Langer's coaching ride is doco's dramatic sub-plot

The rollercoaster endured by Justin Langer at the helm of the Australian men's cricket team makes a fascinating study as 'The Test' has its world premiere ahead of its public release on Thursday

Andrew Ramsey

10 March 2020, 08:36 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

