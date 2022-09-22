Classic Sheffield Shield innings: 40-36

As a new Marsh Sheffield Shield season approaches, we've looked back at those that have come before, taking an extensive trip down memory lane – specifically, the past two decades, and some of the momentous batting performances within.

Those 20 seasons have included almost 600 matches, and in order to whittle down the countless standout performances into a top 40 innings, we've not only spoken with players who were there but pored through the details of every scorecard, match report and news story from the time.

The quality of the top 40 is evident by those who miss out.

Seasoned Shield campaigners such as Nic Maddinson, Phil Jaques, Moises Henriques, Michael Klinger, Alex Doolan, Callum Ferguson, Rob Quiney, Marcus North, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Joe Burns and Matthew Wade all produced seriously impressive performances that narrowly missed the cut. So too did more unheralded types such as Jake Lehmann, Clinton Perren, Nick Kruger, Travis Birt and Sam Heazlett.

Lower down the order, Tassie's Luke Butterworth, Western Australia's Aaron Hardie and Queensland's James Hopes were allrounders with innings worthy of consideration while pace bowlers Chris Tremain, Matthew Nicholson and Stuart Clark all helped win their side matches with the bat via memorable knocks.

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson and current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch each had a couple of high-class innings on the shortlist, as did Blues superstars David Warner and Steve Smith from the early parts of their respective careers, and the late Andrew Symonds, whose 163 off 183 balls in a draw against South Australia almost snuck onto the list.

Even a triple century didn't guarantee entry on the list, as WA opener Liam Davis could attest, while another triple centurion from the period makes the cut for a couple of performances we considered superior to that one.

There were also strong contenders from a couple of high-class top-order bats in the latter stages of their career in Greg Blewett and Michael Slater, while similarly, Michael Bevan and Matthew Elliott were unlucky not to feature despite their record-breaking seasons in 2004-05 and 2003-04 respectively.

And remember, those are the names that didn't make the list.

For the ones that did, several factors came into consideration.

Did the performance affect the outcome of the match? Did it have a bearing on the team's fortunes that season? What was the degree of difficulty, both in terms of conditions and the attack they were up against? What was the match situation? How did the performance compare with others in the same innings/match? What was the significance of the match?

While not having all of these boxes ticked certainly didn't preclude an innings from appearing on the list, it was generally a case of 'the more boxes ticked, the higher on the list'. Occasionally, there were exceptions to that rule, if the few boxes that were ticked were done so particularly emphatically.

You will also note some innings are actually two innings in one match; for the purposes of the countdown, these are counted only once – considered to be part of a single match performance.

In the end, as scientific and objective as we've tried to be, there was no perfect formula.

This is a list designed for debate, about which one opinion will be very different from the next. At least that's what we're telling ourselves. Enjoy!

40. Mark Cosgrove (Tas) 159 v Vic, Oct 2010

Tasmania won by 23 runs

Unwanted by his native South Australia despite being one of their most consistent run-scorers, Mark Cosgrove found a home in Hobart for the 2010-11 season and began the new chapter of his career in style.

This classic knock was Cosgrove's very first Shield innings with the Tigers, though it wasn't his Tassie debut; he had appeared in a washed-out fixture in Brisbane a couple of weeks earlier.

Taking on the defending Shield champions, who boasted a well-rounded attack in Test quick Peter Siddle, ex-Tassie toiler Damien Wright, young tyro James Pattinson, seamer Andrew McDonald and leg-spinner Bryce McGain, the Tigers found themselves 3-26 inside the first hour after opting to bat first.

At the time, there was much interest in Cosgrove. The free-flowing left-hander had played three ODIs in 2006 but hadn't come particularly close to a recall since, despite his obvious ability. South Australia lamented when they let him go that they had been "unable to help him fulfil his full potential" and there was a feeling that was a reference to his physical fitness, which had earned him the nickname 'Mini Boof' in honour of his former SA teammate Darren Lehmann. And while the likes of Lehmann and David Boon might've gotten away with carrying a few extra kilos in their generation, the trend towards high performance meant Cosgrove's weight was forever a talking point. Not that it mattered to him.

"The way I bat," he said at stumps on day one of this match, "as long as my head's clear and I'm watching the ball, nothing really bothers me."

Cosgrove didn't score until the 19th ball he faced, and made his way safely to 19 from 44 balls at lunch, with Alex Doolan beside him and the scoreboard reading 3-67.

He then plundered 79 of Tasmania's 102 runs in the second session, from just 92 deliveries, to be two short of his hundred at tea.

The only semblance of a chance had come on 28 via an impassioned caught-behind appeal from Wright, the same bowler he later toyed with by delicately late cutting through a vacant third man. To Siddle, he showed his stumps and plonked him through long on, as national selectors Greg Chappell and Merv Hughes took in the show.

Two balls into the day's final session, Cosgrove reached his hundred, and 12 overs later, he was 150 as he unleashed against McGain.

Doolan (42) and Travis Birt (47) played support hands in consecutive century stands, as the day belonged to Cosgrove, who finally fell to the off breaks of David Hussey for an imperious 159 from 194 deliveries.

As the match wore on, the quality of his innings only revealed itself further; Tassie's first-innings 326 set them up for the contest, while Rob Quiney's final-day 102 in a run chase that ultimately fell 24 runs short was the only other score above 70.

"I think I needed to move on and express myself in a different state," Cosgrove said afterward. "Tassie gave me that chance and hopefully I'm repaying them with a heap of runs."

By season's end, Tasmania were Shield champions and their new signing was the competition's leading run-scorer, with 806 at 53.73.

First inns: Tasmania 326 (Cosgrove 159, Birt 47; Wright 4-56)

Second inns: Victoria 276 (Quiney 62no, Finch 41; Doherty 5-83, Butterworth 4-36)

Third inns: Tasmania 234 (Birt 68; Siddle 4-30, D Pattinson 4-40)

Fourth inns: Victoria 261 (Quiney 102, Wade 60; Butterworth 5-41)

39. Glenn Maxwell (Vic) 94 & 127 v NSW, Feb 2014

NSW won by an innings & 48 runs

In the first innings, he scored more than triple the runs of his highest-scoring teammate. In the second? Quadruple.

Glenn Maxwell's remarkable double over two-and-a-half wild days at the SCG back in the summer of 2013-14 has been largely forgotten, coming as it did in an innings defeat against the Blues.

Sent in by NSW on a green pitch, Victoria quickly found themselves floundering against a high-quality five-man attack: Doug Bollinger, Trent Copeland, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe and Sean Abbott.

Six wickets fell in the first session – all of them current or future Australia players – without a single batter reaching 30, as the effects of a couple of months of Big Bash cricket told in the form of some reckless shot selections.

Walking off at the interval unbeaten on 26, with his team 6-111, was Maxwell, a man who had already played international cricket in all three formats, though was yet to truly assert himself on the big stage.

Through the middle session, he decided to counter-punch the NSW bowlers. With John Hastings (14) and Scott Boland (11) going along for the ride, Maxwell pushed Victoria towards 200, upping the ante when the ninth wicket fell at 181 via a 37-run partnership with James Muirhead of which the No.11 contributed zero.

On 94 from as many balls, having carted 11 fours and two sixes across two-and-a-half exhilarating hours, Maxwell advanced to O'Keefe and lofted the ball to long off, where he was caught by Nic Maddinson, just a few metres short of reaching his third first-class century.

In reply to the Vics' 218, New South Wales piled on 9d-452, closing their innings to give themselves six overs of bowling before stumps. In that time, the Blues struck thrice, with Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis all departing for ducks. At day's end, the scoreline remarkably read 3-0, and it was about to get worse.

As Maxwell that night took in the news he had been picked up by Kings XI Punjab for $1.06m in the IPL auction, his nightwatchmen teammates Scott Boland (0) and Muirhead (1) doubtless endured a restless night's sleep.

Both batters prodded and poked futilely across six overs early on day three – adding one run – before they were dismissed in consecutive overs to leave the score at 5-5, and when Matthew Wade was lbw to Hazlewood for a second-ball duck, the Vics' score of 6-9 marked a new low in Shield history.

At that point, they were also a distant 18 shy of the lowest total ever in the competition. If he was aware, Maxwell seemed unfazed, instead setting about playing the same kind of counterpunching knock he did in the first innings.

This time, there were more sixes, and fewer deliveries. With Dan Christian by his side, he went berserk, clubbing 14 fours and seven sixes to race to his hundred from just 89 balls.

After Christian fell for 30, Victoria's final two partnerships produced 62 runs, of which tailenders John Hastings (2) and Clint McKay (1) contributed three.

Victoria lost the match by an innings, but Maxwell's 127 from 102 balls had reaffirmed his reputation for the spectacular.

"They had seven or eight blokes on the fence at the end there and he was still hitting it over their heads," said Christian afterward. "That (batting) is as good as you will ever see in any form of the game; it was extraordinary."

First inns: Victoria 218 (Maxwell 94; Abbott 3-44)

Second inns: New South Wales 9d-452 (Nevill 100no; Hastings 3-58)

Third inns: Victoria 186 (Maxwell 127; Copeland 3-24)

38. Usman Khawaja (Qld) 138 v Tas, Nov 2012

Queensland won by an innings & 123 runs

Usman Khawaja produced this stunning lone hand in windswept Hobart in just his fifth match for Queensland, after crossing the border from NSW.

Having made a pair of fifties in a win against the Blues in his previous match, the left-hander was warming to the task with his new state, but a century had eluded him.

After day one was abandoned owing to wild Hobart weather that included tornadoes and electrical storms, Queensland skipper Chris Hartley won the toss and opted to bowl, and his pace attack quickly vindicated that decision, blowing Tasmania away for 95 in just 25.1 overs on a spicy centre wicket that had come under fire by South Australia coach Darren Berry after a low-scoring encounter the previous week.

"It was an absolutely dreadful wicket," Khawaja told cricket.com.au recently. "It was going sideways, and there were cracks was going up and down."

Queensland slipped to 2-30 in reply before Khawaja seized control. Rattling along at a strike-rate above 75, he thrashed anything short or wide to the square fences, and punched anything over-pitched down the ground.

Generally masters of the helpful conditions they were often presented with at Blundstone Arena, Tasmania quicks Jackson Bird, Luke Butterworth, Sam Rainbird and James Faulkner had no answers for the 25-year-old, who at the time had six Test caps to his name but looked every inch a long-term prospect.

All told, he scored more boundaries (21x4s, 2x6s) than Tassie's first-innings top-scorer Ben Dunk did runs (22) across his 138-run, 178-ball stay, and though he departed 10 minutes before stumps, he did so having put Queensland more than 200 in front – a lead from which they were never headed.

"It was tough out there," Khawaja said. "There were some nice shots and then some really ugly shots, but I got through it.

"The new ball was hard work, especially at the start of the day. It's a green wicket that also has a spot there that doesn't really bounce.

"I'm just glad to get my first hundred for Queensland away."

Had selections gone differently, Khawaja might have been in his adopted hometown of Brisbane for the first Ashes Test instead, yet Victorian Rob Quiney was preferred to debut.

Asked about Khawaja's omission from the Test squad and his century in Hobart, Australia head coach Mickey Arthur said: "A couple of messages given to Usman were (around his) intensity when he bats, ability to rotate the strike and ability to get singles. He had a good defensive game and he could hit a four but his ability to get off strike was something we worried about a little bit.

"Obviously his runs today were gold dust on a very seamer-friendly wicket."

The following day, Queensland stormed to an innings victory, with Khawaja the only player from either side to reach 50 in the match.

"It was the innings where I thought: Alright, I feel like I've like given something to Queensland now – maybe I've earned a bit of respect."

First inns: Tasmania 95 (Dunk 22; Cutting 4-25, Feldman 4-33)

Second inns: Queensland 360 (Khawaja 138, Cutting 40; Faulkner 4-98)

Third inns: Tasmania 142 (Blizzard 49; Gannon 6-53)

37. Adam Voges (WA) 155 v NSW, Feb 2014

WA won by eight wickets

It was the innings that ultimately pushed Western Australia into their first Shield final in 15 years. Adam Voges, the man with a Test average of 61.87, the man who owns the highest batting aggregate by a Western Australian in a Shield season, has a few claims to this list; from his unbeaten 152 in an agonising six-run defeat to Tassie back in the summer of 2006-07, to either of his monster double tons – 235 against Queensland this same 2013-14 summer, or the 249 he made versus South Australia two years later.

But we've picked this crucial innings, made at the WACA Ground against a Test-heavy NSW attack that would go on to claim the Shield a month later.

