CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Hands on: Legends mentor Molineux for next chapter

The allrounder is being guided by two of the biggest names in Australian women's cricket as she takes on a new challenge and aims to win her spot back in the national side

Laura Jolly

17 September 2021, 12:41 PM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo