Sliding doors: What if SA had won the '99 World Cup semi?

Take a hypothetical look at how the global cricket landscape would have been altered had South Africa managed that solitary run in the 1999 World Cup semi-final

Andrew Ramsey

17 June 2021, 01:57 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo