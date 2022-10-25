ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

'Conscious choice' has David prepared for failure

Tim David knows he's not always going to 'come off', but an unrelenting commitment to mastering the art of missing the right way has meant his high-risk style is more consistent than most

Jack Paynter

25 October 2022, 12:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo