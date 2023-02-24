Scorpions stand on giants' shoulders in push for WNCL glory

The South Australia Scorpions head into Saturday's WNCL final at Hobart unsure of what awaits, but with a much clearer picture of what came before following last weekend's ground-breaking reunion of women's past players.

When stand-in Scorpions skipper Jemma Barsby crunched a boundary that carried her team into their second consecutive play-off last Sunday, the moment was met with raucous cheers from the 70-plus former greats who had been closely watching the afternoon's events from their historic reunion.

Well, 'closely' might be a bit of a stretch, given much of the time they spent together under shade umbrellas adjoining the southern boundary of Karen Rolton Oval was spent laughing, reminiscing and regaling tales that grew taller as the sun sank lower.

The unfolding fixture between the Scorpions and Queensland Fire provided a fitting backdrop to the social activities and accompanying formalities, before attention became collectively focused on the live action as SA's chase of the Fire's 223 reached its denouement.

But the day's primary aim was to bring together as many of the 287 women known to have represented the state as was possible to muster, and present them with a commemorative red cap embroidered with their numerical place in that lineage.

It was an idea born from plans aired a year ago to recognise a 'golden era' of women's cricket during the 1990s when SA won three national titles in four years, with further impetus provided by the highly successful reunion of Redbacks men's players held at Adelaide Oval last October.

QUICK SINGLE

The notable difference between those events was, while the men's history has been exhaustively documented to the point most attendees already knew the player number that would appear on their presented caps, no comparable records existed of the women's back story.

It was through work undertaken by Andrea McCauley and Denis Brien, captain and coach respectively of that gilded era from 1991-95, with crucial input from cricket historian Geoff Sando that an honour roll was compiled beginning with SA's first women's skipper, Marge Wylie.

Trawling through newspaper reports from 1931 onwards, plus scorecards and historical photographs where available, the list was complemented by the equally painstaking job of tracking down details for those who could be contacted, some of who had not seen their teammates since their playing days ended.

"A lot of the women didn't ever receive a cap when playing in the past," McCauley told cricket.com.au.

"You didn't actually get presented with your cap on debut, and you weren't told you were player number 165 or whatever it might be.

"You just got a letter to say you'd been selected, when and where the tournament would be held and how much money you had to pay for the pleasure.

"You pretty much paid for everything – your tracksuit, the lovely white culottes we played in, a shirt and a pair of long socks.

"(Former Australia and SA captain) Jill Kennare tells a story that she just went to a sports store and bought one of those towelling bucket hats.

"I can certainly remember purchasing a cap when I was first picked in an under-21 team, plus I had to buy my red blazer and all that sort of stuff.

"So for a lot of them, it's really special to be presented with a baggy red cap that carries their playing number."

Jill Kennare (far left), Wendy Piltz (third from left) and Jenny Williams (far right) pose for a photo // SACA

The earliest former SA player to receive her commemorative cap from SA Cricket Association chief executive Charlie Hodgson and SACA High Performance boss Tim Nielsen was Val Nairn who also excelled at hockey and played her last state game in 1962, a decade after SA's maiden national women's championship win.

"I think it's a symbol of the recognition of women's cricket at all levels," Nairn told cricket.com.au after being presented with cap number 82 on Sunday.

"I'm just so thrilled, to see what our current Australian team is doing and to know that the game is being played right through, all over Australia."

Former SA women's players pose with their caps including Val Nairn (second from left, second row) // SACA

Kennare, who captained her country in long and short-form cricket, recalled she hadn't even received an Australia cap until after the finish of her career that yielded 12 Tests and 19 ODIs from 1979-87.

She attended Sunday's event having been awake in the wee hours of the morning to watch Australia's current women's team triumph over South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with fellow South Australian Tahlia McGrath sealing the win with a flurry of boundaries.

Kennare was one of many at the reunion who represented SA in numerous sports given that none of them offered sufficient financial incentive or selection imperative for women players to specialise in just one.

She also noted that playing for Australia in cricket and lacrosse and enjoying success in both those international disciplines at the same venue – Melbourne's Albert Ground - shone among her sporting career highlights.

That list has now grown to include receipt of her SA cap, and learning she is player number 164 among a coterie of colleagues (most of whom began playing cricket when studying physical education teaching at university) who delivered SA's second national title in 1979-80.

"The game has changed so much for women today," Kennare said.

"Doing what they're doing and getting the recognition they are getting, and today's event is part of that recognition.

"And to mix with players from all eras is very special as well.

"So I really appreciate what the SACA have done, getting us all together and also recognising the role we played for our state by giving us a cap with our number on it."

The Scorpions won a thriller as former players looked on // SACA

Wendy Piltz, one of Kennare's SA and Australia teammates, added that as well as the recognition the cap presentation provided, Sunday's event enabled past players to learn more about the stories and circumstances from pioneers who preceded them and paved the way.

Piltz, who toured India with the Australia team in 1984 where she first experienced the novelty of playing and training in front of sizeable crowds, concedes she knew little of the history of the women's game in SA or elsewhere while she was involved.

