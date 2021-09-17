Hands on: Legends mentor Molineux for next chapter

Sophie Molineux has called on two of the most influential figures in the history of Australian women's cricket to help her prepare for her greatest challenges to date.

Since the 23-year-old Australia allrounder was unveiled as the Melbourne Renegades' new captain in June, she has been working closely with Australia legend Belinda Clark to refine exactly how she will approach her first opportunity at leadership of an elite senior team.

And as she aims to break back into the Australian XI, Molineux has also reconnected with John Harmer, the former national coach who oversaw Clark's champion side.

Clark and Harmer are credited with reinventing the women's game through a golden era for the green and gold in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a period that saw Australia win the 1997 ODI World Cup and 17 one-dayers in a row (then a world record).

For someone looking to take their game to another level, there is no better combination of cricketing minds to tap into.

"Belinda's one of the best leaders going around," Molineux told cricket.com.au from Brisbane last week.

"Just to be able to build a relationship and connection with Belinda has been really cool and something I'm very, very appreciative of, that's for sure."

Belinda Clark has been a key sounding board for Molineux // Getty

Clark became an influential figure at Cricket Australia after her retirement before leaving the organisation last year to launch her new project, The Leadership Playground.

Unsurprisingly, she has remained connected with the sport; together with CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association, The Leadership Playground has launched a new pilot program for future female leaders in Australian cricket.

And alongside that program, Clark has also been privately mentoring Molineux, whose responsibilities as skipper will begin in a little over a month when Weber WBBL|07 begins.

"The really cool part of it was before we got going, Belinda spoke to (Renegades coach) Simon Helmot and Jarryd Loughman, our head coach back in Victoria, to get some feedback (about me)," Molineux said.

"Then Belinda and I caught up and reflected on that feedback.