The Blues won the toss, batted and made 344 across the first day-and-a-bit, and after Marcus North and Marcus Harris put on a century stand for the second wicket, captain Voges dictated proceedings for the remainder of day two.

At the close, he was 73no, with 'keeper-batter Sam Whiteman alongside him and WA 5-263 – still trailing the Blues by 81.

With the race for a spot in the final delicately poised, Voges and Whiteman (88) continued their stand well into day three, first bringing up their century union and then handing their side first-innings points. The stand ended on 189 when Whiteman was dismissed, but Voges pressed on, moving past 150 in what proved to be a match-defining innings.

He was finally out for 155 from 299 balls, by which time WA had carved out an invaluable 87-run lead that blew out to 118 after some tail-end hitting.

Western Australia went on to win the match comfortably, bowling NSW out in their second innings for just 126, and the significance of Voges' innings became clearer when they lost their next two matches to finish the season equal-second with South Australia on 26 points, but ahead on the quotient rule that was in place at the time.

It meant a long-awaited final drought was broken for the men from the west, though they would have to wait another eight years to bring the Shield home after a drawn decider against hosts NSW.

First inns: NSW 344 (Carters 104; Behrendorff 5-65)

Second inns: WA 462 (Voges 155, Whiteman 88; Abbott 4-71)

Third inns: NSW 126 (Carters 37; Behrendorff 4-35)

Fourth inns: WA 2-10

36. Darren Lehmann (SA) 167 v WA, Nov 2007

South Australia won by nine wickets

The start date of this list and the finish date of Darren Lehmann's career overlap by only five years but the former South Australia skipper could probably have half a dozen entries, such was the nature of his handiwork in the competition.

A tick under 20 years after he played his maiden first-class match with the Redbacks, Lehmann was playing his last; his ageing body was battling injuries, while he has since said he wasn't finding enjoyment from the game as readily as he once had.

He certainly had a thing for farewells. The previous year, he had bowed out of county cricket with a record-breaking 339 for Yorkshire, while only a few days before this game, in his final one-day appearance for the Redbacks, he had made a match-winning 126no in a run chase against Western Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

This time around, it was the same opponent, and the same venue.

The Redbacks dominated day one to roll WA for 236 off the back of Jason Gillespie's 7-58, then made their way to 1-75 at stumps, which meant Lehmann wasn't called upon until around 45 minutes before lunch the following morning.

His entry was greeted by strong applause from the locals, while with the Federal election imminent, one signed read simply: 'Boof for PM'.

By lunch, the left-hander had already flown fluently to 40 (though he did survive a tough caught behind chance of Steve Magoffin on eight) and his 50 came shortly after, from just 49 balls. He showed some restraint against the spinners but punched anything with width to the short square boundaries he had so enjoyed over the years, batting through much of the middle session with highly-rated 21-year-old Adelaide product Andy Delmont.

Having been 89 at tea, Lehmann raced through the nervous 90s by hitting Magoffin for three fours in the first over after the break to bring up his 82nd first-class century.

It was the beginning of a typically rapid Lehmann surge; across 40 balls, the feet moving minimally but the eyes as sharp as ever, he hammered 78 runs, moving past his 150 and handing the Redbacks a lead in excess of 100.

"I only played in that carefree way as it is my last game," Lehmann said. "It was just slogging. There was no pressure once I got to 100. You just free the arms and have a crack, don't stress and just enjoy the moment. It was just one of those days."

Lehmann was finally bowled by Matthew Inness with the score at 6-363, his 167 from just 185 balls (21x4s, 4x6s) shaping the outcome of the match, which SA went on to win by a comfortable nine wickets.

"You can only dream of making a hundred in your last game, and to do it in the one-dayer and now the four-dayer, I'm really happy," he said. "I had a bit of luck, things came off and I just went with it."

Speaking with cricket.com.au recently, Lehmann rated this knock as his second-best through the period this list encompasses, at least in part because it was "really emotional … and to do it in my last game gave me a real excitement that I hadn't had for a while, hence why I retired."

Emotion aside however, we think there might actually be a couple even better than this farewell stunner.

First inns: WA 236 (Hogg 68, Voges 58; Gillespie 7-58)

Second inns: SA 397 (Lehmann 167, Ferguson 81; Inness 6-83)

Third inns: WA 190 (Davis 42; Adcock 3-30)

Fourth inns: SA 1-30