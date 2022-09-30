Classic Sheffield Shield innings: Marcus Harris's final fantasy

40-36; 35-31; 30-26; 25-21; 20-16; 15-11; 10-6; 5

4. Marcus Harris (Vic) 141 v NSW, Mar 2019

Victoria won by 177 runs

Marcus Harris felt he had a couple of things running in his favour ahead of the 2018-19 Shield final, but at Victoria training at Junction Oval on the eve of the match, there was a warning sign he wasn't expecting.

Harris was averaging 86.67 at the batter-friendly St Kilda venue in first-class matches, while in three Shield finals, that figured jumped to 95, with two hundreds.

He was also in the form of his life.

A week earlier, he had passed 1,000 Sheffield Shield runs in a campaign for the first time in his career, and a month before that, he had played what he'd rated as his best-ever innings – a blazing 174no to help Victoria to a final-afternoon target of 300 against Queensland, also on a belter of a Junction Oval wicket (see innings number seven on this list).

All of which meant for the Vics opener, the upcoming contest with the Blues was effectively a perfect storm.

Except for that warning sign.

"I always feel up and about for a Shield final because I've previously done well, so you have that confidence in the back of your mind, but by no means was the preparation perfect," Harris tells cricket.com.au.

"The wicket at the Junction (Oval) had been very good throughout the year, but we were training there the day before the game and the groundsman had a water bottle that he was using to pour water down cracks in the wicket.

"I don't think the preparation went perfectly for him, so we weren't too sure what to expect."

On an up-and-down surface, Harris dispatched anything short // Getty

It had been a life-changing summer for the then 26-year-old, who had played all six home Tests, against India and Sri Lanka, after replacing the suspended David Warner at the top of the Australian order.

Harris had led Australia's run-scorers against India, then played seven matches in the back-end of the Melbourne Renegades' title-winning Big Bash campaign.

So by the time the Shield season returned in February, Harris was spent.

"I was knackered, but I didn't really realise that at the time," he says. "We had a 10-day lead-in to that first Shield game, and 'Ronnie' (then Vics head coach Andrew McDonald) pulled me aside, and he's like, 'You're not training this week – just go away and have a break, you don't need to hit any balls, just do whatever you want'.

"That just gave me that little burst of energy I needed, and that's probably what set me up to finish the season off well."

It was on the final day of the regular season that Harris passed the landmark 1,000 runs for the first time, scoring 65 against South Australia to reach a long-held goal.

"It was a really cool thing to do," the WA native says. "I remember since I was 18 or 19, I've always written down that I want to make 1,000 runs in a Shield season, but I'd never really got too close to it."

Which brings us back to the Shield final at Junction Oval, where Victoria won the toss and elected to bat – despite their concern about the wicket.

"In the morning, the nets at Junction are in the shade, so they're a bit spicy – especially by the end of March," Harris says. "I remember facing (then Vics assistant coach) Andre Borovec, and he ripped my gloves off a few times, so I wasn't too happy in the warm-up.

"We went into that game with an extra bowler, so we were a bit lighter on batting.

"I'd had a good year, so I was confident, but there was pressure on us batters to do well."

As Harris had suspected, the wicket was a far cry from the usually true Junction Oval surface the Vics had become accustomed to, and with the Dukes ball in hand, the Blues pace attack looked to capitalise.

Midway through day one, Victoria were 4-124, and with James Pattinson batting at No.7, looked to be in some trouble.

Harris celebrates his hundred as Matt Short looks on // Getty

Yet Harris was up for the fight.

"I enjoyed having the responsibility of having to get the team into a good position," he recalls. "When you look back at it, we had a pretty amazing bowling attack of Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Scotty Boland, Chris Tremain and Jon Holland, so you just had to give them some runs to play with.

"But that wicket was not as easy to bat on as what it previously had been."

An 80-run stand between Harris and Matt Short (34) took Victoria past 200, with the opener finding the boundary regularly off the quicks via a series of trademark cuts and square drives.

But it is less the shots he remembers from that innings, and more his "mental state".

"I was pretty driven to get the team to a good score and get the ball rolling for us, so probably just the graft and patience that I had stands out," he says.

"I've been guilty in the past of just wanting to belt the spinners all the time … but I sat on (NSW spinner) Steve O'Keefe for a fair bit."

Harris was all smiles after winning the match and the player-of-the-final award // Getty

Harris survived a sharp chance in the slips on 71 and made the most of his good fortune, moving to his third hundred in Shield finals and celebrating animatedly.

After the tea break, he pressed on, enjoying another life on 121 thanks to a second dropped catch, and dominating the Vics' scoring in moving to 141.

He was ultimately the sixth man out with the score at 251, and when the home side were bowled out for 289 early on day two, no other batter had scored more than 34.

In reply, NSW were skittled for 121 and Harris's innings suddenly took on more significance, as he became just the third batter to single-handedly outscore the opposition in the first innings of a Shield final.

Victoria then built what would become a match-winning lead in making 219 in their second innings.

In pursuit of 388, the Blues this time folded for 210 to lose by 177 runs; Harris's match contribution of 141 and 23 had been a key difference between the sides.

It was the opening batter's third Shield title with Victoria but the first time he had been involved in a winning final, and it capped off a memorable summer.

Later in 2019, he would earn a spot in Australia's Ashes squad, and eventually gain a recall in what proved an exceedingly difficult series for the visitors' openers.

"I reckon that (Shield final) hundred probably helped a fair bit (in getting him selected)," he says.

"I'd played alright against India, but I was the only bloke not to get a score against Sri Lanka, so there was a bit of pressure there to finish the season well. And it always helps if you make runs in a Shield final."

First inns: Vic 289 (Harris 141; Copeland 5-74)

Second inns: NSW 121 (Henriques 35; Siddle 5-28)

Third inns: Vic 219 (Pucovski 51; Abbott 4-82)

Fourth inns: NSW 210 (Patterson 76; Pattinson 4-41)