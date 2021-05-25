Australia v South Africa Tests

Battles at Bellerive: A look at Hobart's Test history

Ahead of Test cricket's return to Hobart this summer, take a look back on the history of Test cricket at Blundstone Arena

Sam Ferris

25 May 2021, 11:02 AM AEST

Sam Ferris is a Sydney-based journalist for cricket.com.au. He is the host of The Unplayable Podcast and co-creator of the hit web series In Case You Played And Missed It. 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo