Battles at Bellerive: A look at Hobart's Test history

The announcement last week of the schedule for the 2021-22 international summer of cricket signals the return of the game's longest format to Tasmania, with Hobart to play host to Australia's first-ever Test match against Afghanistan.

QUICK SINGLE Fixture confirmed for dual Ashes series, Afghan Test

The historic first Test meeting between the two sides, starting on November 27, will be followed by a five-match men's Ashes campaign against England, while Australia's women will also play two Test matches this summer.

Ahead of the return of Test cricket to Blundstone Arena, formerly known as Bellerive Oval, take a look back at the previous 13 men's Tests in the Apple Isle.

Australia v Sri Lanka, December 1989

The result: Australia (224 & 5-513 dec) beat Sri Lanka (216 & 348) by 173 runs

The lowdown: On December 16, 1989, Bellerive Oval became Test cricket's 62nd venue. Australia were sent in by Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga and were bowled out before stumps on day one for 224, with Rumesh Ratnayake taking 6-66. The hosts bounced back to dismiss the tourists for 216 and then pressed home their slender eight-run advantage by compiling 5-513 in their second innings, led by hundreds to Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and Dean Jones. Hostile quick Merv Hughes then claimed 5-88 in the final innings as Australia won on the fifth day by 177 runs, with the only downside for the home fans being the golden duck in the second innings for home town hero, David Boon.

The player of the match: Despite centuries to Taylor, Jones and Waugh, Aravinda de Silva was named player of the match for his scores of 75 and 72, and a couple of wickets.

Australia v New Zealand, November 1993

The result: Australia (544) beat New Zealand (161 & 161) by an innings and 222 runs

The lowdown: In less than 20 hours, Australia inflicted New Zealand's then heaviest Test defeat. Allan Border won the toss and elected to bat, watching on as Michael Slater, David Boon and Mark Waugh all reached triple figures. The Black Caps batsmen had no answer for Australia's ruthless attack as spin twins Tim May and Shane Warne collected 16 wickets between them to complete a thumping win.

The player of the match: As was the case four years earlier, three Australians posted centuries – Slater, Boon (avenging his golden duck from his Bellerive debut) and Waugh. And like four years earlier, it was a few handy wickets that decided the POTM, with Mark Waugh's match-haul of 2-15 from 13 overs sealing the award.

Australia v Pakistan, November 1995

The result: Australia (267 & 306) beat Pakistan (198 & 220) by 155 runs

From the Vault: Mushtaq magic in Hobart

The lowdown: In Antarctic conditions (snow was forecast for day three), Australia prevailed without the services of Shane Warne, who played no further part in the match after an in-swinging yorker from Waqar Younis broke the leg-spinner's toe in the first innings. Luckily, captain Mark Taylor had a quality trio of pace bowlers in Craig McDermott, Glenn McGrath and Paul Reiffel, who took 18 of the 20 wickets to fall, with McGrath snaring 5-61 in the second innings.

The player of the match: Mark Taylor, who scored his second Test century in Hobart, this time against a potent new-ball Pakistan pace attack featuring Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, was named player of the match.

Australia v New Zealand, November 1997

The result: Australia (400 & 2-138 dec) drew with New Zealand (6-251 dec & 9-223)

From the Vault: Elliott too good for Kiwis in Hobart

The lowdown: Rain marred much of the Test, but with two of Test cricket's most entertaining and cerebral leaders at the helm in Mark Taylor and Stephen Fleming, the contest ended with a pulsating finish. Trailing 2-0 in the three-match series, Fleming declared New Zealand's first innings 149 runs behind late on day four and Taylor and Greg Blewett lifted Australia to 2-138 before the Australia captain declared and set his opponents 288 to win in two sessions. A positive start by the Black Caps was quashed by Shane Warne and Paul Reiffel, and with 38 minutes to go before stumps, New Zealand's ninth wicket fell. As much as they tried, neither Warne nor Reiffel could take the final scalp as Simon Doull and Shayne O'Connor faced 66 balls between them as the Kiwis held on for a famous draw.

Player of the match: The award went to Australia's Greg Blewett for his 99 and 56, who beat out teammate Matthew Elliott (114), NZ opener Matt Horne (133) and Warne (5-88).

Australia v Pakistan, November 1999

The result: Pakistan 222 & 392 lost to Australia 246 & 6-369 by four wickets

Full highlights: Australia v Pakistan, 1999 Hobart Test

The lowdown: This Test match had everything, and then some. Steve Waugh won the toss and sent Pakistan in, his move vindicated when Pakistan were bowled out for 222 on day one. In reply, Australia were 1-191 until a dramatic collapse of 9-55 changed the course of the match, with Saqlain Mushtaq the mastermind behind the destruction with a spell of 6-17 in eight overs. Through Inzamam-ul-Haq's 118, Pakistan posted 392 to set Australia 369 to win in five sessions and at 5-126, the hosts were on the ropes. Enter Adam Gilchrist. In just his second Test, Gilchrist scored a match-winning 149no in concert with Justin Langer (127). The pair put on 238 to get within five runs of victory before Gilchrist hit Saqlain for four to seal the dramatic win.

Player of the match: Undoubtedly Gilchrist, whose unbeaten 149 came from just 163 balls and included 13 fours and one six.

Australia v New Zealand, November 2001

The result: Australia (8-558 dec) drew with New Zealand (7-243)

Tasmania's hero breaks through for his first Hobart hundred

The lowdown: Before rain could ultimately ruin the game, the dynamic top-order duo of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden put New Zealand to the sword with their second consecutive double-century opening stand. Langer raced to his 10th Test century from 123 balls, while Hayden fell nine runs short of three figures. Local lad Ricky Ponting then made 157no, with Shane Warne chipping in with 70. From there, inclement weather played havoc, with only 105.2 overs bowled on the final three days.

The player of the match: It was a toss-up between Langer and Ponting, but in the end it was impossible to go past Tasmania's own. His imperious innings featured a six and 20 boundaries, and was century No.9 in his blossoming career.

Australia v West Indies, November 2005

The result: West Indies (149 & 334) lost to Australia (406 & 1-78) by nine wickets

The lowdown: After a four-year wait, Hobart was treated to a Test cricket masterclass by Ricky Ponting's men. The NSW trio of Glenn McGrath (4-31), Stuart MacGill (3-11) and Brett Lee (3-32) bundled out the Windies for 149 inside 70 overs on the first day before new boy Mike Hussey, who was filling in for the injured Justin Langer, made the most of his opportunity by scoring his maiden Test century, while Matthew Hayden scored 110. Overshadowed in the first innings, Shane Warne returned figures of 4-112 in the visitors' second dig, setting up an easy run chase on the final day. Perhaps the most notable outcome of this match was the axing of future captain Michael Clarke for the third Test in Adelaide.

The player of the match: Hayden or Hussey. Hussey or Hayden. It went to the younger left-hander Hussey, who posted 137 in the first innings then a cool 31no in the second.

Australia v Sri Lanka, November 2007

The result: Australia (5-542 dec & 2-210 dec) beat Sri Lanka (246 & 410) by 96 runs

From the Vault: Sangakkara's Hobart masterclass

The lowdown: Gone were McGrath, Warne and Langer, but the bulk of Australia powerful batting line-up remained and they continued their unbeaten record in the Apple Isle. Left-handers Phil Jaques and Mike Hussey each recorded centuries, while Michael Clarke, Andrew Symonds and Adam Gilchrist all reached 50 as the hosts piled up 5-542 in their first innings. Four wickets to spearhead Brett Lee then helped skittle Sri Lanka for 246, despite 104 from captain Mahela Jayawardene. A second-innings blitz by the hosts left the tourists 507 to win, and they made a fist of it through classy stroke-maker Kumar Sangakkara. Playing as a specialist batsman, Sangakkara scored a masterful 192 that is perhaps the game's best known legacy, and was given out caught when replays showed no bat involved. Lee finished with another four wickets for the fourth innings in a row as Australia won by 96 runs.

The player of the match: Lee bucked the trend to become the first bowler to given the player-of-the-match award in a Hobart Test, his match-haul of 8-169 edging out four century-makers, most notably Sangakkara's brilliant knock in the face of adversity.

Australia v Pakistan, January 2010

The result: Australia (8-519 dec & 5-219 dec) beat Pakistan (301 & 206) by 231 runs

Ponting's happy homecoming with 2010 Hobart double-ton

The lowdown: Catches win matches, and never has that saying rung truer than when Mohammad Amir dropped Ricky Ponting at fine leg when the Australian captain was on naught on the first morning. Ponting went on the score 209, the skipper's knock the backbone of Australia's massive 5-519 dec, with Michael Clarke posting 166. Simon Katich backed up his three wickets with an even 100 in the second innings, before Pakistan were bowled out in 87 overs to deliver Australia a 3-0 series sweep.

The player of the match: It just had to be Ponting, who backed up his first innings 209 (25 fours) with 89 in the second dig.

Australia v New Zealand, December 2011

The result: New Zealand (150 & 226) beat Australia (136 & 233) by seven runs

From the Vault: Bracewell bulldozes Aussies in dramatic Black Caps win

The lowdown: Australia's nine-match unbeaten run in Hobart came to crashing halt in 2011 when the Black Caps pulled off a remarkable comeback win. Things were looking good for Australia when they sent New Zealand in and rolled them for 150, due in large to James Pattinson's 5-51, but the Black Caps struck back to dismiss the hosts for 136. NZ skipper Ross Taylor grinded out 56 to help set Australia a tricky target of 241 but at 2-159, and with David Warner on his way to a maiden Test century, Australia were in firm control. That was until medium pacer Doug Bracewell claimed three wickets in seven balls without conceding a run to completely flip the match on its head. The right-armer would finish with 6-40, his final wicket that of Nathan Lyon to secure New Zealand's first win on Australian soil in more than 26 years and leave Warner stranded at the other end.

The player of the match: In hindsight, the award should have gone to Bracewell for his stunning and decisive spell that won the Black Caps the match and squared the series one-all. But for his undefeated 123, Warner was instead given the honour as part of a fan-led vote, one he sheepishly accepted.

Australia v Sri Lanka, December 2012

The result: Australia (5-450 dec & 278) beat Sri Lanka (336 & 255) by 137 runs

Super Starc rips through Sri Lanka in Hobart

The lowdown: Australia shook off their last-start loss in Hobart by posting a commanding 5-450 declared in the first innings, with Mike Hussey's 115no setting the tone. Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan then outshone the Australian century-maker, posting 147 of his own, but his teammates couldn't rally and the tourists conceded a heavy first-innings deficit. Peter Siddle's 5-54 was even more impressive given he shouldered more of the bowling workload after Tasmanian Ben Hilfenhaus was ruled out with a side strain. Australia's second innings began with a century stand between David Warner and Ed Cowan before Rangana Herath spun a web and claimed 5-95. However, 393 was always going to be too much for the Sri Lankans, who crumbled to be all out for 255 as Mitchell Starc bagged 5-63.

The player of the match: Hussey's innings set the tone for the Test, but it was Siddle's nine wickets that saw the Victorian named player of the match, his 9-105 his best haul in Test cricket.

Australia v West Indies, December 2015

The result: Australia (4-583 dec) beat West Indies (223 & 148) by an innings and 212 runs

Full highlights of Voges's record-breaking knock

The lowdown: The 2015 Hobart Test was dominated by a single partnership. Adam Voges (269no) and Shaun Marsh (182) combined for 449, the highest fourth-wicket partnership in Test history, the highest ever partnership in Australia, the highest partnership ever against the Windies and the sixth-highest ever in Test cricket. Following that, the West Indies were cooked, with only a century to Darren Bravo providing any kind of resistance before the match ended inside three days.

The player of the match: Voges, unsurprisingly, took the award for his 269no, but Marsh's 182 was excellent and so were the performances of Josh Hazlewood, who claimed match-figures of 7-78, and James Pattinson's 5-27 in the Windies' second innings.

Australia v South Africa, November 2016

The result: Australia (85 & 161) lost to South Africa (326) by an innings and 80 runs

From the Vault: Philander humbles Aussies in Hobart

The lowdown: South Africa took a stranglehold on this match – and the series – before most of the Hobart locals had even settled into their seats on an overcast opening day. Under a spell cast by Proteas seamer Vernon Philander, Australia lost four wickets inside the opening 35 minutes of play to be scrambling for 4-8 in the ninth over. They were all out for just 85 before 2pm and while the South African batters had a few nervous moments of their own – they stumbled to 3-46 early on – they were saved by a superb 104 from Quinton de Kock who steered them to a total of 326. Australia's batters fared little better in the second innings as Kyle Abbott did the damage and the hosts would drop five players (selector Rod Marsh also resigned) before the start of the next Test.

The player of the match: While Philander was the main destroyer on day one and de Kock stood up with the bat, Abbott finished with nine wickets for the match to take the honour. Having worked beautifully in tandem with Philander on the opening day, Abbott took the spoils in the second innings, finishing with 6-77 in what – sadly – turned out to be his final season as a Test cricketer.