And while she celebrates the remarkable strides forward women's cricket has taken over the past decade or more, culminating in the unprecedented money on offer to current players through the new Women's Premier League in India, she acknowledges that also brings pressure her cohort never knew.

"In our day, we had to have a job so in some ways we had less stress because we always had other sources of income to fall back on," said Piltz who, after graduating as a teacher, began her academic career at the University of South Australia in 1989.

"We were never reliant on just that one thing, and you can see how that might potentially lead to mental health issues for professional players if suddenly they're not performing how they would like.

"So in a way, perhaps it's a bit of a double-edged sword."

Given the game's non-professional status for a majority of those in attendance last Sunday, it's easy to understand why the anecdotes that flowed across the afternoon - as the Scorpions at first faltered, then rallied in their run chase – focused as much on absurdities as achievements.

McCauley recalled that, such were the protocols attached to women's players as recently as the 1990s, they were forced to don their heavy state blazers in order to gain access to the lunch room on match days, even if they had spent the previous two-hour session on the field in oppressive heat.

Jenny Williams, wicketkeeper in SA's 1979-80 championship-winning team and also a state representative at lacrosse, soccer, touch football and Australian rules, claims that because cricket was just one of myriad sporting pursuits most players undertook in those years, fun was paramount.

"The reason I started playing cricket was because of the people I was with at uni," said Williams, who recalled former SA and Australia batter David Hookes had once scoffed at the capabilities of women cricketers and was invited to take part in a nets session, where Piltz dismissed him three times.

"At some point I remember thinking 'this is a bit boring, the girls don't have enough fun'.

"But our group was different, we wanted to be the best and to be the best you have to find some joy in it because you've got to work bloody hard.

"We had to contribute to everything whether it was equipment or travel, so it had to be joyous otherwise you just stopped doing it."

But amid the revisiting of hilarities and hijinks, players from more recent eras where women's cricket has been afforded overdue recompense and visibility were eager to learn of the path their predecessors had trodden.

The setting for the SACA women's players' reunion // SACA

The likes of Lauren Ebsary (captain of SA's sole WNCL title win to date in 2015) and Tegan McPharlin (part of Adelaide Strikers' maiden WBBL triumph this season) were able to glean details of the game's history in their home state from those who lived it.

McCauley admitted her only source of historic reference upon embarking on her cricket journey in rural SA was former England women's captain Rachel Heyhoe-Flint's memoir found in a local library, with no celebration or documentation of those who had worn the SA blazer before her.

And she believes that innate interest has been carried through to the current crop of SA players.

"They're curious about the history because there's not a lot documented there," McCauley said.

"Certainly they can look back over the last 10-15 years and find information, but when you're talking 50 years ago they're quite curious and want to sit and chat with people.

"They want to understand what conditions they played under, how they came about playing cricket because it certainly wasn't something you would call the norm back then.

"It was frowned upon in some quarters.

'So a lot of them appreciate the pioneers, if you like, who have helped make sure they have the great experience they currently enjoy, and the great opportunities they get.

"I'd love for the SACA to put something together from all the material that's been found in preparing for this event, so we've got something official."

As Ebsary explained, the absence of video histories and written anthologies such as those that proliferate the men's game means it's first-person recollections that allow more recent generations to understand and appreciate what came before.

"Probably only through the stories that came through Andrea (McCauley), she was our coach and our assistant coach of the Scorpions for many years, so I felt Andrea was the bridge to her era," Australia representative Ebsary said when asked if she knew of the SA team's history when playing.

"And I feel like I'm something of a bridge from the current group of the Scorpions back to that era.

"I was lucky enough to play with Olivia Magno and Joanne Broadbent and the likes, and that dates back to the girls who were the first to play for the Scorpions when the WNCL competition came about (in 1996-97).

"But before that era, there was no scorecards you could access, there was no vision so you didn't really know what came before apart from through a few stories from Andrea.

"There's certainly plenty of girls who want to know what happened for the generation before us.

"So it's outstanding they've been able to acknowledge and recognise all the women here, and hopefully this is the start of bringing them all together and connecting in with the current Scorpions as mentors, or to play any sort of role."

Despite the absence of several high-profile former SA players - including Australia's first Indigenous woman sporting representative Faith Thomas, and the legendary Rolton who was unable to attend the venue that bears her name - the collective of former greats provided inspiration for the Scorpions' triumph last Sunday.

And after Barsby's punched drive to the long-off boundary saw SA into their second consecutive WNCL final against Tasmania, the past players were invited en masse into the dressing room to help belt out a rendition of the team song.

"It was pretty special," Barsby said at game's end when reflecting on the significance of support that flowed from the southern end of Karen Rolton Oval.

"I heard that when some of them were receiving their caps they got pretty emotional, which is what you want to see, to show how much it means to them."

It will mean even more should Barsby and her team go one better than last year and clinch the WNCL title tomorrow, instilling further collective pride into the sisterhood of the newly issued red caps.