innings.

Most importantly, he had guided his team to their first-ever home final.

"To get one at home was bloody exciting, and to play as well as we did in that game gave us a lot of confidence going in," Di Venuto says.

"We'd had a good year as well so there was a lot of belief heading into the final."

Tasmania duly won the decider against the Blues by a mammoth 421 runs, and in their 30th season in the competition, the Sheffield Shield was finally theirs.

"To win the first ever Sheffield shield, to create history that way, it was pretty cool," Di Venuto says. "To have the final at home – good crowds every day, lots of school kids, the public turning up, your family and your mates – it was pretty exciting for Tassie cricket."

The veteran batter contributed 24 and 64 in the decider to cap off his season runs tally at 961 (ave 53.38) – the most prolific of his career.

The following summer, while Tasmania finished fourth, Di Venuto virtually replicated his numbers from the previous season, piling on another 947 runs at 52.61 with three more hundreds.

Yet it was to be his last for Tasmania.

"In a nutshell, I'd had my best year ever (when) we'd won the Sheffield Shield and I got offered a one-year contract," he explains. "So it was like, 'OK, if I don't have such a good year, and we don't win, what does that mean?'

"I was lucky enough to have an Italian passport ... so I activated that and played County cricket as a local.

"I played for another five county seasons after that, and Tassie probably missed out on my best years; my next couple of years all around that period were very good … when I was getting runs, I was getting some big runs and really putting the team in good positions."

In three winters from 2008-10, Di Venuto scored 3,861 runs for Durham at 55.96, with 10 centuries, helping the County side to a first-ever Championship triumph along the way.

"I was just at that stage as a player where I'd been through all the ups and downs," he says. "You get to the point where you know what to do and how you can score runs.

"You know you're not going to get them every single day, but when you are getting them, you make the most of it and get a lot of them.

"In a way it was a shame (to not be doing that with Tasmania) but what it did was, it opened up the start of my coaching career, so I was having the best of both worlds.

"I started as a part-time batting coach at Tassie in that first year I didn't play, and then went on to the coaching staff as an assistant coach, coached the Second XI, and looked after batters in the squad.

"That sort of fast-tracked my coaching while I was still getting a fix of playing.

"It certainly wasn't a plan for that to happen, but it's worked out pretty well."

First inns: Tas 370 (Di Venuto 181; Cameron 5-116)

Second inns: NSW 53 (Jaques 13; Butterworth 4-18)

Third inns: NSW 498 (Rohrer 163, Thornely 138; Hilfenhaus 4-102)

Fourth inns: Tas 3-183 (Di Venuto 79no, Dighton 68; Bollinger 2-45)