May's days: History made with ball, bat and bloodied thumb

Watch the thrilling finish to Adelaide 1993

As a qualified accountant who holds an economics degree, as well as perhaps the driest sense of deadpan humour to entertain Australia's men's team, Tim May seems an unlikely vehicle for the metaphysical.

But across two extraordinary days almost 30 years ago, May was the central figure in one of the most famous Test matches during which he felt driven by destiny before the narrowest losing margin in the game's history saw his sleep haunted for almost a decade.

May returns to Adelaide Oval this week as guest of the South Australian Cricket Association, whose traditional dinner ahead of the second NRMA Insurance Test between Australia and West Indies celebrates the famous game between those same combatants 30 summers earlier.

QUICK SINGLE Boland's back for Adelaide with Cummins sidelined

That was when the West Indies arrived in Australia for five-matches against Allan Border's men in 1992-93, having not lost a Test series across 23 campaigns stretching more than a dozen years.

At age 37, Border knew it was his final chance to knock off world cricket's long-reigning heavyweights and – after Shane Warne spun his team to victory in Melbourne, and draws came in Brisbane and Sydney – the fourth Test in Adelaide loomed as his white whale.

Met by a dry Adelaide pitch that seemed likely to blunt the West Indies' pace weapons and benefit the home team's spin attack, Australia jettisoned all-rounder Greg Matthews (who had returned 2-169 in the preceding SCG Test) in favour of specialist off-spinner May on his home track.

It was the then 30-year-old's first appearance in a Baggy Green Cap since the previous Test against the West Indies at the same venue four years earlier and, having endured 12 operations on his dodgy right knee come 1993, admits he went into his comeback Test carrying mixed emotions.

"I actually felt sorry for Greg Matthews because he'd played in the Sydney Test when Brian Lara made a truckload (277), and he bowled a lot of overs and with a wet ball, and it's cruel judging an off-spinner in those circumstances," May told cricket.com.au recently.

From the Vault: The Lara legend is born

"But I loved bowling at Adelaide Oval, it was the best wicket to bowl on.

"When Adelaide Oval wickets turned, they typically retained their bounce and as a spinner that's really what you want.

"It's not really the breadth of turn that's the greatest thing, it's the bounce that goes with it.

"That's where you get to fool blokes by length, and when that happens you're more likely to get a wicket than if the ball simply keeps low.

"And strangely enough, I didn't mind bowling against the West Indies because you knew they gave you a helluva chance to get a wicket.

"Every now and then you were going to get belted, but if you kept a cool head there were no real fears.

"Until you had to go out and bat."

How would today's Aussies go facing Curtly Ambrose?

But it was to prove an atypical Adelaide Test in any number of ways.

To begin, the traditional desert heat of late January had been replaced by heavy cloud cover and stifling humidity, which meant a mood of menace as much as expectation hung over the first morning when West Indies skipper Richie Richardson won the toss and batted.

May took the ball ahead of Warne, and he soon found curious events unfolding as he had rival opener Desmond Haynes stumped behind his legs with a delivery that somehow curved into the right-hander, and left-hander Keith Arthurton slicing to cover off a ball that similarly misbehaved.

"I hated bowling on humid days because everyone would sweat on the ball," May recalled.

"I suppose it's a bit like reverse swing, loading the ball on one side with sweat so it swings a different way to what the batter expects.

In The Sheds with Pat Cummins at the Perth Test

"So instead of going from leg to off (for right-handers), it was dipping towards leg."

Asked whether it was a conscious ploy given the conditions, May let out a laugh.

"Oh God no," he said.

"I was bowling with my normal action, but just with the weight of the ball and whatever, it was going the other way.

"Plus AB (Border) bowled me from the wrong end, the silly bugger.

From the Vault: May sweeps Windies tail with quick five

"I didn't like bowling from the bottom (River Torrens) end, I never got any joy out of that for some reason.

"It felt like you were bowling downhill, that's a mental thing but the mind and the body just didn't react well to that.

"If I bowled from the other end, I felt like I was bowling a little bit uphill and could make the ball dip and do things that decent off-spinners are supposed to do."

They were the only two first-innings wickets May took as the visitors were bowled out for 252 late on day one.

But the surreal aura surrounding his rekindled Test career continued on day three (after rain ruined the second day) when he found himself striking the ball with worrying crispness during a half-hour batting innings.

"I actually felt I was in good form with the bat leading into that game," said the card-carrying tailender who finished with a Test batting average of 14 from 22 matches.

"I got given out in the first innings caught behind off (Ian) Bishop, but it came off my shoulder and I had a big red mark to prove it.

"I was genuinely pissed off because I thought I had runs in me there."

From the Vault: Ambrose bullies Aussie batters and takes six

But Australia were dismissed 39 in arrears, and the West Indies had extended their lead to 163 when May embarked on one of the more remarkable bowling spells the historic ground has witnessed.

From the moment he tempted Carl Hooper into a mistimed sweep that landed in the hands of Merv Hughes on the square leg fence, May claimed 5-5 in 32 mesmerising deliveries across 39 minutes during which the world champions lost their final five wickets for 22.

As May tells it, he sensed he was set for something special long before Border summoned him to the attack – this time from Adelaide Oval's scoreboard end – for the innings' 30th over, and shared that insight with his skipper.

Tim May bowling in a 1993 Test match // Getty

"AB told me to warm up, and I think I was fielding at mid-on so when the ball would come to me, I'd put it in my hand and try to give it a rip," May said.

"The ball just felt small in my hand, and I don't think I've ever been able to get as good a purchase on a cricket ball as that day.

"I said to AB something along the lines of 'it feels scary'.

"And I would have been on to bowl a bit earlier in the innings, but I had yet another Tim May fielding mishap and managed to put the spike of my boot through the thumb on my bowling hand.

"So I had to go off and get that repaired, because it ripped all the skin and there was blood everywhere, and I must have been off the field for at least 20 minutes.

"So I had to wait for that amount of time to pass when I came back on before I could bowl."

From the Vault: Hughes takes a handful against the Windies

Given the way he scythed through the tourists' batting when he did make it to the crease, that errant spike might have altered history had he further reduced the highly gettable 186 Australia ultimately needed to win and reclaim the Frank Worrell Trophy for the first time since 1975-76.

His final figures of 5-9 from 6.5 overs represented the sort of return more often seen in primary school competitions, though May points out when he was playing at that level he would have been filthy with himself had he conceded nine runs.

It also wasn't his most compelling first-class spell as he recalls – that had come in a Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales at Adelaide two years earlier, where he bowled unchanged through the middle session of day three and it wasn't until the over before tea that he conceded a run.

But he acknowledges those sorts of days when he entered "the zone' weren't a common occurrence, and to have found it on his home patch, against the world's pre-eminent Test team left him strangely satisfied as Australia began their victory chase on day four.

Which coincidentally was Australia Day, and also May's 31st birthday.

Even the early losses of openers Mark Taylor and David Boon didn't subdue his buoyant mood, as Justin Langer (in his maiden Test) and Mark Waugh then forged a third-wicket stand of 38.

But Waugh's dismissal for 26 triggered a batting implosion almost as catastrophic as a day earlier, when Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh ran riot and the hosts crashed from 2-54 to be 7-74, and then 8-102 and still a distant 84 runs from their goal when May ventured back to the middle.

Curtly Ambrose celebrates a wicket in the 1993 Adelaide Test // Getty

"I remember having a very large lunch, I think I might have had two serves of the chicken breast with plum sauce and then next thing I knew I was out there batting," May recalled.

"It made running between the wickets a little more difficult than I usually found it.

"But I think I was still on zero, the last ball before tea and Ian Bishop was bowling reasonably fast.

"For some reason he bowled one in my half of the pitch, which was pretty unusual against the West Indies in those days, and I just whacked a cover drive and it hit right in the middle of the bat, and I remember thinking 'ooh, that felt good'.

From the Vault: Langer shows guts in testing debut innings

"When you're playing on your home ground and everything is very familiar, and you know how the pitch is going to behave, all that sort of stuff can make you feel quietly confident.

"Not that I was going to tell anyone 'I reckon I can do this', but there was a bit of confidence."

That sense of surety began to grow as he and Langer – the team's junior member who suddenly found himself the senior partner – stood defiant and pushed the total beyond 140.

Not that there was an elaborate strategy hatched between the unlikely pair.

As Langer remembers, the chat between overs was minimal if any words were exchanged at all, and May maintains he never glanced at the scoreboard so had no idea how close (or otherwise) the target had become.

'No width': Modern Aussies on how they'd bowl at Lara

"Matty Hayden was the same, he always talked about how he never used to know the score or look at the scoreboard," Langer told cricket.com.au this week.

"But I knew every run."

Langer also retrospectively realises he was likely suffering serious concussion having been sconed by a Bishop bouncer at the start of his first Test innings.

That blow came barely a fortnight after he had been concussed in a Shield game batting for WA against Victoria, which meant he had not picked up a bat in the two weeks leading into his debut Test.

When Langer under-edged an attempted pull off Bishop and was caught behind, May and last man Craig McDermott were united 42 runs from victory as spirits sunk in the Australia viewing room where Border distractedly tossed an old cricket ball from hand to hand in nervous frustration.

McDermott had been targeted by the West Indies quicks earlier in the series, and was dismissed in the first innings at Adelaide when he backed so far to the leg side to avoid a bouncer it ricocheted from his right hand on to middle stump.

However, from the moment he joined May, McDermott was resolutely behind every delivery as runs began to tick over and tension escalated under the still slate-grey sky.

Iconic 11: McDermott and May miss out in cliffhanger

"I don't know if I was the senior batter, but I was the better batter," said May, whose highest Test score to that point was 24 in his previous outing against the West Indies four years prior.

"But Craig was wonderful that day, he showed a lot of courage.

"And I remember having the clear thought that all the signs suggested we were going to win.

"Firstly, it was Australia Day. Secondly, it was my birthday. And there was a third sign … but I can't recall what it was.

"But I can remember thinking that, because of all those omens, 'haha – we've got it'."

However, those powerful portents proved illusory.

Within two runs of victory, a mere single short of forcing Test cricket's third-only tied result and with the exhortations from the late-afternoon crowd becoming so frantic that May was compelled to look at the scoreboard and crunch the numbers, McDermott tried to evade a short ball from Walsh and was adjudged caught behind.

Courtney Walsh celebrates the final wicket in Adelaide // Getty

The West Indians erupted in unrestrained euphoria, partly because no team had previously (or since) won a Test by a solitary run, but also because they had stared down the ignominy of their first series loss in more than a decade.

"I came into the team a few years before that and we were aware of that history, and how successful the West Indies were," Bishop told Channel Seven during last week's first NRMA Insurance Test in Perth.

"As the match got closer, and Tim May … started creeping towards that score I thought 'are you going to be one of the guys to lose a Test series to Australia after all the guys built the house with all that hard work?'.

"And that was one of the things that drove us – we cannot be the group that succumbed and killed that legacy."

As Richardson's men leapt about and embraced in delight, May approached his crestfallen batting partner who confirmed the ball had indeed brushed his glove and umpire Darrell Hair's verdict was correct.

In the Australia rooms, where all other members of the team had observed superstition and remained rooted to their seats as the margin narrowed, Border's anger boiled over and he hurled his 'worry ball' against a wall from where it rebounded at force.

"It ricocheted like a pinball, and I got hit again," Langer recalled.

"I'd been hit all over the body, I had bruises everywhere and I've got no doubt I had bad concussion, and then that ball hit me in the back of the head.

"But I couldn't say anything because it was AB, and he was just so, so disappointed."

Langer believes Border's devastation was predicated on the understanding – proved correct in the week to follow – the West Indies would go on to win the final match in Perth where their fast bowlers were irresistible, and it was therefore the series as well as the Test that had been snatched away.

West Indies players celebrate with a lap in the player of the series prize in Perth, 1993 // Getty

By the time May and McDermott got back to the rooms, muttering had already started as to whether the ball had indeed made contact with the glove or had brushed the batter's helmet as he spun around in a bid to get out of its path.

As May remembers it, the first time McDermott publicly cast doubt on the decision was when then Federal Opposition Leader John Hewson – on the election hustings in Adelaide – visited the rooms and broke the funereal silence by directly asking Australia's number eleven if he'd hit it.

"Billy (McDermott) said 'no', and as I remember it, that was the first time that was said aloud in the rooms," May said.

"Anyway, these things happen."

But as it transpired, events of that day – of that instantly memorable and enduringly historic contest – proved not-quite-so simple to shrug off for its central character.

'All the shots': Aussies reflect on legendary Lara

While Ambrose was rightly adjudged player of the match for his 10 wickets, had McDermott's sweetly timed clip off the pads in the ultimate over not been somehow stopped soccer goalie-style by Haynes at leg gully, May would surely have attained national hero status.

He continued to forge a late-career alliance with Warne for a further 16 Tests over two years that yielded him 43 wickets at 38.63, as Australia took over the West Indies' mantle as world-beaters under Border's captaincy successor, Mark Taylor.

However, for years after that comeback Test the man who also went on to lead the Australian Cricketers' Association and then the global players' union was haunted by the memory of getting closer to an unrealised Test win than any team before or since.

And by the nagging imponderable of what might have been.

"For quite some time, I found it … not difficult to process, but maybe tough to come to terms with," May revealed.

"For about ten years after that, I would occasionally have dreams in which we ended up winning that game.

"But that's eventually stopped happening … probably because we didn't."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Buy #AUSvWI Test tickets here