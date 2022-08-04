Bins, wins and verbals: Meet the real Shelley Nitschke

In her current role, Australia's interim head coach presents as an unassuming, laidback type, although her straight-talking ways offer a clue to the multi-layered truth of her character

Laura Jolly

4 August 2022, 01:07 PM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo