Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

The true history of South Australia's Kelly gang

Corey and Thomas Kelly were separated at birth by two minutes but the pair are now forging their own distinct identities after winning rookie contracts with the Redbacks

Andrew Ramsey

16 September 2020, 06:05 PM AEST

