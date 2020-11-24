Rebel WBBL|06

All in a Day's work: Sophie's rapid rise

Melbourne Stars' rookie left-arm spinner Sophie Day has come on in leaps and bounds throughout WBBL|06, and is just getting started

Laura Jolly

24 November 2020, 02:37 PM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo